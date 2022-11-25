Read full article on original website
Temple News
Temple’s at-large hopes may have ended at the Barclays Center
For the second consecutive season, Temple Men’s Basketball (2-4, 0-0 American Athletic Conference) went 1-2 during Feast Week and played in the last-place game of an early-season tournament. All three games in 2021 were part of the Charleston Classic. This year, it was the Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase and the Empire Classic.
Dave Weinberg’s Packers-Eagles 2-Minute Drill
A quick look at the Eagles 40-33 win over Green Bay on Sunday Night Football. Eagles' best number: 363 (Eagles rushing yards) Eagles' worst number: 33 (Points scored by Packers) View from my living room:. We had a great time celebrating Thanksgiving Thursday, though I have to admit it just...
Eagles’ Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson Out Indefinitely with Injury
Eagles starting safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson will be out indefinitely with an injury suffered in the teams win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Gardner-Johnson suffered a lacerated kidney, but the injury is not expected to be season ending. Gardner-Johnson was...
Giving Thanks For Family, Food and Football
We are blessed to be living in the United States, the greatest Country in the World and that means there are so many things to be Thankful for! It’s the time of year when families come together to share great food, enjoy each other's company, and see those you have not seen in-person for months. The perfect Thanksgiving Day starts with waking up to the smell of the Turkey cooking in oven and your family heads to the big parade in your local town. With a November chill in the air and a warm fire going at home, it's the perfect time of year for reflection. The Thanksgiving weekend is the best time of year for football fans around the country to watch the greatest college football rivalry games plus that NFL Triple Header on on Thursday is apart of our American Traditions. Wall to wall football can’t be beat but it's bittersweet for the college football fan as it marks the end to the regular season and the start of the postseason.
Heavy rain will cause travel troubles on Sunday in Philly region
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On Sunday a large storm system will drag a cold front through the area. The same system spawned tornadoes near New Orleans and is expected to bring heavier downpours in the Philadelphia area. Roads will be busy with travelers heading home from the long holiday. Commuting will be slow at times and ponding on roads could lead to hydroplaning. Brief localized flooding is possible with heavier downpours. There may also be delays in air travel. As the Eagles kick off against the Packers on Sunday night at 8:20, brief showers will still be possible at the Linc with mild temperatures hovering around 50 during the game. Carry the rain poncho just in case. Go Birds!
Philadelphia’s CBS 3 Announces Major Changes
Things will look drastically different on CBS 3's evening newscasts very soon. Yeah, CBS 3's Eyewitness News will shake up its weather team at the start of the new year. The network announced that they have hired Bill Kelly, a meteorologist who most recently worked as a TV meteorologist in Washington, D.C., to start working at the Philadelphia, Pa. TV station.
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Oct. 17-23, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth and Salem counties for Oct. 17-23, 2022. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Nov. 29, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Nov. 30. Entries list property address followed by selling price,...
Islanders 3-Goal 3rd Seals Flyers 10th Straight Loss
It has happened again. Locked in a 2-2 game after two periods, the Flyers watched another game slip away in a matter of 22 seconds. Three goals in the third period, including two in a 22-second span put the New York Islanders up for good, as the Flyers suffered their 10th straight loss on Saturday night.
acprimetime.com
Ducktown Webcaster Opens Can of Whoop Ass on Atlantic City Mayor
The popular Ducktown business owner opened up another can of whoop ass on the Atlantic City Mayor. On Monday, NOV 28, the Johnny Ex webcast came down justifiably hard on AC Mayor Marty Small. Mr. Ex also took some much deserved shots at those who coddle or donate to Marty Small events or ‘charities’.
First Phase of Acts Announced for 20th Bamboozle Festival in Atlantic City, NJ
A few concerts have announced that are coming to Atlantic City in 2023. The Adjacent Festival featuring Blink 182 will make its way to the beach next Summer on Memorinal Day weekend. The TidalWave Music Festival will be back on the beach in Atlantic City August 11 - 13. Now...
Atlantic City, NJ, Sandwich Named Best in the State of New Jersey
Did you know you can get the best sandwich in the state in Atlantic City?. The travel website farandwide.com ranked the best sandwich in every state, with the Italian being the top sandwich in the state of New Jersey. Who has the best Italian in the state?. The White House...
More Mountain Lion Sightings From Around Jersey – and a Photo!
I believe I have become New Jersey's own Mountain Lion whisperer. Since publishing a story about a woman in Galloway Township (Atlantic County) seeing a cougar or mountain lion while walking her dog, my email address has become popular with people who've witnessed seeing a big cat in New Jersey.
Can You Help? 18 Unidentified People Found Dead in Southern NJ Since 2000
18 unidentified people have been found dead in South Jersey since the year 2000. These fatalities range from an infant that was only a matter of days old to adults that were well into their 40s and 50s. Their bodies were found along the side of a road or in...
Competing multibillion-dollar redevelopment plans pitched for Atlantic City’s Bader Field
Did state agency prioritize tourism over housing in Atlantic City?. An award-winning journalist, Briana Vannozzi serves as the anchor for NJ Spotlight News. She's worked in several capacities since joining the news division in 2012, as interim anchor and senior correspondent after years of general assignment reporting as a multimedia journalist. Vannozzi began her television journalism career by cutting her teeth on New Jersey State House politics for New Jersey Network News. And later as a news radio correspondent at FM News 101.9 in New York City. A Burlington County native, she's honored to be serving and covering her home state.
Fight at The Pool at Harrah’s in Atlantic City ends with three stabbed
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – A fight that started at The Pool at Harrah’s Resort and Casino in Atlantic City ended in the valet area with three people being sent to the hospital with stab wounds. Three people were stabbed/cut during an altercation at Harrah’s Resort on November 24, 2022. Following an investigation, four men were charged with the crime, however they remain at large. Officers were dispatched to Harrah’s Resort and Casino at 1:31 AM for a report of a fight at The Pool. Upon arrival, officers discovered a disturbance in the valet area of Harrah’s and discovered that three The post Fight at The Pool at Harrah’s in Atlantic City ends with three stabbed appeared first on Shore News Network.
Atlantic City Anti-Violence Team Of Ex-Offenders: Do You Agree?
First, let me make it clear … I strongly believe in second chances. However, at the present time, Atlantic City, New Jersey has a major problem with persistent violent incidents that are taking place on a regular basis. Then, just when you thought the shootings and stabbings couldn’t get...
Somers Point driver crashes into EHT 7-Eleven
A Somers Point man crashed into the 7-Eleven on Tilton Road in Egg Harbor Township on Sunday morngin. George Watson was trying to park when he accidentally hit the gas pedal, causing his SUV to crash into the store, police said. Two employees were inside at the time of the...
therealdeal.com
Russo’s complex is latest warehouse project facing blowback
If only all of their online orders could be delivered by a white-bearded elf and flying reindeer. Truck-averse New Jerseyans are trying to stop Russo Development from building a giant warehouse complex in the Mullica Hill section of Harrison Township, NJ.com reported. The 2.1-million-square-foot development would unfold on farmland along...
