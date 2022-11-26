ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
21 Zara-Style Fashion Finds on Major Sale for Cyber Weekend

By Suzy Forman
 4 days ago

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at time of publication but are subject to change.

The Black Friday fashion deals keep on coming! Whether you're looking to make your first purchase of the day or simply want something chic to top off your newest shopping cart, you've come to the right place.

Below, we'll show you (and link you directly to) 21 hot Black Friday fashion deals on Amazon with Zara-style designs. Let's go — before they sell out!

The Drop Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zfEap_0jNShyVs00
Amazon

This silky slip dress comes in so many statement-making colors!

Was $50 On Sale: $35 You Save 30% See it!

Daily Ritual Teddy Bear Fleece Oversized-Fit Lapel Jacket

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C06VO_0jNShyVs00
Amazon

Cozy and chic!

Was $60 On Sale: $33 You Save 45% See it!

Milumia Casual Blazer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fgJAM_0jNShyVs00
Amazon

For work or for play!

Was $41 On Sale: $20 You Save 51% See it!

Miessal Velvet Ruffle Maxi Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10bEsu_0jNShyVs00
Amazon

For your next formal event!

Was $50 On Sale: $34 You Save 32% See it!

MissActiver Ruffle Armhole Solid Sweater Vest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qOIq9_0jNShyVs00
Amazon

Such a cute take on a classic style!

Was $25 On Sale: $20 You Save 20% See it!

Fernvia Knitted Daisy Cardigan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fMtGs_0jNShyVs00
Amazon

Forever buying florals!

Was $33 On Sale: $26 You Save 21% See it!

The Drop Meena Loose Fit Open Collar Pullover Sweater

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bqRBG_0jNShyVs00
Amazon

A striped polo-style sweater is so on trend for this winter!

WAs $50 On Sale: $40 You Save 20% See it!

TZLDN Pleated Tennis Skort

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lrnSe_0jNShyVs00
Amazon

Zara has a nice collection of skorts right now — get the look!

Was $30 On Sale: $18 You Save 40% See it!

Pink Queen 2-Piece Sweater Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y6Shm_0jNShyVs00
Amazon

You can't forget about your co-ord sets!

Was $40 On Sale: $33 You Save 18% See it!

MissActiver Corset Hem Crop Sweatshirt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cLn7n_0jNShyVs00
Amazon

The corset trend — in the form of a comfy crew neck!

Was $28 On Sale: $22 You Save 21% See it!

Kyerivs Mesh Top

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XOkyH_0jNShyVs00
Amazon

Semi-sheer but 100% stylish!

Was $17 On Sale: $14 You Save 18% See it!

Dokotoo Chiffon Blouse

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dpzTs_0jNShyVs00
Amazon

Decadently drapey!

Was $28 On Sale: $15 You Save 46% See it!

Zaful Self-Tie Cropped Cami Top

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Zbdy_0jNShyVs00
Amazon

Swirl girl!

Was $16 On Sale: $9 You Save 44% See it!

Belle Poque Sequin 1950s Sheath Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pm3bG_0jNShyVs00
Amazon

Say hello to your New Year's Eve look!

Was $40 On Sale: $24 You Save 40% See it!

Milumia Rhinestone Fringe Crop Tank

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wP7GL_0jNShyVs00
Amazon

We've seen similar styles to this on Zara for over twice the price!

Was $26 On Sale: $21 You Save 19% See it!

SheIn Satin Chain Halter Top

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hiUaU_0jNShyVs00
Amazon

Dress this top up or down!

Was $19 On Sale: $15 You Save 21% See it!

Dobreva Lace Push-Up Bra

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FHTM7_0jNShyVs00
Amazon

All of the love for lace lingerie!

Was $31 On Sale: $22 You Save 29% See it!

Ekouaer Satin Boyfriend Nightgown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XB6hB_0jNShyVs00
Amazon

You could wear this to sleep, but it will be perfect in the daytime too!

Was $29 On Sale: $23 You Save 21% See it!

Cole Haan Slick Wool Wrap Coat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xPJss_0jNShyVs00
Amazon

Over $100 off right now!

Was $220 On Sale: $114 You Save 48% See it!

Peaceglad Cropped Puffer Vest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RohFG_0jNShyVs00
Amazon

The throwback vibes are impeccable!

Was $35 On Sale: $28 You Save 20% See it!

Amazon Essentials Heavyweight Diamond Quilted Puffer Coat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EUFSx_0jNShyVs00
Amazon

Amazon Essentials coming through with a must-have for Us !

Was $61 On Sale: $52 You Save 15% See it!

Looking for something else? Explore more of Amazon Fashion here and check out other can't-miss Black Friday deals here !

Not done shopping? Explore more of our picks below:

Browse fashion , beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides .

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits , purses , plus-size swimsuits , women's sneakers , bridal shapewear , and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!

