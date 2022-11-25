Read full article on original website
US defeats Iran in politically charged World Cup match
The U.S. men’s soccer team defeated Iran in Tuesday’s World Cup match, winning 1-0 and advancing to the knockout stage of the tournament amid heightened political tensions between the two nations. The U.S. won with a goal from midfielder Christian Pulisic in the 38th minute, allowing the American team to advance. Pulisic reportedly suffered an…
Smallest German governing party stalls on citizenship reform
BERLIN (AP) — Senior members of the smallest party in Germany’s coalition government are seeking to hit the brakes on plans to ease rules for obtaining German citizenship, arguing Monday that the government must first do more to ensure that people in the country illegally are deported. Chancellor...
New SpaceX Dragon arrives at the ISS with science, solar arrays and Thanksgiving treats
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Less than a day after launching from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the SpaceX Cargo Dragon spacecraft carrying a new slate of science supplies arrived at the International Space Station. NASA confirmed that the spacecraft was soft captured at the zenith port of the...
France's Macron to land in Washington for Biden's first state dinner
President Joe Biden will welcome France’s leader to the White House this week for the first state visit and dinner of the Biden administration, hosting him at an executive mansion newly decked-out for the holidays. French President Emmanuel Macron will arrive in the U.S. on Wednesday for an occasion...
EXPLAINER: Why are China's COVID rules so strict?
BEIJING (AP) — At the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, China set out its “zero-COVID” measures that were harsh, but not out of line with what many other countries were doing to try and contain the virus. While most other nations saw the health and safety regulations as temporary until vaccines were widely available, however, China has stuck steadfastly to its strategy.
US OKs $1B arms sale to Qatar during key World Cup match
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Tuesday approved a $1 billion arms sale to Qatar in a transaction unveiled during halftime of the key World Cup 2022 match in Doha between Iran and the United States. The State Department announced it had signed off on Qatar’s purchase of...
Christian Pulisic strike guides the USA past Iran to set up Netherlands clash
This was a game too far for Iran. Their World Cup campaign was short but will not be wrenched from the memory easily, the harrowing domestic context colouring their every step. When the dust has settled they should take huge pride in having remained competitive despite such a varied and extraordinary set of external pressures; the team’s reaction at full time, many of them falling to the floor, told of the toll recent weeks have taken.
US bat species devastated by fungus now listed as endangered
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — The Biden administration declared the northern long-eared bat endangered on Tuesday in a last-ditch effort to save a species driven to the brink of extinction by white-nose syndrome, a fungal disease. “White-nose syndrome is decimating cave-dwelling bat species like the northern long-eared bat at...
United States Defeats Iran in World Cup Match With More Than Just Soccer on the Line
The United States Men’s National Team (USMT) prevailed 1-0 in a crucial FIFA World Cup match against Iran on Tuesday as tensions mounted both on and off the field leading up to the game. The win means the U.S. team will advance to Round of 16 against the Netherlands this weekend. But the action on the field was indicative of much more than advancing in the World Cup in Doha, Qatar: The fight for basic human rights was also in play. On the field, the U.S. team dominated most of the first half as forward Christian Pulisic scored in the...
Gas prices fall to pre-Ukraine invasion levels, White House says
After nearly a year of elevated gas prices, Americans struggling at the pump may finally see a reprieve. Gas prices have fallen roughly $1.50 since their record peak in June, officially dropping below levels seen prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, the White House touted in a release Tuesday.
AP News Digest 6 p.m.
Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org. ————————— ADDS: Virus Outbreak-China-Political Pressures, United States-Russia, Houston-Water, Election-2022-Pennsylvania-Results, Auburn-Freeze, Trump Legal Troubles, Death...
Russia says nuclear talks with US delayed amid differences
A senior Russian diplomat says Moscow has postponed a round of nuclear arms control talks with the United States set for this week because of stark differences in approach and tensions over Ukraine
Wall Street ends an uneven day of trading with mixed results
Stocks ended an unsteady day with mixed results as gains for energy companies were offset by losses in technology and other sectors
"It Was Chaos": 20 Erratic And Unpredictable Bosses Who Apparently Went To The Elon Musk School Of Management
"He was notorious for requesting a meeting saying it was urgent and then canceling and asking, 'Why are we even having this meeting?' This happened at least once a week, and sometimes twice a day."
