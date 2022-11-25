Read full article on original website
Related
The Ring Magazine
Dillian Whyte squeaks by determined Jermaine Franklin, wins by majority decision
British heavyweight Dillian Whyte was able to survive a tougher-than-expected fight with Jermaine Franklin to edge a hard-fought 12-round majority decision at the Ovo Arena in London on Saturday night. The previously unbeaten Franklin started well and looked comfortable in by far his biggest fight, using his jab and bodyshots...
worldboxingnews.net
John Ryder stops Zach Parker, moves closer to May 6 Canelo fight
New WBO interim super middleweight champion John Ryder pushed towards a shot at Canelo Alvarez on May 6th with a stoppage win over Zach Parker. The better of the two fighters over four rounds, Ryder troubled Parker before the bell went to end the session. Parker then pulled out of the fight through injury.
worldboxingnews.net
Ref admits cheating TWICE for Manny Pacquiao in WBC interview
Carlos Padilla Jr. is in the eye of a storm after laughing about helping Manny Pacquiao to cheat his way to victory against Nedal Hussien in 2000. Padilla, who like Pacquiao is Filipino, allowed the eight-weight champion extra time to recover, which ordinarily would have seen his fellow countryman counted out.
The Ring Magazine
Charles Conwell decisions Juan Carlos Abreu to remain unbeaten
CARSON, Calif. – Junior middleweight Charles Conwell remained unbeaten Saturday night, defeating hard-hitting Juan Carlos Abreu by majority decision at Dignity Health Sports Park. One judge scored the bout 95-95, but the other two judges scored the bout 98-92 and 96-94 for Conwell, who improves to 18-0, 13 knockouts.
BoxingNews24.com
Bivol says Canelo filled with excuses about loss
By Dan Ambrose: Dmitry Bivol sees through the excuses that Canelo Alvarez is trying to hide behind after his loss to him last May. To whittle down the excuses from Canelo, Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) says he’s still willing to fight him at 168 to help him with the weight.
The Ring Magazine
Yokasta Valle wins title in third division, outpoints Evelyn Bermudez to win unified junior fly belts
CARSON, Calif. – Yokasta Valle fulfilled a goal of winning a world title belt in three different weight classes. Valle outboxed Evelyn Bermudez, winning by majority decision Saturday night at Dignity Health Sports Park. One judge scored the bout 95-95, while the other two judges scored the bout 99-91 and 97-93 for Valle, who improves to 27-2, 9 knockouts.
Comments / 0