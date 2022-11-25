ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

US defeats Iran in politically charged World Cup match

The U.S. men’s soccer team defeated Iran in Tuesday’s World Cup match, winning 1-0 and advancing to the knockout stage of the tournament amid heightened political tensions between the two nations. The U.S. won with a goal from midfielder Christian Pulisic in the 38th minute, allowing the American team to advance. Pulisic reportedly suffered an…
Bay News 9

Smallest German governing party stalls on citizenship reform

BERLIN (AP) — Senior members of the smallest party in Germany’s coalition government are seeking to hit the brakes on plans to ease rules for obtaining German citizenship, arguing Monday that the government must first do more to ensure that people in the country illegally are deported. Chancellor...
Bay News 9

France's Macron to land in Washington for Biden's first state dinner

President Joe Biden will welcome France’s leader to the White House this week for the first state visit and dinner of the Biden administration, hosting him at an executive mansion newly decked-out for the holidays. French President Emmanuel Macron will arrive in the U.S. on Wednesday for an occasion...
WASHINGTON STATE
Bay News 9

EXPLAINER: Why are China's COVID rules so strict?

BEIJING (AP) — At the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, China set out its “zero-COVID” measures that were harsh, but not out of line with what many other countries were doing to try and contain the virus. While most other nations saw the health and safety regulations as temporary until vaccines were widely available, however, China has stuck steadfastly to its strategy.
Bay News 9

US OKs $1B arms sale to Qatar during key World Cup match

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Tuesday approved a $1 billion arms sale to Qatar in a transaction unveiled during halftime of the key World Cup 2022 match in Doha between Iran and the United States. The State Department announced it had signed off on Qatar’s purchase of...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Guardian

Christian Pulisic strike guides the USA past Iran to set up Netherlands clash

This was a game too far for Iran. Their World Cup campaign was short but will not be wrenched from the memory easily, the harrowing domestic context colouring their every step. When the dust has settled they should take huge pride in having remained competitive despite such a varied and extraordinary set of external pressures; the team’s reaction at full time, many of them falling to the floor, told of the toll recent weeks have taken.
Bay News 9

US bat species devastated by fungus now listed as endangered

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — The Biden administration declared the northern long-eared bat endangered on Tuesday in a last-ditch effort to save a species driven to the brink of extinction by white-nose syndrome, a fungal disease. “White-nose syndrome is decimating cave-dwelling bat species like the northern long-eared bat at...
WASHINGTON STATE
Rolling Stone

United States Defeats Iran in World Cup Match With More Than Just Soccer on the Line

The United States Men’s National Team (USMT) prevailed 1-0 in a crucial FIFA World Cup match against Iran on Tuesday as tensions mounted both on and off the field leading up to the game. The win means the U.S. team will advance to Round of 16 against the Netherlands this weekend. But the action on the field was indicative of much more than advancing in the World Cup in Doha, Qatar: The fight for basic human rights was also in play. On the field, the U.S. team dominated most of the first half as forward Christian Pulisic scored in the...
Bay News 9

Gas prices fall to pre-Ukraine invasion levels, White House says

After nearly a year of elevated gas prices, Americans struggling at the pump may finally see a reprieve. Gas prices have fallen roughly $1.50 since their record peak in June, officially dropping below levels seen prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, the White House touted in a release Tuesday.
WISCONSIN STATE
Bay News 9

AP News Digest 6 p.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org. ————————— ADDS: Virus Outbreak-China-Political Pressures, United States-Russia, Houston-Water, Election-2022-Pennsylvania-Results, Auburn-Freeze, Trump Legal Troubles, Death...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy