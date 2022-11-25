McGrath Project broadband update

Related
Sickness, Lack Of Subs Force Wrenshall School To Close Monday
WRENSHALL, Minn. – Sickness and a lack of substitutes forced the Wrenshall School District to close Monday. The outside of the school in the small community was very quiet Monday, and there were only a few employees inside answering phones. If school did open Monday, the building would have...
15 Best Restaurants in Brainerd, MN
With the tagline “A City for All Seasons,” Brainerd is the seat of Crow Wing County in Minnesota. It’s the largest city in the county, with a population of 14,395 based on the 2020 census. You’ll find many things to do in Brainerd since the city and...
It’s ‘CRUNCH’ time for the Fish House Parade
The Aitkin Area Chamber of Commerce is inviting the whole community to celebrate Aitkin’s World Famous Fish House Parade on Black Friday with plenty of events for everyone! The parade will begin at 1 p.m. in downtown Aitkin – followed by the infamous “Great Balls of Holiday Savings” to help people shop local on Black Friday. Crunch is the Minnesota Timberwolves NBA basketball team’s official mascot. He is witty and energizing. He can jump 15 feet into the air (with the help of a trampoline). He also will be the grand marshal of Aitkin’s Fish House Parade! See inside the e-edition of the Aitkin Age for all the events and details!
Crowds Return for Aitkin’s 31st Annual Fish House Parade
The city of Aitkin shut down their streets on Black Friday to hold their 31st annual Aitkin Fish House Parade. With a full crowd watching, the most excited were the kids in attendance. The Fish House Parade in Aitkin is what officially starts their holiday season. Although the parade is...
Siblings, ages 19 and 14, killed in crash on icy Minnesota highway
A brother and sister from Holyoke, Wisconsin were killed in a single-vehicle crash in northeastern Minnesota early Saturday morning. The crash happened near 4860 Highway 23 in rural Carlton County, on the Minnesota-Wisconsin border, around 1:15 a.m., according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The patrol says 19-year-old Kaden J. Tuura...
Brand new look, familiar ol’ forests
The Aitkin County Private Woodlands Committee is now known as the Aitkin Area Private Woodlands Group. This change, according to chair member Troy Holcomb, “is an effort (to) reinvigorate and redefine the work we do.” The group has been around for a few decades. Originally “formed in March of 1985,” as explained on its website, it started as a “pilot project sponsored by Minnesota Forest Industries and the Minnesota Forestry Association.” ...
Aitkin High School National Honor Society induction ceremony held
Aitkin High School National Honor Society induction ceremony held Front, from left: Kenna Garard, Bre Heins, Sam Much, Emma Ostrowski, Katelyn Welle, Raija Gustin, Sydnee Morris, Sophie Morris, Josie Kostick, Emma Jacobson; middle: Kobie Vanportfliet, Jess Much, Lexi Hills, Sage Puhl, Emma Miles, Tallulah Houser, Chloe Nyberg, Izzy Munsterteiger, Mallory Leitinger, Tyson Sjodin, Hannah Slette; back: Breckyn Williams, Kayli Bill, Zack Ehnstrom, Landen Kollar, Alex Palm, Brooke Zubke, Kendall Ratz, Alex Mateyka, Martin Henke, Walker Jones, Craig Ashton.
Terrace Project at Beanery receives grant from Blandin
The Terrace Project will use a $100,000 Blandin Foundation Leadership Boost Grant to help build an outdoor patio including a covered stage adjacent to The Beanery Cafe & Roastery in Aitkin. Based on the type of requests received, Blandin Foundation opened three grant rounds for community planning, capital projects in small towns under 3,000 people, and creative placemaking. Funding increased from $1 million to $5.5 million after the board approved an additional $3 million in June and a $1.5 million grant was secured from Margaret...
Special hunt helps keep traditions alive
The Rice Lake Refuge has been the site of an annual disabled deer hunt since 2007. Rice Lake National Wildlife Refuge is located five miles south of McGregor on Hwy. 65. The refuge (18,000 acres), offers hunters varied terrain from which to hunt. The habitat is a mix of upland deciduous forest, tamarack and black spruce bog, to lowland hardwood forest. The family of Stan Van Epps donated money to...
Attack inside east-central Minnesota home leaves 2 critically hurt; suspect also hospitalized
OGILVIE, Minn. – Two people are in critical condition after an attack early Sunday morning inside a rural Kanabec County residence.The sheriff's office says deputies were called to the home outside of Ogilvie at about 4:40 a.m. on a report of an assault. There, they found two adult victims who lived at the residence. They were eventually transported to a Twin Cities hospital for treatment.The suspect in the attack, who is not from the area, also suffered critical injuries and is being treated in the metro.Authorities say this attack wasn't random, and there is no danger to the public.More information on this case will be released later this week.
