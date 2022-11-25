Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Homeschool mom of 8 on parenting: "Seeing love multiplied"Amy ChristieGreenville, SC
The Abandoned Tunnel in South Carolina that Could Have Been the Longest Tunnel in the USADiana RusOconee County, SC
The Oldest Bridge in South Carolina that Is Considered To Be "Haunted"Diana RusGreenville, SC
This Is the Most Expensive Private High School in South Carolina – Here’s WhyKennardo G. JamesPickens, SC
Related
K-State volleyball coach Fritz will not return in 2023
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Suzie Fritz, K-State’s all-time winningest volleyball coach, will not return in 2023 following 22 years leading the Wildcats. Fritz, who took over the program in 2001, has helped the Wildcats reach the NCAA Tournament 17 times, including 13 as the head coach. “Coach Fritz has...
K-State rolls by Kansas in Big 12 football
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Will Howard threw for 213 yards and two touchdowns, Deuce Vaughn ran for 147 yards and a score, and No. 15 Kansas State pounded Kansas 47-27 on Saturday night to earn a shot at payback against TCU in the Big 12 championship game. Malik Knowles...
Historic Red Raider run comes to close with runner-up finish
The Wamego Red Raiders fought valiantly in their first-ever 4A state championship game but ultimately fell short to Bishop Miege on Saturday by a final score of 35-14. Both sides came to play defensively in a scoreless first quarter, and at the half, the Raiders trailed one of the classes’ greatest dynasties by just a touchdown.
Kansas woman hospitalized after crash
RILEY COUNTY —A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just before noon Friday in Riley County. The Riley County Police Department reported a 2017 Cadillac CTS drive by by Joni Feldkamp, 64, of Baileyville, was involved in a single-car in the 4600 Block of Highway 13. EMS transportd...
Riley County Arrest Report November 26
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ALEJANDRO ISRRAEL ORTEGA, 21, Junction City, Driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol; 1st conv; blood/breath .08 or >; Bond $750. SERGIO EDUARDO WARREN,...
No serious injuries reported in 2 vehicle crash on Tuttle Creek Blvd.
UPDATE: At 7:34 am, Tuesday, November 29th, Riley County Police Department were called to the scene of a two vehicle crash at the intersection of Tuttle Creek Blvd and Walters Drive. According to RCPD, upon arrival, officers found a Dodge Journey on it's passenger side, had been involved in a...
RCPD IDs drivers injured in Thanksgiving night crash
MANHATTAN —Two people were injured in an accident Thanksgiving night in Manhattan. Just after 11:30p.m. Thursday, a 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse driven by Jose Orona, 25, Manhattan, was northbound on Seth Child Road at Anderson Avenue, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. The vehicle crossed from from...
Two injured in crash that closed Seth Child Road overnight
MANHATTAN - Around 11:30 pm Thursday, November 24th, officers from the Riley County Police Department responded to the report of an injury crash near the intersection of Seth Child Road and Anderson Avenue. Upon arrival officers found a 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse, driven by 25-year-old, Jose Orona, of Manhattan, was involved...
One dead in Junction City trailer house fire
GEARY COUNTY —One person died in a fire early Monday in Junction City. Just before 1a.m. Monday, Junction City firefighters responded to a trailer house fire at 948 Grant Avenue lot 381, according to a media release. On arrival the trailer house was fully involved with fire. A single...
RCPD: Alleged arson fire in bathroom at Manhattan High
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged arson at Manhattan High School. Just before 11a.m. Monday, officers filed a report for aggravated arson at Manhattan High School in the 2100 block of Poyntz Avenue. According to the Riley County Police Department activity report, a bathroom soap dispenser was lit...
UPDATE: RCPD says missing 13-year-old from Ogden located safely
OGDEN - Riley County Police Department is asking for help in locating 13-year-old Rosemaree from Ogden. Rosemaree was last seen in the 200 Block of Riley Avenue in Ogden on November 26th around 7:00pm, before running away heading south on Walnut Street. Rosemaree is approximately 5'05", 115 lbs, has hazel...
🎥: WATCH LIVE @ 7pm: Manhattan's Festival of Lights tree lighting ceremony
Watch live from Blue Earth Plaza as Whoville's Manhattan's Festival of Lights Tree lighting ceremony kicks off at 7:00pm on Friday, November 25, 2022.
Little Apple Post
Manhattan, KS
8K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.https://littleapplepost.com/
Comments / 0