A Braves trade package to acquire Dansby Swanson’s replacement
Putting together a trade package for the Atlanta Braves to land Dansby Swanson’s replacement. With recent news coming out that the Atlanta Braves may have to prepare for life without Dansby Swanson, it’s just about that time to put together a trade package for his replacement. But first,...
A Cardinals trade package to acquire Yadier Molina’s replacement
Putting together a trade package for the St. Louis Cardinals to land Yadier Molina’s replacement. Ever since Yadier Molina, one of the best catchers the game has ever seen, announced his retirement at the end of the 2022 season, the hot stove got red-hot as everyone began speculating who would be his replacement.
World Series or bust: Astros just got even scarier by signing former AL MVP
The Houston Astros signed former Chicago White Sox star Jose Abreu, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today. The grind never stops for the Houston Astros. Less than a month after winning the World Series, one could argue that the Astros got even better on Monday afternoon. Houston signed Jose Abreu, previously of the Chicago White Sox, to replace Yuli Gurriel. Abreu famously won the AL MVP in 2020, and was a candidate for the award several times previously.
The Athletic posits intriguing Yankees-Giants salary-swapping trade
If the San Francisco Giants don’t steal Aaron Judge from the New York Yankees, perhaps they might be interested in two lesser players from the roster. After all, San Fran will need all the help it can get while shedding some onerous salaries of their own. Ever since joining...
Column: Will Jed Hoyer finally put his stamp on the Chicago Cubs at the winter meetings?
The 2022 winter meetings convene next Sunday in San Diego, where eight years ago the Chicago Cubs signed Jon Lester in what is considered the most important free-agent signing in franchise history. Not to put any pressure on team President Jed Hoyer — who was then serving as general manager and best supporting actor to Theo Epstein — but it’s time to put his own stamp on a winter meeting. An ...
3 teams Cardinals should trade with at the Winter Meetings
At the upcoming MLB Winter Meetings, the St. Louis Cardinals have three teams they can make a blockbuster trade with two help both ball clubs. The MLB Winter Meetings could be a time when the offseason hot stove gets a little warmer. Thus far, action has been moving slowly. Teams like the St. Louis Cardinals are in a position to make some big free agent signings and maybe strike a few trades.
Astros Introduce New First Baseman José Abreu
The Astros made their free agent signing of José Abreu official last night and introduced him to the Houston media today. Abreu will wear number 79 for the Astros like he did with the White Sox.
Chicago Cubs hired a baseball scientist last month. Meet Mike Sonne — and see what he hopes to do for the team’s on-field performance.
Mike Sonne likes to joke that his family members are terrible Canadians. They don’t care much, if at all, for hockey. But they love baseball. When Sonne was a kid, it became a tradition to attend a Blue Jays game on his birthday. After moving from Toronto to Windsor, Ontario, all that separated them from a big-league game was the Detroit River and roughly three miles to the Tigers ballpark. “I ...
How Will Chicago White Sox Replace Jose Abreu?
With Jose Abreu leaving the Chicago White Sox for the Houston Astros, the White Sox will need to replace his bat this winter. Andrew Vaughn should move over to first base, but which outfielders should the White Sox target? Jack Vita shares his opinion.
Cardinals: Pros and cons of free agent targets for St. Louis
What are the pros and cons of these potential Cardinals free agent additions?. The St. Louis Cardinals should be active in both the trade market and free agency this off-season, looking to address their needs at catcher, another potential impact bat, and the pitching staff. There are so many directions they could go with any of those needs, and depending on how they address each one, via trade or free agency, will impact how they address the rest.
Chicago Cubs fans are going to hate this White Sox rumor
Oof. Not how I wanted to start my Monday morning when scrolling through anything I may have missed regarding Chicago Cubs rumors. What's worse? Willson Contreras to the St. Louis Cardinals, or Willson Contreras to the Chicago White Sox? In the tweet below, Bill Ripken explains why he thinks Contreras is a perfect fit for the south siders. Unfortunately, he's not really wrong. Contreras would be a good fit in theory. Honestly, it makes sense why it could or couldn't happen, and here's why.
Cubs News: A potential free agent target, Wesneski plan, and more
On Sunday, the Chicago Cubs and Major League Baseball saw movement on the free-agent market as the Chicago White Sox signed free-agent starting pitcher Mike Clevinger to a one-year deal worth more than $8MM. Admittedly, we initially had Clevinger on a list of three potential under-the-radar signings that the Cubs could make this offseason but after diving further into his peripherals after his second Tommy John surgery, there are better options for the team to target in terms of a starting pitcher that is viewed as a reclamation project.
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Former MLB GM provides list of targets
The Major League Baseball Winter Meetings begin one week from today and the expectation is that there will be an uptick in Chicago Cubs rumors this week as the team prepares to make their first significant moves of the offseason. Many eyes are on the Cubs as the team has been criticized, rightfully so, for their spending practices in recent seasons, and after strong statements from team president Jed Hoyer and team chairman Tom Ricketts about the goal being to return to contention, it would be a complete failure if the team missed on their top targets this offseason.
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Three players that could be traded
The Chicago Cubs are expected to be active this Major League Baseball offseason as the team has the goal of returning to contention in 2023 after missing the postseason in each of the past two seasons. The Cubs have money to spend this offseason and that is why the team has cast a wide net in the early parts of free agency. Over the past month, the Cubs have been connected to each of the top four free-agent shortstops; a former National League MVP in outfielder Cody Bellinger; a former American League MVP in first baseman Jose Abreu: and, a standout Japanese starting pitcher in Kodai Senga.
Could Blackhawks' Patrick Kane ask for trade soon?
When Patrick Kane’s name first entered the throes of trade speculation early this year, there were as many skeptics as believers that the Chicago Blackhawks would ever move on from their franchise-defining superstar. One of the greatest American players of all time and a slam-dunk top-five Blackhawk of all time, Kane’s play has been the defining part of the most successful on-ice period in Chicago’s history.
