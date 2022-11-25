Save $40 On This Chic Rachael Ray 14-Piece Cookware Set For Easier Holiday Cooking

Amazon

Whether you whip up three-course meals regularly or spend as little time in the kitchen as possible, there's nothing like a reliable set of pots and pans. From a delicious grilled cheese straight from the oven to sizzling soups on the stovetop, a great set of cookware is absolutely essential -- especially when it's from a trusted name like Rachael Ray.

Right now, Amazon has the Rachael Ray Brights 14-Piece Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set for just $119.99, which is $40 off its normal price of $159.99—that's a 25% savings. It's a collection of saucepans, stockpots, frying pans, and more in a cheery Blue Gradient shade that'll liven up any kitchen. Designed for convenience and comfort while cooking, it gets the Rachael Ray stamp of approval.

This well-loved cookware set is a buyer favorite, with over 4,000 five-star reviews that sing its praises. Buyers rave about its high quality yet lightweight construction as well as how the individual pieces make cooking fun -- something you'd be surprised that a great frying pan or baking sheet is more than capable of when you find the right one.

With this set, you get 1- and 2-quart covered saucepans, a 3-quart covered sauté pan, a 6-quart covered stockpot, 8.5- and 10-inch frying pans, a crispy baking sheet, spatula, spoonula, and a turner, all crafted from durable nonstick aluminum that supports quick and even heating. Each piece is oven safe up to 350°F, so you can go from stove top to baking in a flash with the same pieces.

Every piece is crafted with bold, modern colors with a two-tone exterior that will stand out in any kitchen. And every handle is double-riveted for additional strength, with shatter-resistant glass lids that help lock in heat and moisture for better, more effective cooking. When you're finished cooking, their nonstick surfaces make cleanup a snap, too.

Buyers are raving about this cookware set. One called it "awesome", saying their executive sous chef husband "loves them". "I love them too!" they wrote. "Food slides right off, the heat distribution is awesome too!" They also noted that you should hand wash the set to ensure they last longer.

Another buyer boasted that the quality is "quite good", and complimented the weight, which is just right -- "not super heavy that your arm is breaking if you have to carry to the sink, but certainly has some weight to them". They love the fact that it only really takes a few skillful wipes to clean each pan and skillet as well -- "trust me, that is all you have to do".

If you're ready to add some new essential pieces to your kitchen, act fast. This cookware set will disappear quicker than Rachael's 30 Minute Meals! Rachael Ray Brights 14 Piece Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set, $119.99 on Amazon