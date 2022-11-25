VICTORIA, Texas – David Ortiz owns a junk removal company in Victoria and on Wednesday, November 23 had his $8,000 trailer stolen from a job site. Ortiz went to pick up his trailer the next morning after a customer loaded it up with junk to be removed and upon arrival, it was nowhere to be seen. The thieves also stole from the job site stealing tools and a catalytic converter from a car nearby. Ortiz has only been in business a few years and his company is still too small to have any full-time employees, so this is a big hit to his business.

VICTORIA, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO