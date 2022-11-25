Rhonda Kay Lewis passed away in her home on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 68 years old. She was born April 25, 1955 in Kansas City, Missouri to John and Dorothy (Brummett) Black. She lived most of her life in Camdenton. She was united in marriage to Patrick Kermit Lewis May 31, 1985. Rhonda liked people and had many friends over the years. She enjoyed family get-togethers and the holidays. She held many jobs over the years but working with plants and flowers made her happy.