MLEC awarded USDA ReConnect Grant
U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Minnesota Rural Development State Director Colleen Landkamer announced that the Department will provide $16.1 million to bring high-speed internet access to people living and working across rural Minnesota. The investments provide $65 billion to expand reliable, affordable, high-speed internet to all communities across the U.S. Mille Lacs Energy Cooperate received a $3,788,680 Rural Development investment to deploy a fiber-to-the-home network to connect 473 people, 15...
County receives notice of intent to strike
In a press release dated Nov. 10, Aitkin County Administrator Jessica Seibert said Aitkin County had received a notice of intent to strike. “Aitkin County received notification that AFSCME Local #1283, representing Health and Human Services (HHS) staff, have communicated their notice of intent to strike. This notice triggers a mandatory 10-day cooling off period during which we anticipate additional mediation sessions with the Bureau of Mediation Services. “Our intent...
Safer accesses open along Highway 371 in east Gull Lake, Brainerd
Those who travel on Highway 371 in north Brainerd will encounter three new J-turns, also known as reduced conflict intersections (RCI), at Gull Lake Dam Road (Crow Wing County Road 125), Birchdale Road (Brainerd International Raceway entrance) and Green Gables Road (County Road 126). In J-turns, drivers always make a right turn, followed by a U-turn. This improves safety as drivers don’t wait for a gap to cross all four lanes of Highway 371. ...
Veterans Day at Aicota Assisted Living
Veterans Day was celebrated at Aicota Assisted Living by awarding resident veterans with Quilts of Valor. Seated is Dave Rued, Marlyn Eklund, Gary Williams. Standing is. Jack Fossen. Not pictured is Doug Kincaid and Lawrence Courier. The veterans were also presented a flag and card from VFW Post 1727 and Auxiliary.
Shining a light on the service of local veterans
In 1954, President Eisenhower signed a bill proclaiming Nov. 11 as Veterans Day, calling on the nation to “solemnly remember the sacrifices of all those who fought so valiantly, on the seas, in the air and on foreign shores, to preserve our heritage of freedom and let us reconsecrate ourselves to the task of promoting an enduring peace so that their efforts shall not have been in vain.” In the nearly seven decades since, millions more Americans, including residents of Aitkin County, have bravely taken...
A brother, father, son and uncle
“If he could camp all summer long, he would. I never thought he would succumb to a tragic hiking accident,” said Lucas Dudden’s brother Levi Dudden. When looking through Lucas Dudden’s Facebook page, it is clear that he was an avid photographer. A group of photos he posted to Facebook Oct. 9 had a comment from him that said, “It’s pretty spectacular up here with the fall colors set with the north shore scenery.” ...
Sheriff: 2 Victims, Attacker Taken to Trauma Centers
OGILVIE (WJON News) -- Two victims and their attacker were all taken to trauma centers after a home invasion in Kanabec County. The Sheriff's Office says the incident began at about 4:40 a.m. Sunday at a rural Ogilvie home. The two adult victims that lived there were taken to Welia...
Submit names for veteran honor list
The Aitkin Independent Age is seeking the names of deceased veterans from Aitkin County during the last year for its honor roll list that will be published Nov. 9. The list begins with those who served in World War II and since and remain on the list annually. If you have submitted a veteran’s name in the past, the name stays on the list. Call 218-927-3761 or email news.age@apgecm.com
Lights of Love coming to McGregor on Nov. 16
The McGregor Area Friends of the Library will sponsor the “Lights of Love Program” at the November Community Meal Wednesday, Nov. 16. Order forms available at the McGregor Library or the ANGELS’ Office in McGregor.
Missing man’s vehicle and belongings found in McGregor
A missing 38-year-old man’s vehicle and belongings were located in McGregor. According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), a Carlton man, Lucas Dudden, left Carlton Oct. 25 and has not been seen since. The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating him. Dudden is 5’8” tall and 165 lbs. with sandy brown hair and blue eyes. Follow the BCA Facebook post for updates at www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=486291030201741&set=a.221651919998988.
Aitkin Independent Age was established in 1883 and is the premier source for local news coverage in Aitkin and surrounding communities. Published Wednesdays by APG of East Central Minnesota with 24/7 local coverage found online at aitkinage.comhttps://www.messagemedia.co/aitkin/
