ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

JPT Foundation hosts Thanksgiving bingo

By Matt Mathias
YourErie
YourErie
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zgo7v_0jNSj6Ip00

For some families, it was all fun and games after Thanksgiving dinner wrapped up.

The JPT Foundation hosted its holiday special bingo on Thursday. Those in attendance got to enjoy some free desserts while playing the game.

Perry Square’s artificial ice rink set up for skaters

More than 120 people came out in hopes of going home with some holiday cash. The president of the foundation said they were paying out $3,500.

“As you can see, the turnout is fantastic. A lot of people wanted something to do later in the day after their family get-togethers and such. We had a really great crowd come out tonight to enjoy bingo. A lot of people brought their family members and stuff so it’s a neat event,” said John Tramontano, president, JPT Foundation.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

The JPT Foundation holds bingo on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday for its normal sessions.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
erienewsnow.com

Community Enjoys Erie News Now Free Skate Day

The gray and rainy weather didn't stop people from enjoying some holiday fun at the new Ice Rink at Perry Square. Many people took advantage of Erie News Now Free Skate Day. Felicia Kerecman brought her son to Free Skate Day and said, "He's having so much fun. "It's nice to just have something free to do and just to get out in the community and interact with other kids, they all seem to be having a good time."
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Halls decked for Victorian Holidays at Watson-Curtze Mansion

As soon as Thanksgiving is over, Christmas decorations start to go up all over the city. One of the must-see sights is the Watson-Curtze Mansion, as volunteers at the Hagen History Center decked the halls for a Victorian holiday special. The Hagen History Center’s annual Victorian Holidays returns on Dec. 1, and we got a […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Perry Square lights tree to kick off Christmas season

Workers were busy on Monday putting a touch of Christmas in Perry Square. They were hanging holiday lights and putting up the 30-foot Christmas tree that will be up over the Christmas holiday. The events and marketing manager for the Erie Downtown Partnership said this is the time of year he looks forward to, especially […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Spectrum performs holiday concert at Millcreek Mall

Folks were treated to a special performance over at the Millcreek Mall on Saturday. The Lakeshore Community Services and Band Together Pittsburgh held a holiday concert. The members of “All the Band Together” have been diagnosed with autism. Their event featured holiday favorites and pop music.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Last chance to honor veterans with Wreaths Across America

During this holiday season, you can help honor local heroes who served this country by participating in Wreaths Across America…but time is running out. Giving Tuesday, Nov. 29, is the final day to contribute to the cause by buying a wreath. By providing a wreath for a veteran laid to rest in the cemetery at […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

38th Annual Festival of Trees bringing in the Christmas spirit

One of Erie’s most popular, family, friendly events returned. Hundreds of folks are lining up for a chance to see some really neat Christmas trees all decked out for the 2022 Festival of Trees. The lines were long at the Bayfront Convention Center as families made their way to see 85 uniquely decorated Christmas trees. […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Christmas at the Station returns to Lake Shore Rail

The North East community was able to enjoy lunch in a dining car on Sunday afternoon. The meal was the Christmas at the Station event at Lake Shore Rail. The historical society and non-profit have been keeping busy with this event for 51 years. All of the money raised goes toward the continued preservation of […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Sisters of St. Joseph holds 34th year of Thanksgiving dinner delivery

The Sisters of Saint Joseph continued their tradition of serving Thanksgiving meals to the community. Thursday was their 34th annual Thanksgiving dinner delivery event. Volunteers lined up and handed out thanksgiving dinners to families facing financial hardship. The goal was to serve those in the community who are homeless or in need of a meal. […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Be a Tourist: Events around town Nov. 25 – 27

Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend! Small Business Saturday with Sisters of Saint Joseph For the sixth year, the Sisters of St. Joseph Neighborhood Network is serving as a Neighborhood […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Ice Rink at Perry Square Now Open

The ice rink at Perry Square opened for the season on Saturday. The festivities kicked off with a ribbon cutting and a performance by the Westminster Skating Club. People were eager to get out on the ice once it opened. Admission is $5 and rented skates are provided. The rink...
YourErie

Black Friday shopping in full swing at Millcreek Mall

From saving money to family traditions shoppers in Erie are taking to the stores for Black Friday. After a pandemic pause – shoppers in Erie are filling Millcreek Mall and other stores to partake in Black Friday sales. “Well, there’s definitely a lot of people in and out the stores, definitely long lines,” said Dana […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Erie Zoo Welcomes New Animals

ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) – The Erie Zoo is welcoming new animals to their collection. A new Père David’s deer was brought in as a companion for the Zoo’s current deer, Tai Yang. The new Père David’s deer was brought in on recommendations from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA).
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Small business market shows off local artists’ craftworks

The Erie Bank Sports Park became home to a local farmers market and several small businesses. About three weeks ago, Legacy Hydroponics moved into the sports park and has hours on Wednesday through Sunday, but other businesses filled the hallway selling their work. Owners said that shopping locally is an investment in our community and […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Pop-Up Ice Skating Rink to Open this Saturday in Perry Square

Some brand-new winter fun is coming to Erie, the Pop-Up Skating Rink opens tomorrow in Perry Square. The synthetic ice rink is roughly 50 feet long by 30 feet wide, large enough to handle about 25 people at a time. It's not real ice, so it can be used no...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Preparations for Small Business Saturday underway

Even though Black Friday shopping has come to an end, Erie residents can look forward to Small Business Saturday. The event is for the community to show their support for small businesses. Small Business Saturday benefits business owners looking to gain new customers and use new marketing strategies. Shoppers heading to a local business in […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Local businesses highlighted on Shop Small Saturday

Ahead of the holiday season, local businesses are welcoming new and returning customers into their shops thanks to Shop Small Saturday. Shopping local has never been more important. It’s easy to turn to amazon and other large retailers for Black Friday sales, but Shop Small Saturday helps puts the focus back on small businesses in […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Flashback to Erie’s historic Thanksgiving snowstorm in 1950s

While gas prices sit around $4 a gallon and temperature setting in the mid-50s, let’s flashback to the mid-1950s for Erie’s historic Thanksgiving snowstorm. At this time, gas was $0.29 per gallon, and Erie received 24 inches of snow in a little over 24 hours. State Street had its Christmas decorations already up, but it […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

YourErie

18K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy