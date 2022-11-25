ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hartford, CT

NBC Connecticut

Deaths of Husband, Wife in Danbury Home Appear to Be Murder-Suicide: Police

The man and woman who were found dead in a Danbury home Monday afternoon were husband and wife and police said they believe the deaths were a murder and a death by suicide. Officers were called to a Clayton Road home around 3 p.m. for a wellbeing check. The person who called police said family members hadn't seen or heard from two of the residents since Sunday.
DANBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Fire at Middletown Liquor Store Under Investigation

A fire at a business in Middletown is under investigation on Tuesday morning. Firefighters said the fire was on South Main Street. It appeared to be at a wine and liquor store. Investigators have not released details on the extent of any damage or what may have started the fire.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
NBC Connecticut

1 Dead After New Haven House Fire

One person has died after a house fire in New Haven early Saturday morning. Firefighters were called to a report of a fire at a home on Laura Lane around 3:11 a.m. When crews arrived, they said they found heavy fire coming from the front of the first floor and on the roof of the building.
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Hartford Police Arrest Man Accused of Killing Person in Shooting, Crash

Police have arrested a man that's accused of shooting a person and causing a car crash in Hartford in September. Officers were called to Hillside Avenue just before 1 a.m. on Sept. 13 after getting a ShotSpotter activation with multiple rounds. While heading to the scene, police said they got...
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Deadly overnight house fire under investigation in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A person has died in a house fire on Laura Lane in New Haven overnight Saturday, firefighters told FOX61. Responding firefighters found a victim in a first-floor bedroom, and officials pronounced the victim dead at the scene, New Haven Fire Chief John Alston told FOX61 over the phone Saturday. The victim has not been identified at this time.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Crash, tractor trailer fire closes 2 lanes of I-91 north in Enfield

ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A tractor trailer fire in Enfield closed a couple of lanes of Interstate 91 north on Monday morning. First responders could be seen between exits 46 and 47. When they arrived, flames could be seen shooting out of the tractor trailer. There’s no word on injuries...
ENFIELD, CT
Daily Voice

1 Killed, 3 Injured In Norwalk Crash, Police Say

One person was killed and three others injured during a single-car crash in Fairfield County. The crash took place in Norwalk around 8:30 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 27 on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive just south of Lowe Street. Norwalk Police, fire, and Norwalk Hospital EMS responding to the scene found...
NORWALK, CT
Eyewitness News

Woodbridge Police investigate untimely death on Pond Lily Avenue

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WFSB) - Woodbridge Police say they are investigating an untimely death on Pond Lily Avenue. According to police, the investigation is taking place near the Best Way Inn. State police say they are on scene assisting Woodbridge Police. This is a breaking story. More updates will be provided...
WOODBRIDGE, CT
Eyewitness News

Hartford police make arrest for deadly shooting in September

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford police arrested a man for a deadly shooting that happened in September. Jose Arriaga, 28, was murdered in the area of 326 Hillside Avenue on September 13. Arriaga was found with a gunshot wound inside a crashed vehicle on Hillside, police said. He was...
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Killed in Crash on I-95 South in West Haven

A man has died after a crash on Interstate 95 south in West Haven early Saturday morning. State police said a Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling on the highway near exit 42 around 2:30 a.m. when it struck the back of a Dodge Challenger that was in front of it.
WEST HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Look for Driver Who Rammed 2 Cruisers, Fled in Wethersfield

Police are looking for the person who rammed two cruisers after being pulled over in what appears to be a stolen vehicle in Wethersfield. Officers pulled over a silver Jeep Compass that reportedly had a stolen license plate at about 2:30 a.m. Monday. While an officer was speaking with the...
WETHERSFIELD, CT

