Aitkin Bowling Scores - 11-23-22
Sunday Sundowners 11-6
Class of ‘6452
Jen & the Geriatri52
Busch Lattes25
Hot Tamales25
IND. HIGH GAMES:
Jarred B236
Christina H176
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Jarred B660
Carrie B486
Monday Night Mix 11-7
Bernick’s145.597.5
Dolls with Balls132.5110.5
Kimbee’s132111
Deerstand129114
Tire Barn120123
Holm’s Logging109.5133.5
Aitkin Lanes108135
North. Automat.95.5147.5
IND. HIGH GAMES:
Austin B268
Kaija166
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Austin B561
Angie H464
Chixs and Dales 11-10
The DAV Team5317
Kiehm Farming4129
Ed & Stephani’s4030
Timber Lakes3931
Dutch’s Electric3238
Rock & Rollers3040
Aitkin Lanes2743
The Geriatrics1852
IND. HIGH GAMES:
Sandra Hensel202
Sandy Nix170
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Sandra Hensel503
S. Nix/B. Bogema450
Thursday Night Live 11-10
Coombs Cuts176.5123.5
Block North171.5128.5
Duffy164.5135.5
The Glen Store162138
Deerstand142158
Grumpy Old Men136164
The Landing127.5172.5
Bye00
IND. HIGH GAMES:
Ashley C215
Joe C208
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Joe C604
Ashley C602
Tuesday Tornadoes 11-8
Office Shop4624
Adv North4228
Unclaimed Frt4228
Sowing Seeds3733
Unit for Recov3535
Sec State Bank3040
Savanna Pllt2743
Rian Tree3149
IND. HIGH GAMES:
Mike E182
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Mike E533
Feather Merchants 11-9
Scott Watkins165135
Triton160140
Rustic Trail155.5144.5
Dumpster Fire154146
Bernick’s149151
Flat Rock Farm143.5156.5
Dotzler Power138.5161.5
North Automat134.5165.5
IND. HIGH GAMES:
Cory K232
Kelly H191
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Doug C622
Kelly H512
