Virginia Sheriff's Office Delivers Thanksgiving CheerTracy LeicherPage County, VA
Shenandoah Valley Sheetz locations offering $1.99 gas for holiday travelersTracy LeicherMount Jackson, VA
19-year-old write-in candidate becomes youngest town council member in Timberville, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksTimberville, VA
New Luray Museum Honors Black HistoryTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Shenandoah National Park names new deputy superintendentTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville’s annual Grand Illumination and holiday concert Friday night
The City of Charlottesville and UVA Community Credit Union present Charlottesville’s 25th annual Grand Illumination with holiday concert sponsored by Ting, this Friday, Dec. 2 from 5-8 p.m. This community tree-lighting event features music, food, games, prizes, special guests and plenty of holiday fun for all ages. Admission is...
Augusta Free Press
Harrisonburg: Wonderfest festival, parade make downtown worthy of a Hallmark movie
The community is invited to celebrate the magic of the holidays this Saturday, Dec. 3, with a full day of free festive fun for the entire family in Harrisonburg. The downtown setting is worthy of a Hallmark holiday special with horse carriage rides, photos with Santa, a gingerbread house competition, live nativities and more.
Augusta Free Press
Bridgewater College presents annual Holiday Extravaganza concerts this weekend
Bridgewater College’s music ensembles will perform a number of familiar seasonal songs during two Holiday Extravaganza events in the concert hall of the Carter Center for Worship and Music. One of the most popular musical performances of the year, BC’s 10th Annual Holiday Extravaganza will be sure to get...
Augusta Free Press
‘Natalie Merchant: Keep Your Courage Tour’ at the Paramount Theater this spring
“An Evening with Natalie Merchant: Keep Your Courage Tour” will make a stop at the Paramount Theater in Charlottesville on Wednesday, April 19, at 8 p.m. Nonesuch Records will release Natalie Merchant’s “Keep Your Courage,” her ninth solo studio album and first of new material since 2014’s self-titled record, on April 14, 2023.
Augusta Free Press
‘Homeless and hated’: LIFEworks Project offers hand, dignity to unsheltered population
The LIFEworks Project advocates for those who need assistance to live a better life, and among those they’ve worked to support are the homeless and those without transportation in Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County. The organization launched a HUGS (hats, underwear, gloves and socks) initiative in the region this...
Augusta Free Press
Speed limit to change on Lee Street in Broadway
On December 1, the speed limit on Lee Street (Route 259) in Broadway will be reduced to 25 mph. According to a press release from VDOT, the speed limit change is necessary to protect work crews and motorists at the Linville Creek bridge replacement project, between Holly Hill and Main streets.
WHSV
New Creation unveils new mural in Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - New Creation in Harrisonburg unveiled a new mural on Friday. New Creation is a nonprofit organization with the mission to creatively counteract human trafficking from a local and global approach. The project was commissioned in collaboration with a local artist Jimmy Bruce and the Arts Council...
WHSV
Waynesboro supports newest store that helps human trafficking survivors
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - It’s official: Magnolia Rose store is officially open for business. From plants to pop-ups, shoppers are loving the store’s purpose to continue chiming in against all kinds of human trafficking. “I think it’s needed, and I hope it brings positive attention to the issue...
Why One of the West Coast’s Coolest Menswear Stores Set up Shop in the Middle of Virginia
The “future of retail”—a fraught topic even before the Covid-19 pandemic—is hard to forecast. And few would imagine that it might take shape on a 45-acre property in Albemarle County, Virginia, some six miles south of Monticello and smack in the middle of the state’s wine country. But that’s where Division Road founder Jason Pecarich chose to move his business, which he founded in Seattle in 2015 to bring heritage menswear brands to a locally underserved market. The shop’s diverse assortment was driven by a focus on “manufacturer brands” that produced the goods themselves, ranging from major names like Crockett &...
WHSV
Twice as Nice boutique having going-out-of-business sale until Dec. 23
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Small Business Saturday means supporting the unique shops in the area, whether they’re brand new or coming to an end. Twice as Nice Consignment Shop in Waynesboro is going out of business but wants to go out in style. The owner of the consignment shop...
