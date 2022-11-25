Read full article on original website
The City of Dallas could Soon Ban Gas-Powered Landscaping EquipmentLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Duro Hospitality Announces the Opening of El Carlos EleganteSteven DoyleDallas, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Allen ISD School Board Approves Controversial Rezoning PlanLarry LeaseAllen, TX
Dispatchers Picket Outside Dallas Love Field Ahead of Christmas Holiday TravelLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Your Guide To Gift Shopping In Collin County
Now that you know where to get the perfect Christmas tree, it’s time to think about what will go underneath. Let us help you with your holiday shopping list with our favorite local shops to get gifts for the whole family. Stay tuned for updates!. Gift Local. What better...
8 Cool Holiday Things to Do in Dallas This Weekend
Now that Thanksgiving has come and gone, the holidays can officially begin. From parades to drone shows, these are the best holiday things to do in Dallas this weekend. This Saturday, the 2022 Toyota Dallas Holiday Parade takes place in downtown at 10 am. Reserve a spot to watch the parade, which will be full of massive balloons, dancers, music, and more.
Your guide to North Texas tree lightings, holiday concerts, festivals and even a Feliz NaviDog event
Thanksgiving was just a few short days ago but the Fa-La-La-La season has already kicked into high gear. There are lots of holiday events going on right now in the North Texas area, but where do you find them, and how do you choose?. Good news! We are here to...
Enchant at Fair Park Now Open for Magical Memories
Dubbed the world’s largest Christmas maze and village, Enchant at Fair Park opened over the holiday weekend. Presented by the Hallmark Channel, Enchant at Fair Park officially began on November 25, right after Thanksgiving Day. Claiming to be the world’s most extensive holiday light event experience, Enchant set up this year at a new location near Fair Park Coliseum.
HGTV’s No Demo Reno Is Coming To Collin County
Do you want to fix up your house but don’t have the skills? You may not have to look much further. HGTV’s No Demo Reno will soon be coming to makeover Collin County homes. The DFW-based show, No Demo Reno is currently in search of families within 30 minutes of Allen willing to put their home design in the hands of host Jenn Todryk, also known as “the rambling redhead.” She is a North Texas native and co-owns an Allen coffee shop with her husband Mike Todryk. The renovations are completed by general contractor Tony Taveras and master carpenter David Piper.
Duro Hospitality Announces the Opening of El Carlos Elegante
Photo byDuro Hospitality Announces the Opening of El Carlos Elegante. Duro Hospitality, whose portfolio includes beloved hot spots The Charles, Bar Charles, Sister, Café Duro, and Casa Duro, is proud to announce the opening of another concept in 2022, their third this year, El Carlos Elegante, a Mexican inspired eatery. Located just a stone’s throw away from the hospitality group’s buzzy Italian-ish restaurant, The Charles, El Carlos brings cuisine from Latin countries to the Design District. El Carlos perfectly captures the essence of Latin culture, from the food and cocktail menu to the interior design of the space, transporting patrons on a culinary journey from the moment they walk through the door.
Anamia’s Tex Mex closes Plano location, moving to Prosper
Anamia's Tex Mex closed its Plano location in November. (Michael Crouchley/Community Impact) Anamia’s Tex Mex in Plano permanently closed in November. The restaurant’s voicemail and a sign on the door both state the location at 3408 Preston Road is now closed. The former Plano location is also no longer listed on the company’s website. Anamia’s served a variety of brunch and lunch options, including enchiladas, tacos, quesadillas, soups, salads and more. Anamia’s has five locations still open with another expected to open in Prosper in the spring, according to the company’s website.
Fishmonger’s Seafood Closes After 41 Years
The well-loved Fishmonger’s Seafood in Plano closed its doors for good on November 27. A combination of the pandemic and inflation put a strain on the owners of the popular seafood eatery. “Fishmonger’s will be closing permanently at the close of business Sunday, November 27th. It has been a...
