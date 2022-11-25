ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
K-State rolls by Kansas in Big 12 football

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Will Howard threw for 213 yards and two touchdowns, Deuce Vaughn ran for 147 yards and a score, and No. 15 Kansas State pounded Kansas 47-27 on Saturday night to earn a shot at payback against TCU in the Big 12 championship game. Malik Knowles...
MANHATTAN, KS
Historic Red Raider run comes to close with runner-up finish

The Wamego Red Raiders fought valiantly in their first-ever 4A state championship game but ultimately fell short to Bishop Miege on Saturday by a final score of 35-14. Both sides came to play defensively in a scoreless first quarter, and at the half, the Raiders trailed one of the classes’ greatest dynasties by just a touchdown.
WAMEGO, KS
Kansas woman hospitalized after crash

RILEY COUNTY —A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just before noon Friday in Riley County. The Riley County Police Department reported a 2017 Cadillac CTS drive by by Joni Feldkamp, 64, of Baileyville, was involved in a single-car in the 4600 Block of Highway 13. EMS transportd...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Riley County Arrest Report November 26

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ALEJANDRO ISRRAEL ORTEGA, 21, Junction City, Driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol; 1st conv; blood/breath .08 or >; Bond $750. SERGIO EDUARDO WARREN,...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
RCPD IDs drivers injured in Thanksgiving night crash

MANHATTAN —Two people were injured in an accident Thanksgiving night in Manhattan. Just after 11:30p.m. Thursday, a 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse driven by Jose Orona, 25, Manhattan, was northbound on Seth Child Road at Anderson Avenue, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. The vehicle crossed from from...
MANHATTAN, KS
Two injured in crash that closed Seth Child Road overnight

MANHATTAN - Around 11:30 pm Thursday, November 24th, officers from the Riley County Police Department responded to the report of an injury crash near the intersection of Seth Child Road and Anderson Avenue. Upon arrival officers found a 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse, driven by 25-year-old, Jose Orona, of Manhattan, was involved...
MANHATTAN, KS
One dead in Junction City trailer house fire

GEARY COUNTY —One person died in a fire early Monday in Junction City. Just before 1a.m. Monday, Junction City firefighters responded to a trailer house fire at 948 Grant Avenue lot 381, according to a media release. On arrival the trailer house was fully involved with fire. A single...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
RCPD: Alleged arson fire in bathroom at Manhattan High

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged arson at Manhattan High School. Just before 11a.m. Monday, officers filed a report for aggravated arson at Manhattan High School in the 2100 block of Poyntz Avenue. According to the Riley County Police Department activity report, a bathroom soap dispenser was lit...
MANHATTAN, KS
Manhattan, KS
