Millie Bobby Brown Shares Photos From Beach Vacation With Boyfriend Jake Bongiovi

By Carly Silva
 4 days ago
ANGELA WEISS/Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown is grateful for "many" things this year—especially her boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi.

In honor of the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday, the Enola Holmes star, 18, shared a series of snaps with Bongiovi, the 20-year-old son of Jon Bon Jovi, while the pair soaked up some sun during a tropical beach getaway.

The photos were strung together in a video montage set to the song "True" by Spandau Ballet, where Brown and Bongiovi were seen hanging poolside, catching rays on the beach and posing for selfies. The word "Thankful" was written over the video, along with a white heart emoji.

"Thankful for many ppl, things, and animals," Brown captioned the post.

Bongiovi also took a moment to celebrate Brown on his own Instagram page, where he uploaded a clip of the couple holding hands, captioned, "Plenty to be thankful for."

But Thanksgiving isn't the only holiday the couple are celebrating, as they already shared a video of some Christmas festivities earlier this month.

In the video shared to Brown's Instagram page, she and her beau are seen decorating their tree with their furry friends in tow, while Mariah Carey's iconic Christmas song, "All I Want for Christmas Is You" was set as the audio for the clip.

"all I want for christmas is uuuuuuuuuu" the Stranger Things actress captioned her post on Nov. 13, which even garnered a response from the Christmas queen herself, who insisted it was still a bit early to break out the decorations.

"Living for this!!!! (But it’s soooo early!!!) 😁❤️❤️❤️🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄" Carey wrote under the post.

But plenty of Brown's fans shared the same early anticipation for the holidays, with one person writing, "U can't imagine how glad I am to know that I'm not the only [one] that's getting in such a christmas mood already in November😂😭💜"

"It’s never too early to start decorating for Christmas !!" another follower added.

LOS ANGELES, CA
