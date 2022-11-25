ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Portland State

By Schuyler Callihan
 4 days ago

Getting you set for tonight's clash between the Mountaineers and Vikings.

Full coverage info is listed below.

Who: West Virginia (4-1) vs Portland State (2-3)

Where: Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, OR

Tipoff: Approx. 9 p.m.

TV: ESPN NEWS

Stream: fuboTV

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

LIVE Updates: Click here for our LIVE GAME THREAD

Are you looking for the inside scoop on the 2022 West Virginia football season? Or are you looking for some inside information on the recruiting trail? Then, subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Christopher Hall and Schuyler Callihan, two names you can trust. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!
MORGANTOWN, WV
