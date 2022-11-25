Read full article on original website
Woman and two juveniles charged after shooting and pursuit in Saline County
Police say a woman and two juveniles are being charged after a shooting and police pursuit in Saline County, Illinois early Friday morning. The Harrisburg Police Department says dispatch got multiple 911 calls about gunshots in the area of South Shaw Street around 2 a.m. on Friday. HPD says officers...
Police: One person shot in Henderson, suspect still at large
Henderson Police are investigating a shooting in the 1600 block of Garfield Avenue, and the suspect is still on the loose. One person was shot, and taken to the hospital for non-life threating injuries. Police are still searching for the suspect in the area. We will continue to update you...
Missing Providence, Kentucky teen found
Missing Providence, Kentucky teen Graham Collins Watson has been found. 16-year-old Graham Collins Watson left his home on Monday and didn't come back, according to his family. The family said Graham called his friend on Tuesday and said he was somewhere in Owensboro and wanted to come home. He said...
Family searching for missing Kentucky teen
The search continues for a teenage boy missing since Monday. Graham Collins Watson is a 16-year-old from Providence, Kentucky. He left his home on Monday, and his family hasn’t seen him since. “He’s a wonderful young man and we want him home. We love him and miss him,” says...
New restaurant taking over a west side Evansville venue with grand opening event
A new restaurant taking over a familiar west side Evansville location is opening to customers today. Kenny's Smoke Shack BBQ is officially opening to customers from 11:00 A.M. until 9:00 P.M. Wednesday and Thursday and until 2:00 A.M. Friday and Saturday. The new restaurant is located on West Franklin Street,...
Old National Events Plaza to host Girl's Day Out
The Old National Events Plaza will host the Evansville Girl's Day Out in the Spring of 2023. Girl's Day Out is a shopping event with several vendors. The event includes craft vendors, boutiques, direct sales, and more. Admission is free, and door prizes will be given away all day. The...
Tri-State Christmas tree shopping in full swing
With Thanksgiving in the rear-view mirror, many people across the Tri-State are buying Christmas trees. Area boy scout troops kicked off the holiday season with Christmas tree sales on Black Friday. The troops offer a variety of different trees, including Frasier and Balsam firs, in various shapes and sizes to accommodate your preferences.
Mater Dei avenges last year's loss, beats Andrean for 2-A State Title
Mater Dei avenges last year's loss, beats Andrean 20-10 for 2-A State Title. Mater Dei Wildcats win Indiana 2A football state title, defeating Andrean 20-10 Evansville's Mater Dei Wildcats secured a state championship football title at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Friday.
USI welcomes back 'Lighting a Tradition Reimagined' event
The University of Southern Indiana is welcoming back its annual Lighting a Tradition Reimagined event. Lighting a Tradition will take place on December 2nd from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the University Center East. The free event is open to the public. Lighting a Tradition Reimagined returns to the school...
Mater Dei Wildcats win Indiana 2A football state title, defeating Andrean 20-10
Evansville's own Mater Dei Wildcats secured a state championship football title in Indianapolis on Friday. The Wildcats faced off against the Andrean Fighting 59ers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, taking home the win with a final score of 20 to 10. This was a rematch from last year’s state...
Fox Sports comes to Santa Claus, IN; presented World Cup watch parties
Fox Sports took over Santa Claus, the town deemed "America's Christmas Hometown," to cheer on Team USA as they matched up against England in the World Cup. Santa Claus Brewing Co. and Frosty's Fun Center were transformed into World Cup watch party viewing areas, featuring plenty of raffle prizes and giveaways.
