Harrisonburg, VA

Speed limit to change on Lee Street in Broadway

On December 1, the speed limit on Lee Street (Route 259) in Broadway will be reduced to 25 mph. According to a press release from VDOT, the speed limit change is necessary to protect work crews and motorists at the Linville Creek bridge replacement project, between Holly Hill and Main streets.
BROADWAY, VA
WHSV

New Creation unveils new mural in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - New Creation in Harrisonburg unveiled a new mural on Friday. New Creation is a nonprofit organization with the mission to creatively counteract human trafficking from a local and global approach. The project was commissioned in collaboration with a local artist Jimmy Bruce and the Arts Council...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Robb Report

Why One of the West Coast’s Coolest Menswear Stores Set up Shop in the Middle of Virginia

The “future of retail”—a fraught topic even before the Covid-19 pandemic—is hard to forecast. And few would imagine that it might take shape on a 45-acre property in Albemarle County, Virginia, some six miles south of Monticello and smack in the middle of the state’s wine country. But that’s where Division Road founder Jason Pecarich chose to move his business, which he founded in Seattle in 2015 to bring heritage menswear brands to a locally underserved market. The shop’s diverse assortment was driven by a focus on “manufacturer brands” that produced the goods themselves, ranging from major names like Crockett &...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

December Ivy Talk to focus on desegregation of extension service

The December Ivy Talk will feature Dr. Carmen Harris, a professor of history at the University of South Carolina, speaking on the subject of the desegregation of the extension service on Dec. 14 at 6:30 p.m. The talk titled “Negro Extension Work in the American South: A Quest for Independence”...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Rockingham County: Work set to begin on Linville Creek bridge replacement project

Motorists in the Town of Broadway will experience delays beginning this week as crews initiate work on a project to replace the Linville Creek bridge. According to VDOT, the existing Linville Creek bridge was built in 1951 and has reached the end of its service life. The bridge has two 12-foot travel lanes and a four-foot wide sidewalk along the southern side of the structure.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
virginiapublicradio.org

UVA nurse fights stigma surrounding lung cancer

The holiday season is here, and for many people that means more time with family, but one Charlottesville woman says she can’t go home. Instead, she’s trying to fulfil her mother’s dying wish, as Sandy Hausman reports.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
thetrek.co

Lost Dogs, Lyme Disease, and Surviving the Cold Snap

Let’s start at the very beginning…. About a week after I wrote my last post I hiked into Shenandoah National Park. After a strenuous couple days going through the rollercoaster and surrounding mountains just north of the park, I was hit by Hurricane Ian in Front Royal, Virginia, just a few miles short of the park boundary. Initially, I had planned to hike through the Hurricane, but after a couple hours of non stop wind and rain I was tired and cold and looking for a place to crash for the night. And lo and behold, I opened up guthook (the AT guide app, now called FarOut by muggles) and discovered I was about 4 miles from a little hostel called the Wonderland Hiker Refuge.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
Augusta Free Press

Waynesboro: Entrepreneurs eligible for start-up grants through competition

Local entrepreneurs planning to launch a Waynesboro business are invited to participate in the Grow Waynesboro Main & Wayne training and start-up grant competition. Existing and aspiring downtown business owners are eligible for one of three prizes totaling $48,000. Grow Waynesboro Main & Wayne is a business training program designed...
WAYNESBORO, VA
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville approves grant for new recreational area

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Community members have requested a recreational biking area, and now Charlottesville has been approved and authorized for funding a new 8.6-acre project to fulfill that request. “The City of Charlottesville is going to purchase 8.6 acres of land, and this will become a public park after...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Rockingham County: Motorcyclist dead in head-on crash with Chevy Tahoe

A Broadway man died at the scene of a Saturday accident in Rockingham County after failing to maneuver a curve on his Harley-Davidson and striking an oncoming vehicle. Dwain E. Gillispie, 53, of Broadway, was driving his 2019 Harley-Davidson west on Route 724 on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. when he failed to maneuver a curve, crossed a double solid centerline and collided with an eastbound 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by a 17-year-old male.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
hburgcitizen.com

Harrisonburg’s Election 2022: Why turnout among certain voters might have lagged

Voter turnout in this month’s general election was lower than the last midterm in 2018, but to Mark Finks, Harrisonburg’s registrar, turnout matched expectations. Finks said there was an uptick in young voters locally, but their turnout rates still appear lower than what was seen nationally. Of course, each election comes with its own set of variables, and Harrisonburg — especially because of the number of college students at JMU and EMU — has a particularly transient population.
HARRISONBURG, VA

