Cancer Survivor Waits 36 Hours to Meet Houston Astros Player, Armie Hammer’s Father Dies of Cancer and More

In Episode 36 of “Bladder Cancer Matters,” host Rick Bangs talks with BCAN patient advocate and bladder cancer survivor, James “Jim” Scott. Jim was diagnosed with bladder cancer in 2015 and is an active BCAN patient advocate, on the Patient Advisory Panel of the World Bladder Cancer Patient Coalition (WBCPC), and a consumer reviewer for the Congressionally Directed Medical Research Programs, among other roles.

2 DAYS AGO