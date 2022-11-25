ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock County, IN

Pilot deploys parachute to land disabled plane in Indiana

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

MOUNT COMFORT, Ind. (AP) — The pilot of a small plane escaped injury Friday when the aircraft made an emergency landing using a large parachute to descend before landing in a suburban Indianapolis pond, police said.

The plane landed Friday morning along the edge of a pond near the Indianapolis Regional Airport in Hancock County, just east of Indianapolis near the unincorporated community of Mount Comfort.

State police Sgt. John Perrine told WRTV-TV the pilot was located uninjured after deploying a parachute to guide the aircraft down to a pond near Interstate 70.

It was not immediately clear what led to the emergency landing, which prompted police to block off a portion of Mount Comfort Road.

But WRTV-TV posted video from a witness showing the aircraft floating down underneath a large parachute with an apparent plume of smoke visible in the sky above.

The video ends with witness driving past a pond where the plane’s nose came to a rest along the pond’s shoreline, with a door open on the aircraft. Some damage to the plane was visible.

Comments / 0

Related
WANE-TV

Texas woman scams Indiana man out of $1.2 million

NEW PALESTINE, Ind. — A Fort Worth, Texas, woman is accused of scamming a New Palestine man out of more than $1 million over a 16-month period in which she lied to him about medical expenses but instead used the money he sent her to gamble at Oklahoma casinos.
NEW PALESTINE, IN
The Associated Press

IN Lottery

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ These Indiana lotteries were drawn Tuesday:. 07-08-10-17-23-24-30-32-38-40-56-59-64-67-70-71-72-73-76-80, BE: 40. (seven, eight, ten, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-eight, forty, fifty-six, fifty-nine, sixty-four, sixty-seven, seventy, seventy-one, seventy-two, seventy-three, seventy-six, eighty; BE: forty) Daily Three-Midday. 2-8-3, SB: 5. (two, eight, three; SB: five) Daily Four-Midday. 2-2-2-4, SB: 5. (two,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
582K+
Post
621M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy