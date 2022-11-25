ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: One person shot in Henderson, suspect still at large

Henderson Police are investigating a shooting in the 1600 block of Garfield Avenue, and the suspect is still on the loose. One person was shot, and taken to the hospital for non-life threating injuries. Police are still searching for the suspect in the area. We will continue to update you...
HENDERSON, KY
Missing Providence, Kentucky teen found

Missing Providence, Kentucky teen Graham Collins Watson has been found. 16-year-old Graham Collins Watson left his home on Monday and didn't come back, according to his family. The family said Graham called his friend on Tuesday and said he was somewhere in Owensboro and wanted to come home. He said...
PROVIDENCE, KY
Family searching for missing Kentucky teen

The search continues for a teenage boy missing since Monday. Graham Collins Watson is a 16-year-old from Providence, Kentucky. He left his home on Monday, and his family hasn’t seen him since. “He’s a wonderful young man and we want him home. We love him and miss him,” says...
PROVIDENCE, KY
Old National Events Plaza to host Girl's Day Out

The Old National Events Plaza will host the Evansville Girl's Day Out in the Spring of 2023. Girl's Day Out is a shopping event with several vendors. The event includes craft vendors, boutiques, direct sales, and more. Admission is free, and door prizes will be given away all day. The...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Tri-State Christmas tree shopping in full swing

With Thanksgiving in the rear-view mirror, many people across the Tri-State are buying Christmas trees. Area boy scout troops kicked off the holiday season with Christmas tree sales on Black Friday. The troops offer a variety of different trees, including Frasier and Balsam firs, in various shapes and sizes to accommodate your preferences.
EVANSVILLE, IN
USI welcomes back 'Lighting a Tradition Reimagined' event

The University of Southern Indiana is welcoming back its annual Lighting a Tradition Reimagined event. Lighting a Tradition will take place on December 2nd from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the University Center East. The free event is open to the public. Lighting a Tradition Reimagined returns to the school...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Fox Sports comes to Santa Claus, IN; presented World Cup watch parties

Fox Sports took over Santa Claus, the town deemed "America's Christmas Hometown," to cheer on Team USA as they matched up against England in the World Cup. Santa Claus Brewing Co. and Frosty's Fun Center were transformed into World Cup watch party viewing areas, featuring plenty of raffle prizes and giveaways.
SANTA CLAUS, IN

