Waunakee's Early Files

100 Years Ago

Dec. 4, 1922

Martin Corcoran Jr. severely injured his finger while working at the state garage on Sunday.

Mr. and Mrs. Frank Koch of Ashton announce the birth of a daughter on Thanksgiving day.

The Madison-Lodi Bus Line, which has been operating for several months, has been discontinued.

90 Years Ago

Dec. 8, 1927

Henry Brausen is reported as being seriously ill at his home here.

Sam Watson, father of Mrs. A.M. Blake, celebrated his 90th birthday at his home in Lodi last Thursday.

Frances Biwersi of Dane won first place in the Dane County spelling contest held at Verona last Saturday.

75 Years Ago

Dec. 4, 1947

There were plenty of red roses and tingling ears Sunday morning when the temperature dropped to 7 degrees below zero.

Miss Lorraine Theis and Lawrence Breunig were united in marriage at St. Martin’s Church on Nov. 20.

The Civic Club basketball team trimmed Randall’s Bar of Madison Friday by a score of 60-39.

70 Years Ago

Dec. 4, 1952

Mr. and Mrs. Richard Fassbender announce the birth of a daughter at St. Mary’s Hospital on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 27.

Mrs. Henrietta Stengel, mother of Mrs. George Manthey, will observe her 90th birthday on Friday.

Mr. and Mrs. Reubin Ellickson announce the birth of a son at St. Mary’s Hospital on Nov. 30.

60 Years Ago

Nov. 29, 1962

Loren Schiltz, son of Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Schiltz, was named to the second team of the Capital Times all-area grid team as a center.

Miss Jeanne Marquis, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. William R. Marquis, will appear on the “To Tell the Truth” program on Channel 3, Madison, on Friday, Nov. 30, at 2:30 p.m.

The Waunakee High School football Warriors, finishing their fourth perfect season in five years, headed the list of 28 unbeaten and untied Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association high school football teams.

50 Years Ago

Dec. 7, 1972

Carl Diericks happily accepted the keys to the snowmobile he won in the contest held by the WISM Riders Snowmobile Club.

The combination of poor defense and cold second-half shooting proved to be the downfall of the Waunakee basketball squad as they lost to Verona Friday 59-50.

Jeff Mulhern, son of Mr. and Mrs. James Mulhern, will compete in one of the outstanding junior college wrestling tournaments scheduled in the midwest this year.

40 Years Ago

Nov. 25, 1982

Seventh- and eighth-grade students in the extended learning program have devoted part of the English class time to producing news reports on the school’s video equipment.

The Westport Town Board approved its budget for 1983, which projects spending at $329,163.

Special Awards were given to 10 Waunakee football players following the 1982 season. They are Lance Hackbart, Doug Schutz, Tom Jalinski, Mark Maly, Mark Stewart, Ted Stoll, Scott Schmitz, Pat McGowan, Jeff Bunch and Dan Meinholz.

30 Years Ago

Nov. 19, 1992

Elections don’t come much closer than this: Six votes pushed the proposal for the high school remodeling and expansion over the top in the Waunakee Community School District’s referendum Tuesday. Waunakee school district students observed Veterans Day last week with a visit from American Legion members Roman Ripp and John Legat.

American Breeders Service (ABS) has announced the appointment of Mike Treinen of Waunakee to night herdsman.

20 Years Ago

Nov. 14, 2002

Soured relationships among Waunakee school board members have local residents “worried to death,” and that disharmony could affect the search for a new school superintendent. That’s the word from Karl Hertz of the Bickert Group, the consulting firm guiding the superintendent search.

A community effort is underway to build a downstairs bathroom for Andy Burgy, a 9-year-old boy who suffers from a genetic disorder. Mike Simon and Syl Maly have offered to take the lead on the project.

The Waunakee football team defeated Wisconsin Lutheran 14-7 to advance to the WIAA state championship game.

10 Years Ago

Nov. 15, 2012

The Waunakee Village Board approved a revised design for a pedestrian crossing at the Main and South Street intersection that narrows the road and limits traffic. It’s a compromise that allows for more on-street parking than the previous design, and will be included in the reconstruction project.

Karla Homen, a Waunakee school board member, will not seek another term in April.

Shown are local veterans Nate Enge and Cas Konczax participating in the Veterans Day program at the Waunakee Middle School.