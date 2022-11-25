Woman whose lie led to Emmett Till's death reportedly spotted in Bowling Green, activists planning protests

Attorneys representing the state of Idaho have asked a court to dismiss a lawsuit from the Satanic Temple over Idaho’s abortion laws, saying the organization lacks standing to pursue the case and refuting its legal arguments. The Satanic Temple filed its lawsuit in U.S. District Court of the District of Idaho at the end of […]
The post Idaho seeks to dismiss Satanic Temple abortion lawsuit, says a suit requires a pregnant woman appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Ethan Crumbley should have been sent home on the fateful day he killed four students and injured seven others, two whistleblowers say. But he wasn't — and now former Oxford school board President Tom Donnelly and Treasurer Korey Bailey have spoken up, saying the threat assessment policy in place for the school district was ignored.
