NBC Connecticut
Deaths of Husband, Wife in Danbury Home Appear to Be Murder-Suicide: Police
The man and woman who were found dead in a Danbury home Monday afternoon were husband and wife and police said they believe the deaths were a murder and a death by suicide. Officers were called to a Clayton Road home around 3 p.m. for a wellbeing check. The person who called police said family members hadn't seen or heard from two of the residents since Sunday.
NBC Connecticut
Fire at Middletown Liquor Store Under Investigation
A fire at a business in Middletown is under investigation on Tuesday morning. Firefighters said the fire was on South Main Street. It appeared to be at a wine and liquor store. Investigators have not released details on the extent of any damage or what may have started the fire.
Fire breaks out at apartment above liquor store in Middletown
Firefighters are investigating what caused an apartment fire early Tuesday morning in Middletown.
Man and woman found shot to death in Danbury
A well being check in Danbury today turned up two people who had been shot to death, police said. Officers are called to a home on Clayton Road just after 3:00 p.m.
VIDEO: Massive 4-alarm fire destroys multiple buildings in Mystic
A four-alarm fire destroyed multiple buildings in Mystic Sunday night into early Monday morning.
4-Alarm Fire Heavily Damages Buildings, Boats In Mystic
A massive fire along the Connecticut coast destroyed or damaged several buildings, boats, and a vehicle. The fire took place in New London County along the Mystic River around 9 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 27, at the Seaport Marina on Washington Street in Mystic. Driven by high winds, the fire quickly...
NBC Connecticut
1 Dead After New Haven House Fire
One person has died after a house fire in New Haven early Saturday morning. Firefighters were called to a report of a fire at a home on Laura Lane around 3:11 a.m. When crews arrived, they said they found heavy fire coming from the front of the first floor and on the roof of the building.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Five New Haven officers charged after man paralyzed in police custody
Lawmakers hold special session to focus on gas tax, energy costs. We head to Orange to check out the Lincoln Lights animated light show!
NBC Connecticut
Hartford Police Arrest Man Accused of Killing Person in Shooting, Crash
Police have arrested a man that's accused of shooting a person and causing a car crash in Hartford in September. Officers were called to Hillside Avenue just before 1 a.m. on Sept. 13 after getting a ShotSpotter activation with multiple rounds. While heading to the scene, police said they got...
Eyewitness News
State police: Driver clocked at 132 mph on Route 2 before hiding vehicle at hardware store
COLCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – A man was clocked driving 132 mph on Route 2 before he hid his vehicle in a hardware store garage, according to state police. State police troopers were conducting speed enforcement in the area of Exit 17 in Colchester, authorities said. The driver, who was...
Deadly overnight house fire under investigation in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A person has died in a house fire on Laura Lane in New Haven overnight Saturday, firefighters told FOX61. Responding firefighters found a victim in a first-floor bedroom, and officials pronounced the victim dead at the scene, New Haven Fire Chief John Alston told FOX61 over the phone Saturday. The victim has not been identified at this time.
Eyewitness News
Crash, tractor trailer fire closes 2 lanes of I-91 north in Enfield
ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A tractor trailer fire in Enfield closed a couple of lanes of Interstate 91 north on Monday morning. First responders could be seen between exits 46 and 47. When they arrived, flames could be seen shooting out of the tractor trailer. There’s no word on injuries...
Donations Pour In After Father Of 2 Young Daughters Dies In Head-On Crash In Milford
Members of the community have raised more than $50,000 to support the family of a 35-year-old Connecticut man who was killed in a head-on crash over the weekend. Tianzhu Yuan, of North Haven, died in a crash that happened in New Haven County on I-95 in Milford at about 2 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, police said.
1 Killed, 3 Injured In Norwalk Crash, Police Say
One person was killed and three others injured during a single-car crash in Fairfield County. The crash took place in Norwalk around 8:30 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 27 on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive just south of Lowe Street. Norwalk Police, fire, and Norwalk Hospital EMS responding to the scene found...
One person killed in house fire on Laura Lane in New Haven
Fire crews responded to an overnight house fire on Laura Lane Saturday morning.
NBC Connecticut
Waterbury Police Officer Charged With DUI in Connection with Off-Duty Crash Last Month
A Waterbury police lieutenant was arrested Tuesday, charged with DUI in connection with an accident last month. David Balnis, 55, of Waterbury was driving a pickup truck on Highland Avenue in Waterbury just after 1 a.m. on October 30 when he veered off the road and sideswiped a parked vehicle, according to police.
Eyewitness News
Woodbridge Police investigate untimely death on Pond Lily Avenue
WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WFSB) - Woodbridge Police say they are investigating an untimely death on Pond Lily Avenue. According to police, the investigation is taking place near the Best Way Inn. State police say they are on scene assisting Woodbridge Police. This is a breaking story. More updates will be provided...
Eyewitness News
Hartford police make arrest for deadly shooting in September
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford police arrested a man for a deadly shooting that happened in September. Jose Arriaga, 28, was murdered in the area of 326 Hillside Avenue on September 13. Arriaga was found with a gunshot wound inside a crashed vehicle on Hillside, police said. He was...
NBC Connecticut
Man Killed in Crash on I-95 South in West Haven
A man has died after a crash on Interstate 95 south in West Haven early Saturday morning. State police said a Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling on the highway near exit 42 around 2:30 a.m. when it struck the back of a Dodge Challenger that was in front of it.
NBC Connecticut
Police Look for Driver Who Rammed 2 Cruisers, Fled in Wethersfield
Police are looking for the person who rammed two cruisers after being pulled over in what appears to be a stolen vehicle in Wethersfield. Officers pulled over a silver Jeep Compass that reportedly had a stolen license plate at about 2:30 a.m. Monday. While an officer was speaking with the...
