nbcboston.com
Quincy Safety Panel Addresses Concerns After Woman Kidnapped From MBTA Station and Raped
Dozens filled a room Monday night inside the Quincy Housing Authority to talk about public safety concerns after police say a 64-year-old Asian woman was kidnapped earlier this month from an MBTA station in Quincy, Massachusetts, and taken to a home where she was raped repeatedly. Authorities say the suspect,...
nbcboston.com
Police Say Remains of 4 Infants Were Found in South Boston Apartment; Autopsies Pending
Police have provided an update on the "human remains" they found in a freezer in a South Boston apartment earlier this month. Boston police confirmed Monday that a post-mortem examination was performed on four infants -- two boys and two girls -- taken from the East Broadway home on Nov. 17 and Nov. 18. The results of those autopsies are still pending.
MBTA Transit Police investigating after teen stabbed at Downtown Crossing station
MBTA Transit Police are investigating after an 18-year-old male was found with serious stab wounds at the Downtown Crossing ‘T’ Station late Saturday night. According to Transit Police, the incident occurred at 11:40 p.m. on the stairs of the Franklin Street entrance. The victim, suffering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries, was transported to a local hospital.
whdh.com
Police: Remains of 4 infants found in South Boston home
BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities found the remains of four infants in a home in South Boston earlier this month, police said Monday. Officers responding to a radio call to investigate a premise at 838 East Broadway around 2:15 p.m. on Nov. 17 found what appeared to be a human fetus or infant, according to Boston police.
nbcboston.com
Woman Convicted in 2018 Needham Crash That Killed Teenage Best Friends
One of the two drivers charged in a crash that killed two Massachusetts high school juniors in 2018 has been convicted, prosecutors said. The deaths of best friends Adrienne Garrido and Talia Newfield after the Feb. 10, 2018, crash devastated the Needham High School. They were hit by cars while walking near the school, prosecutors said. Newfield, 16, died at a hospital shortly after the crash, while Garrido, 17, died at a Boston hospital the next evening.
whdh.com
Boston Police: Victim wounded in Dorchester during overnight shooting
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A victim wounded during a late night shooting in Dorchester is expected to recover after getting themselves medical attention, according to officials. Boston Police said officers were called to Lindsay Street Sunday night where the victim was apparently shot and left with non-life threatening injuries. According...
nbcboston.com
Teenager Stabbed During Altercation at Downtown Crossing MBTA Station
Police are investigating a stabbing at an MBTA station in Boston late Saturday Night. Authorities say the incident occurred at around 11:40 p.m. on the stairs near the Franklin Street entrance of the Downtown Crossing MBTA station. An 18-year-old was found with stab wounds and was transported to a local...
whdh.com
Driver destroys wall in front of Dorchester home
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver destroyed a wall and part of a porch in front of a home on Harvard Street in Dorchester Monday night. The car came to a rest next to the house following the crash. It is unclear how the crash happened or if anyone was...
nbcboston.com
Missing Person Out of Lawrence; Police Seek Help
There's a missing person out of Lawrence, Massachusetts, and police have asked the public for help in the search. The Lawrence Police Department said online the person pictured is missing. The agency did not provide her name or age in their post. She was last seen wearing a baby blue...
whdh.com
One person hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Mattapan
BOSTON (WHDH) - A drive by shooting in Mattapan sent one person to the hospital Sunday afternoon. Boston Police responded to the scene on Westmore Road around 5:30 p.m. The victims injuries were reported to be non-life-threatening. There is no word on any arrests so far, though police said the...
whdh.com
Police investigation underway on Magnolia Street in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - A police investigation is underway on Magnolia Street in Boston. Officers were on scene Sunday night surrounding a car stopped in the middle of the road with its doors open. No further details have been released. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and...
bpdnews.com
Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm after a Traffic Stop in Boston
At about 11:07 PM, on Sunday, November 27, 2022, officers assigned to District D-4 (South End), made a firearm arrest of Everett Lightbourne-Barnes, 28, of Roxbury, after a traffic stop in the area of Harrison Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard. While on patrol, officers observed a motor vehicle with excessively...
