This Is One of the Snowiest Town in ArkansasDiana RusBoone County, AR
Where can you get a $5 meal in Branson and Springfield?Evan CrosbySpringfield, MO
Touring Marvel Cave at Silver Dollar CityEvan CrosbyBranson, MO
5 Branson Christmas Shows That You Can Catch This Holiday SeasonEvan CrosbyBranson, MO
Table Rock Lake Rotary continues dictionary tradition
Stone County third graders now have words at their fingertips after a gift from the Rotary Club of Table Rock Lake. The Rotary Club continued their annual tradition of providing personal dictionaries, which began in 2011, to all third graders in Stone County schools.There were approximately 225 dictionaries given to third graders attending schools in Reeds Spring, Blue Eye, Galena, and Crane.
Trout Hollow to host Inaugural Hooked On Vets Tournament
It’s o-fish-al; Trout Hollow Lodge and Marina will be hosting the inaugural Hooked on Vets Trout Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 10. Trout Hollow Lodge, located at 1458 Acacia Club Rd. in Hollister, is hosting the fishing tournament which will include a day of fishing, food, gifts and fun. Tournament registration will take place the morning of the tournament. Veterans and non-veterans are welcome to participate.
Before I was old enough to begin school
This is the second in a series of stories written by Guy Howard Jr. about his time growing up in the Branson, Missouri area and his experiences as the son of the Walkin’ Preacher of the Ozarks, Guy Howard. I was born in Schell City, in Vernon County, Missouri....
Branson First Baptist Christmas Bash Saturday
First Baptist Church of Branson is hosting their 13th Annual Christmas Bash on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to noon. The event will feature events for the entire family. “We do the summer bash at the RecPlex,” Outreach Pastor Terry Brown told Branson Tri-Lake News. “We decided because of Christmastime it could be fun [to do a Christmas event], and so 13 years ago we thought it would be helpful to provide groceries to the community. We also wanted to make the event fun, so we had inflatables, games, and crafts for the kids. There’s lots going on.”
A history of the Branson Adoration Scene
One of Branson’s long standing Christmas traditions is the Adoration Parade. The event is a wonderful way to spend time with family and community. The Branson Christian Church has a years-long tradition of serving hot cocoa and cookies to passers by, and the parade features floats from local businesses, as well as several high school marching bands. Santa and Mrs. Claus make an appearance. It’s a special way to celebrate the holiday season in the area.
Birthday of a King Christmas to open in Branson on Friday
Kings Chapel Branson’s production of Birthday of a King Christmas opens this weekend for six select performances in December at Music City Centre. Birthday of a King shares the story of a whimsical village and its residents as they prepare to throw an annual birthday bash. When it’s discovered they have no idea who the birthday celebration is actually for, the new school teacher gives the villagers a history lesson. Through the teacher’s lesson, the villagers learn the true story of The King, a rebellious Royal Herald turned Jester turned King of Strings, a broken Ballerina and a young Prince who sacrifices himself to save her and the world.
Kimberling City Elks Lodge to host blood drive
The Kimberling City Elks Lodge is partnering with the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks to host a blood drive on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The drive will take place in the Community Room at the Elks Lodge 2505, located at 37 Beach Boulevard in Kimberling City, from noon to 6 p.m.
Home Free Family Christmas Tour: The Mansion to host country a cappella group for Christmas
Home Free will be bringing their Family Christmas Tour to Branson on Wednesday, Dec. 7, for a single night performance at The Mansion Theatre for the Performing Arts. Featuring the talents of Austin Brown, Adam Rupp, Tim Foust, Adam Chance and Rob Lundquist, Home Free is a country a cappella group. Their Branson show will begin at 7:30 p.m. and will additionally feature opening performances by Texas Hill and Caroline Jones.
Christmas Tour of Homes returns
Neighbors and Friends of Table Rock Lake will be hosting their 21st Annual Christmas Tour of Homes this weekend. The tour, which will allow the public to purchase tickets for $25 to take a festive tour of some of the most extravagant homes in and around Kimberling City. The tour will take place on Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3. Homes will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., while the hospitality room, located at the Kimberling Area Library, is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. No ticket is required to go to the hospitality room, which will feature basket drawings and complimentary coffee and cookies. Tickets for the tour will be available at the library.
Breakfast with Santa and the Grinch Saturday
The Branson Tri-Lakes News is giving a Christmas opportunity for both the naughty and nice in the community. On Saturday, Dec. 3, a Breakfast with Santa and The Grinch will be held at the newspaper’s offices, 200 Industrial Park Drive in Hollister. "Christmas is a wonderful time to unite...
Reeds Spring Wolves make history
The Reeds Spring Wolves make history as they take a big win over Sullivan to head to the Class 3 State Football Championship Game next Saturday, Dec. 3. The Wolves pulled away from the pack as they took an impressive win of 49-20 over the visiting Sullivan Eagles in front of more than 2,000 fans at Carl Langley Field on Saturday, Nov. 26.
Forsyth Mayor not seeking re-election in spring
The city of Forsyth will see at least one new face after the April General Municipal Election in 2023. Forsyth Mayor Kelly Dougherty officially announced she will not seek re-election during the upcoming April election during the Monday, Nov. 22, Forsyth Aldermen meeting. Dougherty stepped into the role of mayor...
Branson Police participate in No Shave November
Citizens who see their police officers suddenly showing facial fuzz or with a blue streak in their hair don’t need to worry if the department has changed their grooming standards; the officers are taking part in a fundraising campaign called “No Shave November.”. The annual event allows police...
Adventure Cave Tours partners with Southern Stone Fire District
A Stone County adventure experience business gives local firefighters a unique training opportunity. The Southern Stone County Fire Protection District and Rescue Team have partnered with Adventure Cave Tours for training in caves, while giving the business a chance to have firefighters and rescuers to evaluate tour safety protocols. The Stone County Fire Department and Rescue Team participated in training on Sunday, Oct. 16, to make sure Adventure Cave Tours, located at 423 Fairy Cave Lane, is as safe as possible.
