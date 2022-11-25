Read full article on original website
cbs2iowa.com
City of Marion looking for light displays for Light the Night Holiday Lights Tour
The City of Marion and Marion Parks and Recreation is encouraging residents to decorate their homes for the holidays and submit their address so that others can also enjoy its beauty as part of the Light the Night - Holiday Lights Tour. The city will award $500 in prizes to...
Take a Festive Holiday Tour of a 136-Year-Old Cedar Rapids Mansion
Brucemore Mansion in Cedar Rapids is ready for the holidays! Thanks to a Facebook post, we found out last week that A Brucemore Christmas holiday tours have officially kicked off for the season. Brucemore Mansion, located at 2160 Linden Dr SE, was built back in 1886 by Caroline Sinclair. It...
cbs2iowa.com
Holiday tree set up at Green Square Park, lighting ceremony to be held Saturday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The tree used in the City tree lighting ceremony on Saturday, December 3, has been be cut, transported and set up Monday. The 30-35 foot Colorado blue spruce was donated by the Condon family in the 1300 block of Northfield Drive NE.
Popular Cedar Rapids Restaurant is Moving to Larger Space with Bigger Menu
A Cedar Rapids restaurant that opened just eight months ago has already closed. In this case, though, that's good news. They're moving to a larger location. Mamacita Taco Bar opened in the 800 block of 1st Ave NE in early March of 2022. It has been a very popular spot for lovers of Mexican food. The restaurant is rated a 5 on Yelp, 4.7 on DoorDash, and has 27 5-star reviews on its Facebook page. Here are a few reviews, complete with photos:
ourquadcities.com
Celebrate all things holiday at Christkindlmarkt Quad Cities
Bring out the whole family as Christkindlmarkt Quad Cities celebrates all thing holiday!. The 5th annual Christkindlmarkt Quad Cities features locally-crafted art and gifts, traditional German foods and much more. The children’s tent provides activities for the kids, and everyone can meet with Santa, the Christkind and even Krampus! Live music and holiday beverage options are also available.
KCRG.com
Christmas on Square helps supports local businesses
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - People in Dubuque celebrated the holiday season with the annual Christmas on the Square. Hosted in the Cable Car Square District, food trucks and entertainment lined the streets and people came out to get some holiday shopping done at local businesses. “There is no comparison between...
cbs2iowa.com
Studio 13, Basix raise over $3,000 for Club Q after deadly shooting
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Two gay clubs in eastern Iowa raised money for Club Q after a deadly shooting on November 19th. Studio 13 in Iowa City and Basix in Cedar Rapids held fundraising shows last week. According to CR Pride, in total, $3,600 was raised...
ourquadcities.com
St. Ambrose to hold memorial service for Patrick Torrey
St. Ambrose University will host a university-wide prayer service in memory of Patrick Torrey on Monday, Nov. 28 at 7 p.m., in Christ the King Chapel, 518 W. Locust St., Davenport. The service will be open to the public. The 22-year SAU senior died suddenly on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022....
cbs2iowa.com
Linn County Conservation moves forward on development plan for Grant Wood Trail
LINN COUNTY, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — When it comes to possibly developing a section of Grant Wood Trail into Springville, there appear to be two main schools of thought. That was evident during Monday's Linn County Conservation board meeting. "Leave this section of the trail as natural...
KCRG.com
Christmas on the Square draws a crowd in Dubuque
The Saturday after Thanksgiving is one of the busiest days for Christmas tree farmers, but buyers may pay a little extra this year. Man charged after incident involving gun in Waterloo. Updated: 6 hours ago. A Waterloo man is in custody after police say he shot at two people in...
cbs2iowa.com
Multiple businesses fail Marion Police compliance check for underage alcohol sales
Marion, IA — 11 Marion businesses are paying fines for underage sales of alcohol after a Marion Police Department sting operation. On November 23, the Marion Police Department conducted alcohol compliance checks at 29 Marion businesses that sell alcohol. The person attempting to purchase the alcohol was an adult, but under 21 years of age.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Davenport, IA
Davenport is a vibrant city nestled along the Mississippi River in Iowa. Located in Scott County, it is famously known for being a part of the Quad Cities, along with Rock Island, Moline, and East Moline. The term "Quad Cities" is a misnomer since Bettendorf is also a part of...
cbs2iowa.com
Two convicts escape work release in Eastern Iowa facilities
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Two convicted men have failed to report to their respective area correctional facilities. In Dubuque, Christopher Blackmond Jr., convicted of 2nd degree robbery in Scott County, failed to report to the Dubuque Residential Facility as required on Sunday. Blackmond is a 27-year-old...
Silver Alert canceled for Gladstone woman who was heading to Iowa
The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert for a missing Gladstone woman who was heading to Iowa City, Iowa, Thursday but never arrived.
KWQC
New diabetes clinic opens in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -There is a new specialty clinic in the Quad Cities that specializes in the treatment and management of diabetes. Danita Harrison DNP, CDE has joined the Midwest Cardiovascular Research Foundation team with Shawna Duske, N.P. to provide services at The Clinic of Diabetes, Weight and Health Management. The guests highlight issues surrounding diabetes and weight control and how interested people/patients can get more information about the facility.
KCCI.com
Stolen sleigh returned in Iowa City
IOWA CITY, Iowa — A sleigh thatdisappeared overnight on Nov. 18 from Iowa City's downtown district has been returned. On Sunday, Iowa City Public Safety posted an update on Facebook, saying it's been recovered. The sleigh is displayed every year in the Pedestrian Mall. Previous coverage: Police search for...
cbs2iowa.com
Recount approved for State House District 73 Weinacht vs. Wilson race
On November 28 the Linn County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a recount of the Iowa House District 73 statehouse race. Democrat Elizabeth Wilson barely beat out Republican Susie Weinacht with a lead of only about 300 votes during the November 8 election. Weinacht submitted her request for a recount...
Three Great Steakhouses in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Alex Munsell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised for their food and service.
cbs2iowa.com
Delaware County Sheriff's Office K9 Eclipse to get donation of body armor
Delaware County Sheriff’s Office K9 Eclipse will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Eclipse’s vest is sponsored by Kimberly Shader of Orlando, FL and will be embroidered with the sentiment Born to Love-Trained to...
cbs2iowa.com
Some Iowa communities are getting high-speed internet service upgrades
Several Iowa communities are getting some of the fastest internet speeds available. Neighborhoods in Iowa City, Ankeny, Clive, Grimes, Hampton, Jewell, Johnston, Mason City, Sheffield, and Urbandale are getting fiber optic upgrades to their infrastructure. Metronet promises speeds of up to 2 gigabytes per second for residents, and 10 gigabytes...
