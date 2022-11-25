ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Man waves replica assault weapon at drivers in downtown Minneapolis

By BringMeTheNews
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24WRHr_0jNSi3lH00
BringMeTheNews

A man is in custody after causing a scare in downtown Minneapolis on Wednesday night.

According to Minneapolis police, the department's new chief, Brian O'Hara, saw a driver "erratically weaving through traffic near the 700 block of Hennepin Ave." before a man got out of the vehicle and "began brandishing the pictured replica assault weapon and waving it at nearby vehicles."

Police said the intersection was busy when the man began waving the fake gun.

"This type of behavior will not be tolerated and our staff, at every level, is dedicated to ensuring everyone can move about the city safely," MPD said.

The man is facing pending charges for terroristic threats.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Comments / 8

suleiman hersi
4d ago

hope he goes to prison for atleast 10 years. we need to set the record straight for Minneapolis young people are acting fools and most who get arrested recently moved here or not from here.

Reply(1)
3
Toldyouso
4d ago

Man Baby Mom Jeans give impression crime is under control. Walz claims he has a plan from the State level. 😂 How's it feel to be played Minnesota/Minneapolis?

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MinnPost

Minneapolis police warn of robberies during Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist exchanges

At Patch.com William Bornhoft says, “The Minneapolis Police Department is warning residents about a spike in robberies involving people trying to buy or sell items over Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist. The crimes are taking place during the planned in-person meetings. Unsuspecting victims have been robbed of the item they’re trying to sell, or robbed of the money they were planning to exchange for a product. Some victims have even been shot, police said.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Not Good! Check Out This Year-To-Date Minneapolis Carjacking Map

It's been a while since I've heard anything about the carjacking problem in Minneapolis. The reason I was thinking about it, is with the holidays coming up, we visit family there and I always like to just stay out of the areas that seem to attract a lot of crime. Minneapolis as a city open-sources its crime data, including carjackings and auto theft, and maps it out. The map so far in 2022, is pretty busy, and quite frankly a little scary to think about!
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
iheart.com

Jealous Ex Shoots Two At Minnesota Restaurant, Flees State

Authorities believe a man accused of shooting two other men inside a Minnesota restaurant last week did so because of jealousy over his ex, according to CBS News Minnesota. The incident occurred on Wednesday (November 23) at Cô Tu' Oriental Cuisine restaurant near the 8900 block of Penn Avenue in Bloomington, according to the complaint. A 49-year-old regular of the restaurant was killed, and a 25-year-old server was shot twice. Aaron Le, 47, has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder in connection to the shooting, according to Hennepin County court documents.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
fox9.com

Bloomington restaurant shooting motivated by jealousy, charges say

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - The man accused of shooting one person dead in a Bloomington, Minnesota restaurant and injuring another did so out of jealously, according to the charges filed against him. The criminal complaint alleges Aaron Le shot two people, one fatally, during the lunch hour at the...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
knuj.net

ST. JAMES STOLEN VEHICLE INCIDENT UPDATE

Two people were arrested in connection to the theft of a motor vehicle in St. James Sunday. St. James Police say Sherman Dean Kills Plenty of Sioux Falls faces charges of a felon in possession of a firearm, receiving stolen property, fleeing a peace officer and aiding and abetting motor vehicle theft. Tatewi Alexandra Keirst Eagle Deer of Minneapolis faces charges of theft of a motor vehicle and fleeing peace officers in a motor vehicle. St. James police were following up on a Chevy Tahoe being reported taken from the parking lot of a St. James business. When Kills Plenty was arrested, a back pack was searched and authorities found a stolen semi-automatic handgun which was stolen from Fargo, North Dakota in 2019. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office assisted with their drone to help locate Eagle Deer who was hiding in some tall vegetation next to a slough. Search warrants have been executed on both vehicles to obtain more evidence and the case is still ongoing.
SAINT JAMES, MN
Bring Me The News

Carver man charged after standoff with police in Prior Lake

A Carver man arrested after a lengthy standoff with police in Prior Lake on Friday faces multiple new felony charges. Prosecutors in Scott County on Monday charged Sean M. Rasmussen, 31, with first-degree burglary, terroristic threats, reckless discharge of a firearm, a firearms violation and giving a false name to a police officer.
PRIOR LAKE, MN
hot967.fm

Police Expected To Release More Info On Shooting

(Bloomington, MN) — Police say they will release more information today in the case of a Texas man arrested for a Bloomington restaurant shooting on Thanksgiving eve. A customer was killed and a server injured. Police in Oklahoma arrested the suspect on Thanksgiving Day. Witnesses said the suspect had walked into the restaurant wearing a mask and carrying a handgun and was twice pushed out of the store by customers. When he entered the third time, they say, the suspect started shooting.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
willmarradio.com

Man Involved In Prior Lake Police Standoff Facing Charges

(Prior Lake, MN) -- A man involved in a standoff with Prior Lake police is facing charges. Police say the 31-year-old suspect fired shots from inside a home where he was holed up Friday. He was taken into custody after an eight hour standoff with police and faces numerous charges. The man was already wanted on warrants for first-degree burglary and fleeing police in a vehicle.
PRIOR LAKE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Attack inside east-central Minnesota home leaves 2 critically hurt; suspect also hospitalized

OGILVIE, Minn. – Two people are in critical condition after an attack early Sunday morning inside a rural Kanabec County residence.The sheriff's office says deputies were called to the home outside of Ogilvie at about 4:40 a.m. on a report of an assault. There, they found two adult victims who lived at the residence. They were eventually transported to a Twin Cities hospital for treatment.The suspect in the attack, who is not from the area, also suffered critical injuries and is being treated in the metro.Authorities say this attack wasn't random, and there is no danger to the public.More information on this case will be released later this week.
KANABEC COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police searching for driver of stolen vehicle who led officers on 2 chases

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Authorities are still searching for a stolen vehicle after it led police on two pursuits Saturday evening.The St. Paul Police Department says deputies with the Washington County Sheriff's Office pursued a vehicle on northbound Highway 61 around 7:30 p.m.Deputies say they lost sight of the car, which was allegedly stolen at knife-point on Wednesday, as it entered the area of Interstate 94.Officers with the SPPD located the vehicle at Lawson Avenue and Arcade Street. They attempted to stop the car, but the driver fled, resulting in another pursuit.The chase ended due to excessive speed by the stolen vehicle, police say.The car was last seen in Maplewood at Beam Avenue and Highway 61.No arrests have been made.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Woman, 23, injured in Plymouth shooting; suspect in custody

PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- A 23-year-old woman was injured in a shooting on Friday night.Plymouth Police say the shooting took place around 7:20 p.m. on the 14300 block of 40th Place North.The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition. A 26-year-old suspect was identified and taken into custody around 10 p.m. in Clark County, Wisconsin. He is being held in Clark County Jail.Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.
PLYMOUTH, MN
fox9.com

23-year-old woman hospitalized after shooting at Plymouth house

PLYMOUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - A woman was transported to a hospital in critical condition after being shot at a Plymouth house Friday evening, according to authorities. The Plymouth Police Department said officers responded to a report of a shooting around 7:20 p.m. at a house on the 14300 block of 40th Place North.
PLYMOUTH, MN
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
85K+
Followers
13K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy