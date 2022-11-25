Woman whose lie led to Emmett Till's death reportedly spotted in Bowling Green, activists planning protests

Good morning! Today is Tuesday and I can't believe it's almost the month of December ... Ethan Crumbley should have been sent home on the fateful day he killed four students and injured seven others, two whistleblowers say. But he wasn't — and now former Oxford school board President Tom Donnelly and Treasurer Korey Bailey have spoken up, saying the threat assessment policy in place for the school district was ignored. ...