Medford man facing charges for assault and battery with a weapon for incident at South Station
BOSTON — A Medford man is facing charges for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon at South Station. According to MBTA police, officers responded to a call on Friday morning for a report of an assault in progress. When officers arrived to the scene, they located a male...
Drivers injured after separate crashes into Lynn and Yarmouth buildings
LYNN – Drivers in two Massachusetts communities were seriously injured Sunday morning in separate crashes that sent vehicles plowing into buildings.The first crash happened around 1 a.m. on Highbank Road in Yarmouth. The woman who was driving was ejected after crashing into a home. She was the only person in the car.Following the crash, the woman was taken by MedFlight to an area hospital with serious injuries. The residents were home at the time but were in a different part of the house and were not hurt.The American Red Cross is assisting the family with temporary housing.Around 10:30 a.m. in Lynn, an SUV slammed through a commercial garage on Chatham Street. The vehicle appeared to have plowed through one wall before travelling completely through the building and out a wall on the other side.The car caught fire after crashing.Police said two people were taken to the hospital, including the woman who was driving. Their injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.
whdh.com
Police investigation underway at Downtown Crossing MBTA station
BOSTON (WHDH) - A police investigation has been launched at the Downtown Crossing MBTA station. Officers could be seen gathered near the entrance to the station and crime scene tape was blocking off an area. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS...
nbcboston.com
1 Injured in Mattapan Shooting
One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood on Saturday. Boston Police responded to Westmore Road shortly before 5:30p.m. where they found a person suffering from gunshot wounds. The person was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said. No arrests...
nbcboston.com
Man Stabbed in Hand During Thanksgiving Eve Bar Dispute in Manchester, NH
A man was allegedly stabbed in the hand during a dispute at a bar in Manchester, New Hampshire, over Thanksgiving weekend. Manchester police said they responded to Catholic Medical Center around 1:45 a.m. on Thursday for a report of a stabbing. When they arrived, police said they found a man...
bpdnews.com
Suspect in Custody After BPD Officers Recover Loaded Firearm During Investigation in Dorchester
At about 9:15 PM on Saturday November 26, 2022, members of the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force arrested Titus Dirienzo, 33, of Brockton, on firearm related charges during an investigation in the area of 888 Morton Street in Dorchester. The suspect was placed in custody without incident after the officers safely recovered a loaded .38 caliber Smith & Wesson M&P Bodyguard revolver that had been discarded by the suspect as the officers approached to speak with him. Officers later recovered several small bags of pills and a bag of cocaine from the suspect.
KCJJ
Massachusetts man charged with 3rd Iowa OWI and resisting arrest
A Massachusetts man who was stopped on an equipment violation over the weekend has been charged with his 3rd OWI. The incident in question took place just after 1:30 am Saturday near the intersection of Camp Cardinal Boulevard and James Street in Coralville. According to the arresting officer, he pulled 56-year-old Richard Moreno of Worcester over because of a non-functioning license plate light. There was also a discrepancy with the vehicle’s color; the NCIC had the 2007 Ford Focus listed as blue, but it was clearly silver in color.
2 Mass. drivers clocked over 100 mph in NH, charged with drunk driving
BOW, N.H. – Two Massachusetts men were arrested early Sunday morning on drunk driving charges after police say they were clocked at speeds over 100 miles per hour.New Hampshire State Police said 25-year-old Jacob Hulsoor of Dorchester was caught on radar driving about 120 MPH just after 3 a.m. on Interstate 93 in Bow.After stopping Hulsoor, police charged him with aggravated driving under the influence. He is set to appear in court at a later date.Earlier in the night, the same trooper stopped Lionel Desilva, 45, of Merrimac. State police said Desilva was driving 100 MPH on I-93 in Concord.Desilva was also charged with aggravated drunk driving.
