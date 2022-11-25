Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in Missouri
Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. What's your favorite food? If the first thing that comes to mind is a good pizza, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing pizza places in Missouri that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
Tracking warming temperatures before a cooldown
Today: Afternoon highs warm into the mid-50s as winds remain out of the southwest at 5-10 mph. Skies remain mostly sunny thanks to a nearby high pressure system. Tonight: Overnight lows cool to the mid-40s with partly cloudy skies. Winds remain out of the southwest with possible patchy fog. Extended:...
Janet L. Ubben (March 12, 1941 - November 26, 2022)
Janet L. Ubben, age 81, of Camdenton, Missouri passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022. Janet was born on March 12, 1941 in Dumont, Iowa, the daughter of Siegfried and Lorain (McWilliams) Kramer. On September 4, 1959, Janet was united in marriage to Robert Ubben. Janet and Robert shared 63...
1 Tiny Town Holds the Missouri Record for Hottest & Coldest Temps
There is one tiny Missouri town that can claim something that very few can. It is the record holder for both the hottest and coldest temperature ever recorded in the Show Me State. I found this interesting factoid on the University of Missouri Climate Center website. It documents many of...
Missouri congresswoman questioning management of wildlife refuge near Wooldridge fire scene
The congresswoman who represents fire-damaged Wooldridge in Cooper County has questions for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service about how they’ve managed the Big Muddy National Fish and Wildlife Refuge. The October blaze destroyed 23 structures in Wooldridge and burned more than 3,000 acres. That includes some land in...
Rhonda Kay Lewis (April 25, 1955 - November 18, 2022)
Rhonda Kay Lewis passed away in her home on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 68 years old. She was born April 25, 1955 in Kansas City, Missouri to John and Dorothy (Brummett) Black. She lived most of her life in Camdenton. She was united in marriage to Patrick Kermit Lewis May 31, 1985. Rhonda liked people and had many friends over the years. She enjoyed family get-togethers and the holidays. She held many jobs over the years but working with plants and flowers made her happy.
Avian flu reported in Missouri poultry flock; 9,000 hens killed
Federal officials have confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza in a chicken flock from southwest Missouri.
Jodie Lynn Berry (June 20, 1964 - November 27, 2022)
Jodie Lynn Berry, age 58, of Olean, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at Miller County Care and Rehabilitation Center in Tuscumbia. She was born in Tuscumbia, on June 20, 1964, daughter of John and Nellie (Bland) Coffman. She is survived by three daughters, Stephanie (Daniel) Weinzapfel, Kaitlyn (Tyler)...
Two Benton County roads to close this week for pipe work
BENTON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Two roads in Benton County will be closed this week for pipe repairs. According to MoDOT, Route V four miles east of Route M between Hastain Ave. and Globe School Ave. will be closed on Tuesday, November 28, and Route M 1.5 miles north of Missouri Route 7 will be closed on Wednesday, November 29.
Columbia fire and police respond to water rescue call behind Solstice Senior Living
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia fire and police departments responded to a water rescue call around 1:30 p.m. Friday at the pond behind Solstice Senior Living in the 100 block of North Keene Street. An ABC17 News reporter saw crime scene tape near a lake. A police officer told ABC17 that it was part of The post Columbia fire and police respond to water rescue call behind Solstice Senior Living appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Ronald Lee King (February 11, 1941 - November 25, 2022)
Ronald Lee King, age 81, of Brumley, passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022, at the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia. He was born in Tuscumbia, on February 11, 1941, son of the late Marion “Bob” King Jr. and Leota Faye (Plemmons) King. On July 1, 1960, at the Church of Christ in Brumley, Ronald was united in marriage to Faye Louise Robinett, who survives.
MISSOURI STATE HIGHWAY PATROL REPORTS EIGHT FATALITIES OVER THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports eight people died in traffic crashes during the 2022 Thanksgiving holiday counting period. The counting period ran from 6 p.m. Wednesday, November 23, through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, November 27. There were no boating crashes or boating fatalities, but two drownings reported. Officials say troopers...
Authorities: Two men from India identified as the two bodies recovered from Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - The two people who drowned at Lake of the Ozarks over the weekend have been identified as two men from India. According to the drowning report, the men have been identified as 24-year-old Uthej Kunta and 25-year-old Shiva D. Kelligari. According to Missouri...
Missouri contractor pleads guilty to stealing $25,000 or more
EDITOR'S NOTE: The article was updated with the correct name of the suspect. COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) An area contractor pleaded guilty on Monday to several charges involving deceptive business practices. Blake Mahoney pleaded guilty to stealing $25,000 or more and several counts of passing a bad check. He pleaded guilty to nine charges over four The post Missouri contractor pleads guilty to stealing $25,000 or more appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Two injured in Callaway County crash
CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people were injured in a Monday crash in Callaway County in the northbound lanes of Highway 63 near County Road 395. The crash occurred after 57-year-old Marc Ferrin, of Hartsburg, crossed his 2008 Chevrolet Impala into the path of 18-year-old Marcus Davis' 2018 Chevrolet Malibu on Highway 63, according to The post Two injured in Callaway County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Jefferson City man flown to hospital after crash
A Jefferson City man was flown to a Columbia hospital Wednesday morning after crashing his SUV. The post Jefferson City man flown to hospital after crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Kansas City man charged with killing 2 at Jefferson City bar
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Editor's note: This article was updated to more accurately represent the findings of the police investigation. The Cole County prosecutor charged a Kansas City man with two counts of first-degree murder after shooting and killing two at a Jefferson City bar early Saturday morning. Two were shot just before 1 a.m. The post Kansas City man charged with killing 2 at Jefferson City bar appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
THIRD UPDATE: Two fatally shot inside pub & grill in downtown Jefferson City, one person in custody
THIRD UPDATE: On Monday, November 28, 2022, Damien Davis was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm. SECOND UPDATE: According to the probable cause statement provided by...
Springfield police releases name of man killed in a fatal Saturday morning crash
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield Police Department has released the name of a Buffalo man killed in a fatal Saturday morning crash. Ronald McClellan, 61, of Buffalo, Missouri was driving eastbound around 10:30 a.m Saturday morning. McClellan drifted off the road and hit a utility pole. McClellan was transported to a local hospital where he was […]
