Read full article on original website
Related
North Coast Journal
Frigid Temps on the Coast Tonight, Winter Storm Watch in the Interior Wednesday
Interior areas of Humboldt County above 2,000 feet will be under a winter storm watch beginning Wednesday afternoon, according to the Eureka office of the National Weather Service. "Heavy snow possible above 2,000 feet," the weather message states. "Total snow accumulations of 7 to 24 inches possible. Winds could gust...
kymkemp.com
Prescribed Burns in Sproul Creek and Bald Hills Areas – Weather Conditions Permitting
Weather conditions permitting, Green Diamond Resource Company plans to conduct prescribed burning for fuel hazard reduction in the Sproul Creek area on Tuesday (11/29) and Wednesday (11/30). Burning operations are implemented in coordination with CAL FIRE and the North Coast Unified Air Quality Management District. Please note that smoke may...
kymkemp.com
Martin’s Ferry Circa 1900
Martin’s Ferry was a settlement on the banks of the Klamath River operated by a post office northwest of the Hoopa Valley Reservation. The settlement and ferry got its name from the first postmaster, John F. Martin, who was the original ferry operator. A wooden ferry was used to...
krcrtv.com
Outages throughout Trinity County due to AT&T equipment failure
Velocity Communications (VC) reported on outages impacting all of their customers since November 25. It has been reported that this outage is affecting many residents in Trinity County. VC says that this outage is due to a failed piece of equipment through their transport provider, AT&T. VC says that they...
kymkemp.com
‘Holidays in Trinidad’ Festivities Announced
Holidays in Trinidad, organized by the Trinidad Civic Club with sponsors Forbes & Associates–Sarah Corliss, The Eatery & The Gallery, Lighthouse Grill & Headies, Moonstone Crossing Winery, Seascape Restaurant & Santa’s Workshop at the Harbor, Trinidad Art Gallery, Trinidad Chamber of Commerce, Trinidad Coastal Land Trust, Trinidad Museum, Trinidad Trading Company & Windansea. Special events, menus and gifts at these venues will add to the celebration.
kymkemp.com
HCSO Says Early Morning Assault was Unprovoked
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Nov. 23, 2022, at about 7:45 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a...
kymkemp.com
UBNC Toy Run Starts at the Arcata Plaza on December 4th
UBNC is proud to announce our annual Toy Run, a motorcycle ride for charity. Sunday December 4th 2022 starting at the Arcata Plaza. Kickstands up at noon and we are riding from the Arcata Plaza to the Vets Hall in Eureka. Come early and meet mingle with motorcyclist of all types.
kymkemp.com
41st Annual Humboldt Artisans Crafts & Music Festival at Redwood Acres
The 41st annual Humboldt Artisans Crafts & Music Festival will be held December 2nd, 3rd & 4th at Redwood Acres in Eureka. The festival features over 100 booths of handmade gifts by North Coast artisans and craftspeople. Three buildings are decorated in a holiday theme with three stages of live holiday and dance entertainment that will showcase local musicians throughout all hours of the festival daily. Over 100 hours of live entertainment including Compost Mountain Boys, Julie Froblom & Friends, Kingfoot and Good Company. Local food will be available from Manzanilla Kitchen, Southside Mike’s BBQ, Fry Burger, Tacos El Gallo, Krazy Baker and Shotz Coffee. Beer, Wine & Spirits will be available from Arcata Rotary Noon and Friends of Redwood Acres.
kymkemp.com
Second Saturday Family Arts Day at Morris Graves Museum of Art on December 10th
This is a press release from the Humboldt Arts Council:. The Humboldt Arts Council is hosting Second Saturday Family Arts Day at the MGMA on Saturday, December 10th at 2:00! This monthly event is always FREE! Families are invited to participate together in this monthly art-making workshop that complements current exhibitions at the Museum. These workshops are geared toward intergenerational learning and creating in a museum setting. Discover the MGMA through fun, educational activities for kids and families!
