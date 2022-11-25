ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aitkin, MN

Aitkin Bowling Scores - 11-23-22

Aitkin Independent Age
Aitkin Independent Age
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L45hd_0jNSmYw900

Sunday Sundowners 11-6

Class of ‘6452

Jen & the Geriatri52

Busch Lattes25

Hot Tamales25

IND. HIGH GAMES:

Jarred B236

Christina H176

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Jarred B660

Carrie B486

Monday Night Mix 11-7

Bernick’s145.597.5

Dolls with Balls132.5110.5

Kimbee’s132111

Deerstand129114

Tire Barn120123

Holm’s Logging109.5133.5

Aitkin Lanes108135

North. Automat.95.5147.5

IND. HIGH GAMES:

Austin B268

Kaija166

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Austin B561

Angie H464

Chixs and Dales 11-10

The DAV Team5317

Kiehm Farming4129

Ed & Stephani’s4030

Timber Lakes3931

Dutch’s Electric3238

Rock & Rollers3040

Aitkin Lanes2743

The Geriatrics1852

IND. HIGH GAMES:

Sandra Hensel202

Sandy Nix170

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Sandra Hensel503

S. Nix/B. Bogema450

Thursday Night Live 11-10

Coombs Cuts176.5123.5

Block North171.5128.5

Duffy164.5135.5

The Glen Store162138

Deerstand142158

Grumpy Old Men136164

The Landing127.5172.5

Bye00

IND. HIGH GAMES:

Ashley C215

Joe C208

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Joe C604

Ashley C602

Tuesday Tornadoes 11-8

Office Shop4624

Adv North4228

Unclaimed Frt4228

Sowing Seeds3733

Unit for Recov3535

Sec State Bank3040

Savanna Pllt2743

Rian Tree3149

IND. HIGH GAMES:

Mike E182

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Mike E533

Feather Merchants 11-9

Scott Watkins165135

Triton160140

Rustic Trail155.5144.5

Dumpster Fire154146

Bernick’s149151

Flat Rock Farm143.5156.5

Dotzler Power138.5161.5

North Automat134.5165.5

IND. HIGH GAMES:

Cory K232

Kelly H191

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Doug C622

Kelly H512

