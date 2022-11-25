At this point, I think the powers that control this galaxy are just lining up teams that gave the Syracuse Orange (16-2-4, 5-1-1) fits in the regular season and saying “beat them” to make it to the College Cup. After knocking off Virginia en-route to the ACC Tournament Championship, Syracuse has now beaten the only other team to best them during the regular season, the Cornell Big Red, 1-0 to move on to the NCAA Quarterfinals. There they will face Vermont, a team that the Orange drew early in the season. It seems as though Cornell could not get it done on a cold and rainy afternoon in Stoke Syracuse.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO