Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast: Football and Futbol!
We’ve got a change in the script this week! The Syracuse Orange football team finished the season 7-5 with a win over BC and the Men’s Soccer team is off to the Elite 8! Don’t ask about men’s basketball... In this week’s edition of the Podcast,...
Syracuse football: the 2022 season ended better than most local experts thought
The 2022 Syracuse Orange football regular season has finished. After a pair of long streaks, the Orange rallied to beat Boston College and finish with a 7-5 record. If you were on a research assignment at the South Pole until late October, you might be shocked to see that 7-5 record. Hell, if you read a lot of comments after Saturday night’s game, you might have assumed that Syracuse was the 3-win team in Chestnut Hill that lost to UConn this season.
Syracuse football: you bet we’re chirping those national media predictions
We’re back today to look at some more Syracuse Orange pre-season predictions. Yesterday we looked at the local media and today we turn the spotlight on some of the national predictions from August. They weren’t very high on Syracuse’s chances within the ACC.. 2022 National Media Predictions.
Syracuse football: what’s college football saying about the Orange after the regular season?
Each week, we’ll take a look at what other college football media sites are saying about the Syracuse Orange. Now that the season is complete, let’s see where Syracuse ends up ranked. ESPN. In this week’s SP+ rankings Syracuse moves up three spots to 62nd with the offense...
Syracuse men’s basketball: A look back at the Orange’s ACC/Big 10 Challenge history
Tonight will be the final Syracuse Orange appearance in the ACC/Big 10 Challenge. With the Big 10’s move away from ESPN, the television network will end this series and begin an ACC/SEC challenge next season. This means the Orange head into tonight’s game with Illinois with an all-time record of 4-5 and will look to try and finish at .500. Syracuse has been 3-2 at home and 1-3 on the road in the Challenge.
Final score: Syracuse 32, Boston College 23
The Syracuse Orange finished out their 2022 season 7-5 (4-4) after the win against the Boston College Eagles, 32-23. This sends the Orange into the end of the season on a positive note, heading into their bowl matchup. Syracuse scored 26 unanswered points to end the game on a second half offensive explosion. They finished the game with 443 yards of offense, 158 on the ground and 285 in the air, while limiting BC to 331 total yards. It wasn’t rosy to start, but the second half turned all Orange late to end the year on a win sealing a positive record for the first time since 2018.
Syracuse women’s basketball: Fair-Hyman duo powers the Orange to 65-48 victory over Bucknell
After a tough loss on the road to Penn State, it was a return to business as usual for the Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team. The Orange (5-1) defeated the Bucknell Bisons (2-4) 65-48 at the JMA Wireless Dome Friday night, despite only scoring six points in the first quarter. With the win, Syracuse remains undefeated at home to begin the season with its fifth-straight win in the Dome.
Syracuse men’s soccer win Round of 16 matchup against Cornell
At this point, I think the powers that control this galaxy are just lining up teams that gave the Syracuse Orange (16-2-4, 5-1-1) fits in the regular season and saying “beat them” to make it to the College Cup. After knocking off Virginia en-route to the ACC Tournament Championship, Syracuse has now beaten the only other team to best them during the regular season, the Cornell Big Red, 1-0 to move on to the NCAA Quarterfinals. There they will face Vermont, a team that the Orange drew early in the season. It seems as though Cornell could not get it done on a cold and rainy afternoon in Stoke Syracuse.
Gamethread: Syracuse Orange vs Bryant Bulldogs and Boston College Eagles
It’s a busy Saturday of Syracuse Orange sports and we’ve got you covered in one spot to make your comment refresh a little easier. First up will be the Syracuse Orange (3-2) men’s basketball team against the Bryant Bulldogs (4-1) from the JMA Wireless Dome. The Orange look to get back on track at home but Charles Pride would like to make his homecoming really sweet with a win.
Bryant 73, Syracuse 72: Orange fall to Bulldogs on last second shot
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team fell to 3-3 on the season after losing to the Bryant Bulldogs 73-72 on a game-winning shot by Sherif Gross-Bullock. Syracuse came out sluggish offensively—a harbinger of how this matchup would play out—as Judah Mintz missed his first three...
Three takeaways from Syracuse’s 32-23 win over Boston College
Thus concludes one of the most emotionally draining days of Syracuse athletics. The Syracuse Orange looked more than lackluster in the first half of the game against the Boston College Eagles, but defensive stands in the second half led to offensive success to drive the Orange to a 32-23 win over the Eagles.
Tempers flare in Syracuse-Bryant game as Judah Mintz, Doug Edert and assistant coaches get ejected; handshake line botched
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — To say it got heated in the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday night would be an understatement. Tempers flared in a chippy basketball game between the Syracuse Orange and Bryant Bulldogs, culminating in a pair of slaps to the face after Judah Mintz drove on Doug Edert and was whistled for a charge. Edert then pushed Mintz, to which Mintz responded by slapping Edert in the face. Edert then retaliated by slapping Mintz across the head.
Game thread: Syracuse men’s soccer vs Cornell
The Syracuse Orange men’s soccer team continues their postseason play with a Soccer 16 matchup against Cornell at the SU Soccer stadium at 2 PM ET. The game can be streamed on ESPN+. Cornell is one of just two teams to defeat the Orange this season, a 2-1 defeat...