kymkemp.com
Vehicle vs. Pedestrian in Eureka
On November 26 scanner traffic indicated that a traffic accident had occurred near H Street and Harris Street in Eureka. At approximately 6:44 p.m. a report of a vehicle vs. a pedestrian accident had occurred. Eureka Police Department and City Ambulance were requested to the scene. The vehicle reportedly involved...
kymkemp.com
Trinity County Public Health Holding COVID/Flu Vaccination Clinic on December 7th
This is a press release from Trinity County Health and Human Services:. Trinity County Public Health Branch and SNAP Nurse will be holding our combined flu and COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Clinic at the Veterans Memorial Hall in Weaverville on December 7, 2022 from 10:00am – 4:00pm. It is likely...
kymkemp.com
Single Vehicle Accident Near Korbel; Minor Injuries
A single vehicle traffic collision has been reported off near Korbel just before 11 a.m. on November 26. Blue Lake Fire, Arcata Fire and City Ambulance were requested to the scene of the accident located on Maple Creek Road approximately two miles past Korbel. The incident commander at the scene...
kymkemp.com
BBQ Fundraiser at the Rio Dell Volunteer Fire Department for Injured Tree-Falling Accident Victim
A BBQ Fundraising event will be held at the Rio Dell Volunteer Fire Department on December 4, beginning at 1 p.m. The fundraiser will benefit Brian French, an eight-year volunteer at the Mad River – Ruth Volunteer Fire Department and his 11-year-old son. Brian was seriously injured when a tree he was cutting landed on him at the end of September, causing a severe brain bleed. Brian has pulled through, but the lasting effects of the brain injury are unknown at this time.
lostcoastoutpost.com
‘It Was the Hardest Thing I’ve Ever Had to Do’: Singing Trees Owner Closes the Beloved Recovery Center After 31 Years Of Serving the Community
After more than three decades of helping people struggling with addiction, Singing Trees Recovery Center – a detox and rehabilitation facility nestled in the redwoods south of Garberville – permanently closed its doors last month, and the owners are planning to sell the property that has been in the family for decades.
actionnewsnow.com
Power is out for all Velocity Communications customers since Friday morning
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. 2:06 P.M. UPDATE - Velocity Communications says that they talked with AT&T and that there is no new update. ATT did not have a spare for the failed equipment, so they had to order one. Velocity Communications says that they have been experiencing a power outage that...
kymkemp.com
HCSO Warns Residents of a Fake Check Scam Targeting Local Resident
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department:. With the holiday season upon us, so too are scams. This week the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office received the report of a fake check scam targeting a local resident. The resident recently received an unsolicited parcel in the mail containing...
kymkemp.com
Local Cannabis Retailer Makes Donation to the Betty Kwan Chinn Foundation
Proper Wellness Center donated 50 tents to The Betty Kwan Chinn Foundation this week. Both of the Proper Wellness Center locations (517 5th St in Eureka and 116 Wildwood Ave in Rio Dell), will be drop off spots for blankets, pillows, socks, coats and shoes through the end of the year. New items are preferred, but please make sure any gently used items are clean. All of these donations will go directly to the Betty Kwan Chinn Foundation as well.
North Coast Journal
Music Tonight: Saturday, Nov. 26
Jamaica’s legendary albino emcee and toaster King Yellowman will be posting up at the Arcata Theatre Lounge tonight at 7 p.m. His appearance altered by jaw cancer surgery, Yellowman still cuts a truly unique figure among the few living veterans of the island’s OG dancehall scene. Expect catchy hooks and ribald lyrics about everyone’s favorite bedroom activity second to sleep ($20).
kymkemp.com
EPD Seeking Driver That Fled the Scene of the Major Injury Accident on Broadway
The Eureka Police Department is investigating a late-night crash last week that left a woman with major injuries as the driver who ran a red light fled the scene, according to Brittany Powell, EPD’s Public Information Officer. This collision occurred on November 23, 2022, at about 11:50 p.m. It...
kymkemp.com
Fawn is Looking for a Forever Home
This information is provided by 24petconnect.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description: My name is Fawn. I am a spayed female, tan Chihuahua – Smooth Coated....
Comments / 0