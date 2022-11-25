Read full article on original website
425magazine.com
At Tinte Cellars, Great Wine is for the Greater Good
Tinte Cellars’ motto, “Great Wine for the Greater Good,” is more than words. It represents a mission. The Woodinville-based winemaker, which launched four years ago, donates 5 percent of general sales and 10 percent of its wine club sales to support nonprofits. “Giving back is at the...
Tri-City Herald
Shopping for Christmas tree? Two Washington spots among best places to buy, Yelp says
People are beginning to unpack their Christmas decorations and make room for a tree as the next holiday approaches. For those in Washington, two Christmas tree spots are on Yelp’s list of “Top 25 spots to buy a holiday tree in 2022.”. A tree farm in Bremerton made...
shorelineareanews.com
Third Place Books booksellers' Top Ten Books of 2022
Out of all the books we read this year (and we read a lot), we asked our booksellers to choose their favorite books published in 2022. There are books on this list for every reader in your life. See our favorite picks for literary fiction, tell-all memoirs, books that take you on a wild ride, books that will make you ugly cry, and more. At least one (we hope!) might change you forever.
What's your favorite bakeries for fresh bread in Tacoma?
I want to move away from eating the stuff on the shelves and purchase some fresh bread locally. Can anyone give me some advice here? Thanks.
KING-5
Support local businesses with this holiday gift guide
WASHINGTON — With the holidays quickly approaching, we've made gift giving easy with this local business guide. Check out some of our recommendations!. Travel tumbler everyone thirsts for made by Seattle company. Stanley is based in Seattle, the company has been around since 1913. They make that classic green...
KING-5
Longtime Seattle icon wins Best Outdoor Dining - 2022's Best
SEATTLE — Ray's Boathouse is the winner of Best Outdoor Dining in 2022's Best of Western Washington viewers poll. What began in 1945 as a boat rental, bait stop, and coffee house is now Seattle's best known waterfront restaurant. Ray's Boathouse is perched on a pier at the spot where boats turn into the Hiram M. Chittenden Locks. Salt water, the Olympic Mountains, massive ships, and small pleasure boats are all visible from the expansive outdoor deck that's open weather permitting. Gigantic outdoor heaters keep the outdoor dining cozy this time of year and executive chef Kevin Murray's creations do this one-of-a-kind location justice.
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: A study in sea life
With a gale warning in effect, Whidbey Island resident Bentley — with grandmother Michelle nearby — made good use of his time by studying the sea life while hanging around near J and K docks in the Port of Edmonds Saturday. — Photos by Julia Wiese.
birchrestaurant.com
20 Best Restaurants in Tacoma, WA
As a waterfront destination, Tacoma is known for its coastal fare. But unbeknownst to most outsiders, this West Coast city dishes up way more than mussels and clams. Below, we have rounded up the 20 best restaurants in Tacoma, WA. These eateries were selected for their smattering of positive reviews, good-spirited ambiance, and five-star service.
shorelineareanews.com
Bobcat by Grace Cole Nature Park
Alicia Cheshier frequently walks her dog by Grace Cole Nature Park on 30th NE in Lake Forest Park. She has seen deer and coyotes and this was actually the second time she has seen this bobcat. And it's a big one. She took a video, so these are screenshots from...
queenannenews.com
Nancy Weinbeck: 5 lessons from the for-profit senior living world
I recently attended the Senior Housing News BUILD conference in Chicago, which focused on for-profit providers. As CEO of a nonprofit provider, I was intrigued by hearing what industry leaders on the other side of the aisle had to say. Here are just a few of the gems that stuck with me:
waterlandblog.com
Ask Recology: How can I dispose of Styrofoam?
Welcome to “Ask Recology,” a monthly feature from sponsor Recology King County. I’ve started to do some shopping for the holidays, and I am beginning to have quite the pile of Styrofoam packaging to get rid of. I know it is not recyclable, but it takes up a lot of space in my trash and it would be great if there was somewhere else I could take it. Is there any other way I can dispose of this stuff?
KIMA TV
Entrance to Westfield Southcenter mall in Tukwila smashed in Thanksgiving night
Police are investigating after the entrance to Westfield Southcenter mall was smashed in late Thursday night. Police responded to the mall around 11 p.m. Thursday for a report of a burglary. When officers arrived, they found the east entrance to the mall near the JCPenney had been smashed and wide open.
cohaitungchi.com
Best Stops Between Seattle & Portland
Written by Philip Samaraev on . Posted in Blog, Tips. Road trips make for amazing adventures whether you go with a group of friends or that one special someone. Although you likely have an ultimate destination you want to reach, the best parts of any road trip are sometimes the stops you make along the way. One of the most famous road trips people make in Seattle is to Portland as it is not too far, with many wonderful sights to visit along the way.
q13fox.com
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Lowland snow will impact most of us Tuesday afternoon
SEATTLE - Talk about a chilly day! We were about 5-10 degrees cooler this afternoon making for a cold one. On top of that, we had isolated bursts of lowland snow across portions of the area. That'll be nothing compared to what's headed our way tomorrow (for some). Before we get into the good stuff, here is a recap of today's high:
Seattle area’s first taste of winter snow could arrive next week as temperatures plunge
Forecasts call for heavy snow at Snoqualmie Pass this weekend, with light accumulations also possible in the Seattle area starting next Tuesday. Most of the area at the pass will be dry to start Saturday with a little bit of sun. High clouds move in pretty quickly ahead of a stronger weather system.
Lowland snow looming for Seattle region early next week
Washington is expecting anywhere from eight to 18 inches of snowfall in the passes from Saturday through Sunday night. For Seattle, most of the incoming precipitation will be rain, but between Sunday night and Monday, the city could have snow for the first time this season. In the lowlands, more...
Washington Restaurant Serves One Of The Best Thanksgiving Dinners In The US
If you don't feel like cooking this year, Tasting Table curated a list of amazing U.S. restaurants offering delicious Thanksgiving dinners.
elisportsnetwork.com
Michael Penix Jr.’s magical season, possible bowl destinations: Washington final thoughts
No matter which bowl game the Huskies wind up playing in, this season has to be remembered among the most satisfying in program history.
KING-5
Best of Western Washington winners revealed! - 2022's Best
WASHINGTON — As 2022 wraps up, we've polled our viewers once again to see which local spots deserve to win a title in our annual Best of Western Washington contest. Below is the final list of winners. Congratulations to all!. This Kitsap County shop serves up authentic poke with...
wallyhood.org
Need More Covid Test Kits?
As we head into the heart of the cold and dark Seattle winter, news reports are all a-twitter (yes, pun intended) about the so-called “tridemic” of RSV, flu, and Covid. RSV has been especially hard on kids, and the flu season has already been called the most severe in 13 years. If there’s a ray of good news in any of this, it would seem to be that our region continues to show a relatively low rate of new Covid cases being reported (according to the King County Department of Health website, however, a recent data breach may have resulted in under-reporting in October).
