McGregor Bowling Scores 11-23-22
Northstar 11-7
Gr Timber145125
Kalli’s Place137.5132.5
Buckhorn126.5143.5
Bann’s121149
Big Dollar103167
Bye00
IND. HIGH GAMES:
Eric Hansen256
Mike Widseth237
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Mike Widseth634
Mike Walli577
Tuesday Lakers 11-8
Ball Busters4824
Kallis #14626
McGregor Lanes4626
Bye00
IND. HIGH GAMES:
Heather Smith181
Michelle dawson175
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Michelle Dawson488
Heather Smith466
Classic 11-9
Bann’s1167.5132.5
Round Lake161139
Hillcrest159.5140.5
Autosmith129171
MN Nat’l112.5187.5
Bye00
IND. HIGH GAMES:
Dave Hoover219
Doug Hussman206
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Dave Hoover564
Bill Creighton549
Wednesday Ladies 11-9
Gutter Busters2218
McG Baking21.518.5
Buckhorn2119
VFW20.519.5
Mark’s Bar18.521.5
T-Bones16.523.5
IND. HIGH GAMES:
S. Reich/P. Anderson183
Kathy Dallman174
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Kathie Friedl471
Linda Ceaglske462
TNT 11-10
Am Legion164136
Mark’s Bar161139
Son’s Const158142
Pine Agency154.5145.5
Morris-Morris140160
Bye00
IND. HIGH GAMES:
Jared Burman279
Don Reich278
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Don Reich720
Jared Burman703