If You See A Bobcat Or Coyote, Here’s What To Do
Last Tuesday a Plano resident spotted a bobcat while taking a walk with her dog in Plano near State Highway 121 and Independence Parkway. The Dallas Morning News reported that Dawn Sun immediately picked up her Chihuahua to protect it as soon as she noticed the bobcat had a squirrel dangling in its mouth.
Live in Dallas? Your trash pickup day might change
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you're a Dallas resident, your trash pickup day is likely about to change. The City of Dallas Sanitation Department says it was time for a re-route of garbage and recycling collections - in part, because of the city's rapid growth. While trash and recycling pickup will still occur on the same day, the day of the week will change for many. The city said sanitation crews will shift from a 4-day to a 5-day collection schedule, adding Wednesdays as a pickup day. They said that will streamline the pickup process, optimize the use of equipment, and improve the...
4 Great Steakhouses in Texas
Photo byPhoto by behrouz sasani on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around and want to see what a really delicious steak should taste like.
Beloved Plano Restaurant Fishmonger's Closes After 40 Years
A beloved Plano restaurant is closing its doors after 40 years in business. The owners of Fishmonger's Seafood on Central Expressway posted a farewell letter to customers on the restaurant's website that reads:. "Fishmonger’s will be closing permanently at the close of business Sunday, November 27th. It has been a...
City of Dallas leaders could ban gas powered lawn equipment
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – They clean up lawns and neighborhoods, but some City of Dallas leaders believe they are an environmental hazard. We're talking about gas powered lawn equipment – primarily leaf blowers – that could be banned by the city now that plans are underway to hire consultants who will evaluate the impact. The city has a goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2050. Part of that will include replacing thousands of its gas powered tools with those that operate on electricity and are quieter.But the city could also force residents to switch as well. Last year, a City of Dallas environmental committee...
These are the best cake shops in North Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Saturday, Nov. 26 is National and International Cake Day, so why not treat yourself to a slice?. This transcendent dessert has its roots dating all the way back to the 1600s-1700s. What started out as bread as transformed into one of the best foods there ever was.
North Texas cafe serves up the best French toast in the state & among tastiest in the country: report
If you're searching around for some high-quality breakfast, almost every city in America will have some top-notch breakfast spots, but when you're looking for the best of a specific food item there are some that stand above the rest.
Report: North Texas cake spot serves the best cake in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Who doesn’t love cake? Cake is a classic dessert that is so versatile and universally loved, that it has transcended throughout decades. Historians say that cake can be traced back all the way to the 1600-1700s. Talk about a beloved food. That universal love is...
Bizzy Burger opens near Galleria
Bizzy Burger is our neighborhood’s latest burger spot, and it just opened today. It’s the concept of Pei Wei co-founder Mark Brezinski and Chili’s co-creator Larry Levine. It’s located near the Galleria at 13251 Montfort Drive. The aim of Bizzy Burger is to keep a small menu and be an “anti-chain,” according to Dallas News.
Local Bald Eagle Pair Settling in for the Winter
People have been flocking to the area to see two bald eagles build their nests around White Rock Lake since the pair moved to the area earlier this year, as reported by The Dallas Express. A male and female bald eagle recently relocated after their first nest was blown over in February due to high winds, destroying several eggs.
This Texas City Turns Into A Glittery Christmas Town That Even The Grinch Would Love
The holidays are just around the corner, and with that comes the sparkling lights decorating buildings and trees, the Christmas adornments, and fun activities to enjoy with the family. And this is something that a city in Texas takes very seriously. Grapevine is considered the Christmas Capitol of Texas, and...
‘Christmas on the River Walk’ event to feature live reindeer, snow and more
The River Walk in Flower Mound is starting a new holiday tradition with its first “Christmas on the River Walk” event this weekend. The free event will run from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday and will feature live music by Holiday Cheer, free hot cocoa and a snow play area. Families can get photos with Santa Claus and meet live reindeer and other Christmas characters, according to a news release from the River Walk’s new management company, River Walk F&B. Kids will also be able to make ornaments and decorations and take them home.
Comments / 2