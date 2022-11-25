ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcgregor, MN

McGregor Bowling Scores 11-23-22

Aitkin Independent Age
Aitkin Independent Age
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MYnGR_0jNSmX3Q00

Northstar 11-7

Gr Timber145125

Kalli’s Place137.5132.5

Buckhorn126.5143.5

Bann’s121149

Big Dollar103167

Bye00

IND. HIGH GAMES:

Eric Hansen256

Mike Widseth237

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Mike Widseth634

Mike Walli577

Tuesday Lakers 11-8

Ball Busters4824

Kallis #14626

McGregor Lanes4626

Bye00

IND. HIGH GAMES:

Heather Smith181

Michelle dawson175

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Michelle Dawson488

Heather Smith466

Classic 11-9

Bann’s1167.5132.5

Round Lake161139

Hillcrest159.5140.5

Autosmith129171

MN Nat’l112.5187.5

Bye00

IND. HIGH GAMES:

Dave Hoover219

Doug Hussman206

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Dave Hoover564

Bill Creighton549

Wednesday Ladies 11-9

Gutter Busters2218

McG Baking21.518.5

Buckhorn2119

VFW20.519.5

Mark’s Bar18.521.5

T-Bones16.523.5

IND. HIGH GAMES:

S. Reich/P. Anderson183

Kathy Dallman174

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Kathie Friedl471

Linda Ceaglske462

TNT 11-10

Am Legion164136

Mark’s Bar161139

Son’s Const158142

Pine Agency154.5145.5

Morris-Morris140160

Bye00

IND. HIGH GAMES:

Jared Burman279

Don Reich278

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Don Reich720

Jared Burman703

Aitkin Independent Age

McGrath Project broadband update

The final engineering plans have been created and the project is moving forward and on schedule according to Aitkin County Economic Development. This 4.8 million dollar project is scheduled to be completed by fall of 2023. The McGrath project is the shaded area above.
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Aitkin High School National Honor Society induction ceremony held

Aitkin High School National Honor Society induction ceremony held Front, from left: Kenna Garard, Bre Heins, Sam Much, Emma Ostrowski, Katelyn Welle, Raija Gustin, Sydnee Morris, Sophie Morris, Josie Kostick, Emma Jacobson; middle: Kobie Vanportfliet, Jess Much, Lexi Hills, Sage Puhl, Emma Miles, Tallulah Houser, Chloe Nyberg, Izzy Munsterteiger, Mallory Leitinger, Tyson Sjodin, Hannah Slette; back: Breckyn Williams, Kayli Bill, Zack Ehnstrom, Landen Kollar, Alex Palm, Brooke Zubke, Kendall Ratz, Alex Mateyka, Martin Henke, Walker Jones, Craig Ashton.
AITKIN, MN
106.9 KROC

Victims, Attacker Critically Injured in Rural Minnesota Assault

Ogilvie, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in Kanabec County are investigating a reported assault that left three people with critical injuries. A news release from the Kanabec County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the assault at a residence in rural Ogilvie around 4:40 Sunday morning. Officials say two adults who live at the residence were taken to a nearby hospital before being transferred to trauma centers in the Twin Cities in critical condition.
KANABEC COUNTY, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

A brother, father, son and uncle

“If he could camp all summer long, he would. I never thought he would succumb to a tragic hiking accident,” said Lucas Dudden’s brother Levi Dudden. When looking through Lucas Dudden’s Facebook page, it is clear that he was an avid photographer. A group of photos he posted to Facebook Oct. 9 had a comment from him that said, “It’s pretty spectacular up here with the fall colors set with the north shore scenery.” ...
MCGREGOR, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Special hunt helps keep traditions alive

The Rice Lake Refuge has been the site of an annual disabled deer hunt since 2007. Rice Lake National Wildlife Refuge is located five miles south of McGregor on Hwy. 65. The refuge (18,000 acres), offers hunters varied terrain from which to hunt. The habitat is a mix of upland deciduous forest, tamarack and black spruce bog, to lowland hardwood forest. The family of Stan Van Epps donated money to...
MCGREGOR, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Brand new look, familiar ol’ forests

