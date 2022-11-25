Read full article on original website
Lori Lynn Schorlemer,
Lori Lynn Schorlemer, 60, Victoria, formerly of Yorktown, passed away Sat. Nov. 26, 2022. She was born May 3, 1962 in Yorktown to Warren and Hope Bowen Schorlemer. She is survived by her son Cory (Danniela) Schorlemer, sister Tracie Wyatt, grandsons Carsen and Cowen and niece Paige Hubbell. She was...
Johnny B. Ramirez
Johnny B. Ramirez, 87, passed away November 25, 2022. He was born on October 18, 1935 in Refugio, Texas. He is survived by his brothers Jimmy C. Ramirez and Bobby (Nilda) Ramirez. A rosary will be recited Tuesday, November 29, 2022, Moore Funeral Home Chapel at 7:00 p.m. Mass will...
Virginia Lee Randle
Blanconia - Virginia Lee Randle, age 83, of Refugio, TX, passed away peacefully into the arms of her savior on November 25, 2022. She was born August 10, 1939 in Pearsall, TX. Virginia spent many hours expressing her artistry by designing and sewing clothes, crocheting, knitting and needlepoint. She also enjoyed gardening. For 20 years she held the position of Director of medical records at Refugio County hospital where she was loved by all. To sum up Virginia’s life is simple: she Loved.
Murdered Corpus Christi woman's organs to help dozens live fuller lives
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A woman was shot at a Corpus Christi apartment complex on Wednesday, Nov. 23, and her friends said her organs will be donated to help several others live a long life, her friends told 3NEWS. Officers with the Corpus Christi Police Department were called to...
Julie Janette Sims Foley (Judy)
The Lord gently took our loved one by the hand on the morning of November 17, 2022 at 10:42 a.m., in Kenedy, TX at Otto Kaiser Memorial Hospital ER. Julie Janette Sims Foley (Judy) was born in Beeville, TX on November 15, 1958 to Annie M. Brazil and Marion J. Sims.
House fire in Nursery
NURSERY, Texas – Nursery Fire Department responded to a house fire in the Nursery area around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Nursery firefighters worked with the Victoria Fire Department as well to stop the flames. No one was in the house when the fire began. An investigation into the fire is underway. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS...
BREAKING NEWS: Victoria authorities are searching for someone who fled on foot
VICTORIA, Texas – Victoria police are off the corner of Loma Vista and Laurent, near Airline. A vehicle crashed out near the intersection, residents near by heard a loud crash around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night, several police officers are searching for the suspect or suspects now. We’ll update this as soon as we have more information. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS...
Drone footage over the Guadalupe River
Here’s drone video of the Guadalupe river taken Wednesday, November 23 by Don Brubaker’s youngest grandson, Luke Munoz. Victoria has had 4.4 inches of rain this month. Normal would be 2.4 inches. Last year Victoria had 1.1 inches of rain for the month of November. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST,...
Traffic Stop in Robstown Leads to Meth and Xanax Found
ROBSTOWN (News Release) - This morning, Nueces County Precinct Five Constables conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 900 block of Nueces Street. After observing several vehicle violations, and Investigation led to a vehicle search resulting in the discovery of several Xanax bars and a meth pipe. Clarissa...
When you get near Bob Hall Pier, watch out for what's sticking out of the sand
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It has been two years since Hurricane Hanna hit the Coastal Bend leaving her mark, however Bob Hall Pier still shows signs of the aftermath. Whether it's a perfect beach day or not locals and tourist are out driving, walking and biking along the coast.
Victoria Police searching for driver who ran from crash scene
Loma Vista & N. Laurent VICTORIA, Texas – Victoria Police are still searching for a man who ran from a crash scene Saturday around 9:30 p.m. The car crashed near the intersection of Loma Vista and N. Laurent in front of the Laurent West Shopping Center. Authorities said the suspect is in his late 20s to early 30s. Police...
The New Mr Gatti’s Pizza Location Has Been Announced
In August, we all learned that the beloved Mr. Gatti's was returning to Victoria. The next big question was naturally, where is it going to be? Well the wait is over. The Mr Gatti's will be located at the old Dunlaps building, 2801 N. Laurent. It is awesome to see more positive growth in the "original" parts of town. Currently, there isn't a set timeline for this remodel, we will keep the community updated on the progress and we hope to have a grand opening date set soon.
Victoria small business owner has $8,000 trailer stolen from job site
VICTORIA, Texas – David Ortiz owns a junk removal company in Victoria and on Wednesday, November 23 had his $8,000 trailer stolen from a job site. Ortiz went to pick up his trailer the next morning after a customer loaded it up with junk to be removed and upon arrival, it was nowhere to be seen. The thieves also stole from the job site stealing tools and a catalytic converter from a car nearby. Ortiz has only been in business a few years and his company is still too small to have any full-time employees, so this is a big hit to his business.
The work week kicks off with warmer temperatures but they will not last
Victoria, Texas-: Tonight: Mostly clear skies with light winds while temperatures stay above average. Low: 46 degrees. Winds: E 5. 10% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after 5 am. Monday: Sunny skies with light winds while temperatures stay around average. High: 75/62 degrees. Winds: E 5 mph....
