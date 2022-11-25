The Major League Baseball Winter Meetings begin one week from today and the expectation is that there will be an uptick in Chicago Cubs rumors this week as the team prepares to make their first significant moves of the offseason. Many eyes are on the Cubs as the team has been criticized, rightfully so, for their spending practices in recent seasons, and after strong statements from team president Jed Hoyer and team chairman Tom Ricketts about the goal being to return to contention, it would be a complete failure if the team missed on their top targets this offseason.

