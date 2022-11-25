ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osage Beach, MO

Comments / 0

Related
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Missouri

Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. What's your favorite food? If the first thing that comes to mind is a good pizza, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing pizza places in Missouri that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
MISSOURI STATE
abc17news.com

Tracking warming temperatures before a cooldown

Today: Afternoon highs warm into the mid-50s as winds remain out of the southwest at 5-10 mph. Skies remain mostly sunny thanks to a nearby high pressure system. Tonight: Overnight lows cool to the mid-40s with partly cloudy skies. Winds remain out of the southwest with possible patchy fog. Extended:...
COLUMBIA, MO
lakeexpo.com

Janet L. Ubben (March 12, 1941 - November 26, 2022)

Janet L. Ubben, age 81, of Camdenton, Missouri passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022. Janet was born on March 12, 1941 in Dumont, Iowa, the daughter of Siegfried and Lorain (McWilliams) Kramer. On September 4, 1959, Janet was united in marriage to Robert Ubben. Janet and Robert shared 63...
CAMDENTON, MO
lakeexpo.com

Rhonda Kay Lewis (April 25, 1955 - November 18, 2022)

Rhonda Kay Lewis passed away in her home on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 68 years old. She was born April 25, 1955 in Kansas City, Missouri to John and Dorothy (Brummett) Black. She lived most of her life in Camdenton. She was united in marriage to Patrick Kermit Lewis May 31, 1985. Rhonda liked people and had many friends over the years. She enjoyed family get-togethers and the holidays. She held many jobs over the years but working with plants and flowers made her happy.
CAMDENTON, MO
lakeexpo.com

Jodie Lynn Berry (June 20, 1964 - November 27, 2022)

Jodie Lynn Berry, age 58, of Olean, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at Miller County Care and Rehabilitation Center in Tuscumbia. She was born in Tuscumbia, on June 20, 1964, daughter of John and Nellie (Bland) Coffman. She is survived by three daughters, Stephanie (Daniel) Weinzapfel, Kaitlyn (Tyler)...
OLEAN, MO
KYTV

Two Benton County roads to close this week for pipe work

BENTON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Two roads in Benton County will be closed this week for pipe repairs. According to MoDOT, Route V four miles east of Route M between Hastain Ave. and Globe School Ave. will be closed on Tuesday, November 28, and Route M 1.5 miles north of Missouri Route 7 will be closed on Wednesday, November 29.
BENTON COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia fire and police respond to water rescue call behind Solstice Senior Living

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia fire and police departments responded to a water rescue call around 1:30 p.m. Friday at the pond behind Solstice Senior Living in the 100 block of North Keene Street. An ABC17 News reporter saw crime scene tape near a lake. A police officer told ABC17 that it was part of The post Columbia fire and police respond to water rescue call behind Solstice Senior Living appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
lakeexpo.com

Ronald Lee King (February 11, 1941 - November 25, 2022)

Ronald Lee King, age 81, of Brumley, passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022, at the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia. He was born in Tuscumbia, on February 11, 1941, son of the late Marion “Bob” King Jr. and Leota Faye (Plemmons) King. On July 1, 1960, at the Church of Christ in Brumley, Ronald was united in marriage to Faye Louise Robinett, who survives.
BRUMLEY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri contractor pleads guilty to stealing $25,000 or more

EDITOR'S NOTE: The article was updated with the correct name of the suspect. COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) An area contractor pleaded guilty on Monday to several charges involving deceptive business practices. Blake Mahoney pleaded guilty to stealing $25,000 or more and several counts of passing a bad check. He pleaded guilty to nine charges over four The post Missouri contractor pleads guilty to stealing $25,000 or more appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Two injured in Callaway County crash

CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people were injured in a Monday crash in Callaway County in the northbound lanes of Highway 63 near County Road 395. The crash occurred after 57-year-old Marc Ferrin, of Hartsburg, crossed his 2008 Chevrolet Impala into the path of 18-year-old Marcus Davis' 2018 Chevrolet Malibu on Highway 63, according to The post Two injured in Callaway County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Kansas City man charged with killing 2 at Jefferson City bar

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Editor's note: This article was updated to more accurately represent the findings of the police investigation. The Cole County prosecutor charged a Kansas City man with two counts of first-degree murder after shooting and killing two at a Jefferson City bar early Saturday morning. Two were shot just before 1 a.m. The post Kansas City man charged with killing 2 at Jefferson City bar appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy