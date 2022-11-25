We are blessed to be living in the United States, the greatest Country in the World and that means there are so many things to be Thankful for! It’s the time of year when families come together to share great food, enjoy each other's company, and see those you have not seen in-person for months. The perfect Thanksgiving Day starts with waking up to the smell of the Turkey cooking in oven and your family heads to the big parade in your local town. With a November chill in the air and a warm fire going at home, it's the perfect time of year for reflection. The Thanksgiving weekend is the best time of year for football fans around the country to watch the greatest college football rivalry games plus that NFL Triple Header on on Thursday is apart of our American Traditions. Wall to wall football can’t be beat but it's bittersweet for the college football fan as it marks the end to the regular season and the start of the postseason.

OCEAN CITY, NJ ・ 4 DAYS AGO