The Aitkin County Private Woodlands Committee is now known as the Aitkin Area Private Woodlands Group. This change, according to chair member Troy Holcomb, “is an effort (to) reinvigorate and redefine the work we do.” The group has been around for a few decades. Originally “formed in March of 1985,” as explained on its website, it started as a “pilot project sponsored by Minnesota Forest Industries and the Minnesota Forestry Association.” ...
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Attack inside east-central Minnesota home leaves 2 critically hurt; suspect also hospitalized

OGILVIE, Minn. – Two people are in critical condition after an attack early Sunday morning inside a rural Kanabec County residence.The sheriff's office says deputies were called to the home outside of Ogilvie at about 4:40 a.m. on a report of an assault. There, they found two adult victims who lived at the residence. They were eventually transported to a Twin Cities hospital for treatment.The suspect in the attack, who is not from the area, also suffered critical injuries and is being treated in the metro.Authorities say this attack wasn't random, and there is no danger to the public.More information on this case will be released later this week.
KANABEC COUNTY, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Minnesota Christmas Tree Farmers Say Get Your Trees Now

For anyone who likes to wait until closer to Christmas to decorate hopefully you are not someone who also likes a real tree versus an artificial one. When I was younger I do remember our family always having a real Christmas tree, We did not go out in the country and cut one down or anything we went to a pop-up tree farm in the suburbs and picked one out.
MINNESOTA STATE
Aitkin Independent Age

Safer accesses open along Highway 371 in east Gull Lake, Brainerd

Those who travel on Highway 371 in north Brainerd will encounter three new J-turns, also known as reduced conflict intersections (RCI), at Gull Lake Dam Road (Crow Wing County Road 125), Birchdale Road (Brainerd International Raceway entrance) and Green Gables Road (County Road 126). In J-turns, drivers always make a right turn, followed by a U-turn. This improves safety as drivers don’t wait for a gap to cross all four lanes of Highway 371. ...
BRAINERD, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Hayden honored with quilt

Terry Hayden, who served in the Air Force, recently received a Quilt of Valor. Pictured is Terry’s wife Karen and Terry with his quilt. The quilt was made for Quilts of Valor by the Ripple River Quilt Guild of Aitkin.
AITKIN, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Quilt of Valor awarded

Joel Peterson, Onamia, was recently honored with a Quilt of Valor made by the Ripple River Quilt Guild, a member of the Quilts of Valor Foundation. Peterson, who served from 2002-2009, is a wounded veteran of the war in Iraq.
ONAMIA, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Man’s body found in Aitkin County lake near McGregor

The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release Friday afternoon announcing that the body of a man believed to be that of Lucas Dudden, a man reported missing from Carlton Oct. 31, was recovered from Rat Lake, located in Workman Township north of McGregor in Aitkin County. The body will be sent to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner to confirm the identity and determine the likely cause of death.
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

All Class donates to Historical Society

The Aitkin All Class Reunion V committee donated $500 to Aitkin County Historical Society in honor of Shirley Davies and Claudine Nordean, original members of the 1984 All Class Reunion steering committee. Shirley and Claudine were two of three grand marshals for this year’s Riverboat Parade held in conjunction with the All Class Reunion. Accepting the donation from Gary Tibbitts and Wendy Johnson, All Class Reunion committee is Roxy Appel Wigton, center, ACHS treasurer.
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Missing man’s vehicle and belongings found in McGregor

A missing 38-year-old man’s vehicle and belongings were located in McGregor. According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), a Carlton man, Lucas Dudden, left Carlton Oct. 25 and has not been seen since. The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating him. Dudden is 5’8” tall and 165 lbs. with sandy brown hair and blue eyes. Follow the BCA Facebook post for updates at www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=486291030201741&set=a.221651919998988.
MCGREGOR, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Terrace Project at Beanery receives grant from Blandin

The Terrace Project will use a $100,000 Blandin Foundation Leadership Boost Grant to help build an outdoor patio including a covered stage adjacent to The Beanery Cafe & Roastery in Aitkin. Based on the type of requests received, Blandin Foundation opened three grant rounds for community planning, capital projects in small towns under 3,000 people, and creative placemaking. Funding increased from $1 million to $5.5 million after the board approved an additional $3 million in June and a $1.5 million grant was secured from Margaret...
