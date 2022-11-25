How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Portland State
Getting you set for tonight's clash between the Mountaineers and Vikings.
Full coverage info is listed below.
Who: West Virginia (4-1) vs Portland State (2-3)
Where: Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, OR
Tipoff: Approx. 9 p.m.
TV: ESPN NEWS
Stream: fuboTV
Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College
LIVE Updates: Click here for our LIVE GAME THREAD
