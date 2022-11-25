ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairport, NY

Lollypop Farm hosts Black Friday adoption event

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) – Lollypop Farm held its Black Friday event at its main campus on Victor Road on November 25. The shelter took half off its adoption fees while continuing its celebration of Adopt-a-Senior Month. Pets ages 6 and older were free.

Adoptions counselors were available from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and offered walk-in services.

Farmyard animals were not included in the adoption special but those in attendance are welcome to stroll down the shelter’s Farm Walk.

