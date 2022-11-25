Aitkin Bowling Scores - 11-23-22

The Aitkin Area Chamber of Commerce is inviting the whole community to celebrate Aitkin’s World Famous Fish House Parade on Black Friday with plenty of events for everyone! The parade will begin at 1 p.m. in downtown Aitkin – followed by the infamous “Great Balls of Holiday Savings” to help people shop local on Black Friday. Crunch is the Minnesota Timberwolves NBA basketball team’s official mascot. He is witty and energizing. He can jump 15 feet into the air (with the help of a trampoline). He also will be the grand marshal of Aitkin’s Fish House Parade! See inside the e-edition of the Aitkin Age for all the events and details!

AITKIN, MN ・ 6 DAYS AGO