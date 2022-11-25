Brooklyn mayor touts Medical Mutual of Ohio move, city’s economic development rebound

Read full article on original website
Where to find the best Italian food in the areaJake WellsAkron, OH
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Local Model Connie Taylor-Ware Inspired By Ebony Fashion Fair, Family, Cartoon Character Veronica of Archie's ComicsBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
cleveland19.com
Downtown Cleveland low-income apartment tenants fed up with renovation issues
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Some tenants living in Winton Manor told 19 News ever since renovations started about a year ago, living there has been a nightmare. Winton Manor is a low-income apartment building in downtown Cleveland made up of mostly elderly and disabled residents. Audrey Douthard has been living...
CLE Shaker Square tenants demand stronger city action on bad living conditions
Tenants living at the Residences at Shaker Square apartment complex said they're sick and tired of dealing with intermittent heating and water issues, and believe the city needs to do more.
MetroHealth board chair pointedly defended raise for then-CEO Akram Boutros in 2018 -- without knowing about earlier bonus
CLEVELAND, Ohio — In late April 2018, MetroHealth Board Chairman Thomas McDonald and MetroHealth CEO Dr. Akram Boutros met with The Plain Dealer and cleveland.com editorial board to defend the pay of Boutros and others because of the success of the system, without disclosing Boutros’ full pay. Unbeknownst...
Broadview Heights part-time firefighters receive raises
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The city’s 16 part-time firefighters will receive a raise of 2.5 percent, retroactive to January, and an additional raise of 3 percent in January 2023, under a new three-year contract recently approved by City Council. The raises match those given to the city’s 21 full-time...
Anti-swatting, fentanyl testing: What’s on tap for the lame duck Ohio legislature this week? The Wake Up for Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. If the holidays are the most wonderful time of the year, lame duck might be the most productive time of the year for the Ohio legislature. In the frenzied weeks between Election...
Cleveland Heights looks at additional revenue, new positions in 2023 city budget
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The city’s first budget under its new form of government will feature some new positions, as well as a projected return to pre-COVID revenue levels -- and then some. City Council planned to wrap up its 2023 budget hearings this week, with new Finance Director...
Fired MetroHealth CEO Dr. Akram Boutros files lawsuit against hospital
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Fired MetroHealth System CEO Dr. Akram Boutros has accused the hospital’s board of trustees of repeatedly violating Ohio’s Open Meetings Act, and claims as a result that the trustees’ actions should nullify his dismissal, according to a lawsuit filed late Monday afternoon. Last...
Who’s paying? Talks underway for $2B Hopkins upgrades
City officials are now working behind the scenes, preparing the facility for major renovations that would include new terminals, a centralized security checkpoint, and a new ticket area.
COVID-19 cases on the rise in Northeast Ohio: Several counties once again have 'high' community spread
CLEVELAND — As we move into the holiday season and the weather gets colder, COVID-19 cases again appear to be on the rise in Northeast Ohio, and some residents are being urged to take further precautions. According to the CDC, Ashtabula, Erie, Lorain, Mahoning, Medina, and Trumbull counties are...
Investigative report cites Plain Dealer story as evidence Boutros misled board about bonuses: The Wake Up for Monday, Nov. 28, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. When the MetroHealth board fired CEO Dr. Akram Boutros last week, they provided no evidence that he failed to disclose unauthorized bonuses. We asked for the investigative report the board had commissioned. And late Friday, they released it.
What a restaurant redesign involves: Blue Canyon Kitchen & Tavern undergoing massive project (photos)
TWINSBURG, Ohio – Blue Canyon Kitchen & Tavern is getting more than a makeover – a complete renovation of the rustic lodge’s design, inside and out, one room at a time. It’s a multiyear project that will add space, overhaul its Great Room, highlight the wine selection, offer a refurbished patio and much more.
Brecksville Planning Commission approves Julie Billiart branch in former Chippewa school building
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- The Planning Commission has approved a proposal by Julie Billiart Schools to open a branch in the former Chippewa Elementary School on Wiese Road. Julie Billiart needed a conditional use permit to occupy the former Chippewa school. That’s because the school is in a residential zoning district where schools are allowed only on a case-by-case basis.
Brecksville will connect Cleveland Metroparks to Ohio 82 with a mile of trails, sidewalks
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- The city will build an asphalt trail through municipally owned Blossom Hill and a sidewalk on Oakes Road. Together, they will connect Cleveland Metroparks south of Oakes to Ohio 82 near Interstate 77. A third key element of the connection is a new sidewalk along Glenwood Trail...
Medina City Council continues discussion on recreation center expansion
MEDINA, Ohio -- Discussion of the Medina Community Recreation Center expansion continued at Monday’s City Council meeting after the Medina Board of Education approved part of the plan last week. The topic came up in the form of a resolution allowing the city to execute a proposal with Fanning...
Now Open: Au Jus, a Chicago-Style Italian Beef Shop in Parma
And you can buy them until 2 a.m. every day of the week
Will sale of Nela Park affect its 2022 holiday light show?
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Generations of Northeast Ohioans have made the dramatic holiday light display at Nela Park in East Cleveland part of their December ritual. The well-loved, 98-year tradition will continue this year and beyond. Nela Park, a collection of office buildings in East Cleveland, was, at one time,...
cleveland19.com
Canton city officals tear down building to fight crime, drug activity
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Canton Community Improvement Corporation (CCIC), to help rebuild the Shorb area Canton city officials will demolish the crime-troubling Canton Inn on Monday. The CCIC purchased the property On July 8 to close and demolish the Canton Inn due to decades-old crime, drug activity,...
PHOTOS: Ohio Woman Plows Car Through Guard Rail Into Lake Erie
She was transported to a local hospital.
Inside Cleveland’s last-ditch efforts to fight CPP class-action lawsuit
CLEVELAND, Ohio – As the trial date closed in on a long and winding class-action lawsuit filed by ratepayers of Cleveland Public Power, Cleveland attorneys turned to City Council for help on a last-ditch effort to derail the case. Council came through, even if unwittingly.
Ashtabula, Medina, Lorain counties turn red for high COVID-19 spread on CDC map; masks advised
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The COVID-19 picture in Northeast Ohio worsened last week, with three counties previously designated yellow flipping to red, for high COVID-19 spread. Ashtabula, Medina and Lorain counties were designated red on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. People in red counties with...
