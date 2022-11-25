ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Popular Cedar Rapids Restaurant is Moving to Larger Space with Bigger Menu

A Cedar Rapids restaurant that opened just eight months ago has already closed. In this case, though, that's good news. They're moving to a larger location. Mamacita Taco Bar opened in the 800 block of 1st Ave NE in early March of 2022. It has been a very popular spot for lovers of Mexican food. The restaurant is rated a 5 on Yelp, 4.7 on DoorDash, and has 27 5-star reviews on its Facebook page. Here are a few reviews, complete with photos:
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
ourquadcities.com

Celebrate all things holiday at Christkindlmarkt Quad Cities

Bring out the whole family as Christkindlmarkt Quad Cities celebrates all thing holiday!. The 5th annual Christkindlmarkt Quad Cities features locally-crafted art and gifts, traditional German foods and much more. The children’s tent provides activities for the kids, and everyone can meet with Santa, the Christkind and even Krampus! Live music and holiday beverage options are also available.
DAVENPORT, IA
KCRG.com

Christmas on Square helps supports local businesses

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - People in Dubuque celebrated the holiday season with the annual Christmas on the Square. Hosted in the Cable Car Square District, food trucks and entertainment lined the streets and people came out to get some holiday shopping done at local businesses. “There is no comparison between...
DUBUQUE, IA
ourquadcities.com

St. Ambrose to hold memorial service for Patrick Torrey

St. Ambrose University will host a university-wide prayer service in memory of Patrick Torrey on Monday, Nov. 28 at 7 p.m., in Christ the King Chapel, 518 W. Locust St., Davenport. The service will be open to the public. The 22-year SAU senior died suddenly on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022....
DAVENPORT, IA
KCRG.com

Christmas on the Square draws a crowd in Dubuque

The Saturday after Thanksgiving is one of the busiest days for Christmas tree farmers, but buyers may pay a little extra this year. Man charged after incident involving gun in Waterloo. Updated: 6 hours ago. A Waterloo man is in custody after police say he shot at two people in...
DUBUQUE, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Multiple businesses fail Marion Police compliance check for underage alcohol sales

Marion, IA — 11 Marion businesses are paying fines for underage sales of alcohol after a Marion Police Department sting operation. On November 23, the Marion Police Department conducted alcohol compliance checks at 29 Marion businesses that sell alcohol. The person attempting to purchase the alcohol was an adult, but under 21 years of age.
MARION, IA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Davenport, IA

Davenport is a vibrant city nestled along the Mississippi River in Iowa. Located in Scott County, it is famously known for being a part of the Quad Cities, along with Rock Island, Moline, and East Moline. The term "Quad Cities" is a misnomer since Bettendorf is also a part of...
DAVENPORT, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Two convicts escape work release in Eastern Iowa facilities

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Two convicted men have failed to report to their respective area correctional facilities. In Dubuque, Christopher Blackmond Jr., convicted of 2nd degree robbery in Scott County, failed to report to the Dubuque Residential Facility as required on Sunday. Blackmond is a 27-year-old...
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
KWQC

New diabetes clinic opens in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -There is a new specialty clinic in the Quad Cities that specializes in the treatment and management of diabetes. Danita Harrison DNP, CDE has joined the Midwest Cardiovascular Research Foundation team with Shawna Duske, N.P. to provide services at The Clinic of Diabetes, Weight and Health Management. The guests highlight issues surrounding diabetes and weight control and how interested people/patients can get more information about the facility.
DAVENPORT, IA
KCCI.com

Stolen sleigh returned in Iowa City

IOWA CITY, Iowa — A sleigh thatdisappeared overnight on Nov. 18 from Iowa City's downtown district has been returned. On Sunday, Iowa City Public Safety posted an update on Facebook, saying it's been recovered. The sleigh is displayed every year in the Pedestrian Mall. Previous coverage: Police search for...
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Recount approved for State House District 73 Weinacht vs. Wilson race

On November 28 the Linn County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a recount of the Iowa House District 73 statehouse race. Democrat Elizabeth Wilson barely beat out Republican Susie Weinacht with a lead of only about 300 votes during the November 8 election. Weinacht submitted her request for a recount...
LINN COUNTY, IA
Alina Andras

Three Great Steakhouses in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Alex Munsell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised for their food and service.
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Some Iowa communities are getting high-speed internet service upgrades

Several Iowa communities are getting some of the fastest internet speeds available. Neighborhoods in Iowa City, Ankeny, Clive, Grimes, Hampton, Jewell, Johnston, Mason City, Sheffield, and Urbandale are getting fiber optic upgrades to their infrastructure. Metronet promises speeds of up to 2 gigabytes per second for residents, and 10 gigabytes...
IOWA STATE