Augusta Free Press
December Ivy Talk to focus on desegregation of extension service
The December Ivy Talk will feature Dr. Carmen Harris, a professor of history at the University of South Carolina, speaking on the subject of the desegregation of the extension service on Dec. 14 at 6:30 p.m. The talk titled “Negro Extension Work in the American South: A Quest for Independence”...
WHSV
Harrisonburg Housing Authority prepares to submit Bluestone Town Center proposal to city
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority (HRHA) is preparing to submit an application to the city for its largest housing project ever. The proposed Bluestone Town Center would be built near the intersection of Garbers Church Road and Erikson Avenue and would include between 850-900 housing units of different varieties.
Augusta Free Press
Rockingham County: Work set to begin on Linville Creek bridge replacement project
Motorists in the Town of Broadway will experience delays beginning this week as crews initiate work on a project to replace the Linville Creek bridge. According to VDOT, the existing Linville Creek bridge was built in 1951 and has reached the end of its service life. The bridge has two 12-foot travel lanes and a four-foot wide sidewalk along the southern side of the structure.
virginiapublicradio.org
UVA nurse fights stigma surrounding lung cancer
The holiday season is here, and for many people that means more time with family, but one Charlottesville woman says she can’t go home. Instead, she’s trying to fulfil her mother’s dying wish, as Sandy Hausman reports.
thetrek.co
Lost Dogs, Lyme Disease, and Surviving the Cold Snap
Let’s start at the very beginning…. About a week after I wrote my last post I hiked into Shenandoah National Park. After a strenuous couple days going through the rollercoaster and surrounding mountains just north of the park, I was hit by Hurricane Ian in Front Royal, Virginia, just a few miles short of the park boundary. Initially, I had planned to hike through the Hurricane, but after a couple hours of non stop wind and rain I was tired and cold and looking for a place to crash for the night. And lo and behold, I opened up guthook (the AT guide app, now called FarOut by muggles) and discovered I was about 4 miles from a little hostel called the Wonderland Hiker Refuge.
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro: Entrepreneurs eligible for start-up grants through competition
Local entrepreneurs planning to launch a Waynesboro business are invited to participate in the Grow Waynesboro Main & Wayne training and start-up grant competition. Existing and aspiring downtown business owners are eligible for one of three prizes totaling $48,000. Grow Waynesboro Main & Wayne is a business training program designed...
Augusta Free Press
Culpeper County: Section of Route 229 to close this week for milling, paving work
Contract crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation will begin a milling and paving project on Route 229 between Route 1083 and U.S. 211 on Tuesday. The project will close both the northbound and southbound lanes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, near the Jeffersonton community in Culpeper County.
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville approves grant for new recreational area
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Community members have requested a recreational biking area, and now Charlottesville has been approved and authorized for funding a new 8.6-acre project to fulfill that request. “The City of Charlottesville is going to purchase 8.6 acres of land, and this will become a public park after...
Augusta Free Press
Rockingham County: Motorcyclist dead in head-on crash with Chevy Tahoe
A Broadway man died at the scene of a Saturday accident in Rockingham County after failing to maneuver a curve on his Harley-Davidson and striking an oncoming vehicle. Dwain E. Gillispie, 53, of Broadway, was driving his 2019 Harley-Davidson west on Route 724 on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. when he failed to maneuver a curve, crossed a double solid centerline and collided with an eastbound 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by a 17-year-old male.
hburgcitizen.com
Harrisonburg’s Election 2022: Why turnout among certain voters might have lagged
Voter turnout in this month’s general election was lower than the last midterm in 2018, but to Mark Finks, Harrisonburg’s registrar, turnout matched expectations. Finks said there was an uptick in young voters locally, but their turnout rates still appear lower than what was seen nationally. Of course, each election comes with its own set of variables, and Harrisonburg — especially because of the number of college students at JMU and EMU — has a particularly transient population.
