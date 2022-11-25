ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

programminginsider.com

Team Building Motivation for Your Employees to Grow Your Business

To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. Strong teams don’t merely form by hiring skilled individuals. Employees are more inclined to feel a sense of belonging to one another, interact better, and build strong teams once it’s time to return to the office when employers encourage pleasant activities. For firms, team building offers many advantages. It takes more than merely executing random, pre-planned activities to make a team more effective. These activities foster communication and mutual trust, which inevitably transfer to the workplace. Long-term productivity increases among such engaged employees boost the production of work and the bottom line of the business. Activities meant to bring staff together must be used to build organizations.
smartmeetings.com

A Veteran Planner’s Advice for Coping with Post-pandemic Uncertainty

It’s no surprise that Covid-19 rocked the global economy. Many industries were severely impacted by the pandemic, including the event industry. As a result, what once was common in the world of corporate and social events, may no longer be. That’s why we are bringing light to the difference in the world of events pre-pandemic and post-pandemic, focusing especially on the issues of labor shortages and supply chain complications we face today.
VANCOUVER, WA

