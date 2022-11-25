ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McGrath Project broadband update

Aitkin Independent Age
Aitkin Independent Age
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jrJae_0jNSmmLR00

The final engineering plans have been created and the project is moving forward and on schedule according to Aitkin County Economic Development. This 4.8 million dollar project is scheduled to be completed by fall of 2023. The McGrath project is the shaded area above.

Aitkin Independent Age

Aitkin Independent Age

