DEA, Police Investigate Murder Victim Dumped On Delco Street

Investigators believe the man found dead with multiple stab wounds on a Delaware County side street earlier this month was murdered elsewhere and then dumped there. Police in Norwood were called to Darby Crescent Road just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, the department said in a release. There, officers found the body of a man killed "under suspicious circumstances," they said.
NORWOOD, PA
CBS Philly

Child taken in stolen car in West Philadelphia safe: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 4-year-old boy is now in safe hands after he was abducted as part of a carjacking in West Philadelphia on Monday night. The Philadelphia Police Department says a manhunt is underway for the alleged carjacker.The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 5200 block of Chancellor Street.The boy's father stopped at a restaurant where he delivers food and stocks shelves, police claim. He left his sleeping son in his car when a man jumped in the running car and sped off.Investigators say they caught some lucky breaks."So we had information from the witness, we had information...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Watch: Gunman opens fire on fleeing car in Fairmount street shooting

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities are searching for at least three people involved in a brazen street shooting Friday morning in Philadelphia's Fairmount neighborhood. The Philadelphia Police Department shared surveillance video of the shooting that unfolded on the 2300 block of Poplar Street around 8:30 a.m. A gunman is seen firing at...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Man Shot in Head, Killed in Northeast Philadelphia

A man is dead after being shot in the head in Northeast Philadelphia on Sunday night, police said. The 38-year-old victim was shot once inside of a property on the 7700 block of Fairfield Street near Hartel Avenue around 8 p.m., according to Philadelphia police. He died on the scene,...
HOME, PA
CBS Philly

Man involved in fatal Port Richmond crash charged

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with his involvement in a crash involving a stolen vehicle that left a man in a wheelchair dead and two others injured over the weekend in Port Richmond, the Philadelphia Police Department said Monday. Efrain Rosario was charged with VUFA-no license and VUFA. Police say it's unclear if Rosario was the driver of the vehicle. The crash happened at Aramingo and Castor Avenues after police were chasing the suspects in an alleged stolen Cadillac. It left 38-year-old Bill Repka, the man in a wheelchair, dead. A 27-year-old woman and an 11-year-old girl were also injured after the stolen vehicle crashed into another car. Rosario was one of four suspects inside the vehicle that took off after the crash, according to police.Three suspects are still on the run. On Sunday, friends set up a memorial for Repka where the crash happened. "They should pay for what they've done," a friend of Repka told CBS Philadelphia. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Search for man wanted in Norristown murder intensifies

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Authorities in Montgomery County are asking for the public's help to find a suspect wanted for gunning down a man along a busy street.Eugene Ware, 41, is facing first-degree murder charges for a shooting that happened last Monday.Ware is considered armed and dangerous.A witness says around 10 p.m. on Nov. 21, he and his daughter were driving down the 900 block of Main Street in Norristown minutes after a 35-year-old was shot just feet from a busy SEPTA stop and across from a church."Me and my family just moved in down the street," the man said. "We...
NORRISTOWN, PA
fox29.com

Man, 29, critically injured in West Philadelphia shooting, police say

WEST PHILADELPHIA - A 29-year-old man is in critical condition after a West Philadelphia shooting. Officials said the shooting happened Sunday afternoon, just after 1:30, at the intersection of 52nd and Arch streets. The man was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in a private vehicle, where he was treated...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia murder suspect arrested in Dominican Republic

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- A man wanted for murder in Philadelphia is in custody, arrested in the Dominican Republic. The Camden County Prosecutor's Office said Monday that 37-year-old Kendall Almanzar was found late last week and returned to South Jersey.Almanzar is also facing drug charges stemming from 2018 in Camden County.The Camden County prosecutor said Almanzar was arrested on May 16, 2018, and charged with first degree possession with intent to distribute cocaine among other charges. The suspect was released from jail and then fled, according to the prosecutor's office.On Nov. 17, a bench warrant was issued for Almanzar, who was placed on the county's most wanted list.He was arrested last Wednesday by U.S. Marshals in the Dominican Republic and was returned to New Jersey.Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay claims Almanzar is also wanted on a murder charge in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: 5 separate shootings injure 5 different men across Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating shootings across the city that injured five different men. Early Saturday morning, just before 1 a.m., a 36-year-old man was taken by a private vehicle to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center to be treated for multiple gunshot wounds. He is in stable condition and police are actively investigating the circumstances.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
philadelphianeighborhoods.com

North Philadelphia: Can the Next Crimes be Prevented?

November 28 marks the one-year anniversary of the death of Temple University student Samuel Collington. After parking his car on the 2200 block of North Park Avenue, Collington was shot in a carjacking by a 17-year-old. Collington died from his injuries within the hour. The student reporters of Philadelphia Neighborhoods...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man fatally shot after stabbing woman in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A woman shot and killed a 44-year-old man after he stabbed her in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section on Sunday, police say. The incident happened on the 3200 block of Montgomery Avenue just before 4 p.m.Police say the man was shot in the right side of his chest and pronounced dead at Temple Hospital at 4:12 p.m.The 44-year-old woman was stabbed in the left arm, according to police. She's being transported to Temple Hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time. Police say weapons were recovered, but no arrests have been made at this time. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Toddler, woman injured in Germantown fire

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A toddler and a woman were hospitalized Tuesday morning after a fire in the city's Germantown section.The fire broke out before 6 a.m. on Collom Street. It was under control by 6 a.m.The two victims were taken to Einstein Medical Center to be treated for smoke inhalation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Robbery Suspect Captured Following Barricade at King of Prussia Apartment

A robbery suspect is now in custody following a barricade situation at a King of Prussia apartment complex, police said. The ordeal began Monday shortly after 10 a.m. Police said a man walked into the AT&T Wireless store on 305 Second Avenue in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, implied that he had a handgun and ordered the sales clerk to give him several cell phones. The man then fled the area, according to investigators.
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
CBS Philly

Surveillance video of West Philadelphia double homicide released

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police released surveillance video showing the suspects in a double homicide in West Philadelphia. The shooting happened on June 11, 2021, around 2 p.m. on the 5500 block of Arch Street.Police believe the four suspects to be between 17 and 22 years old.While all suspects are described as "wearing all black clothing," two of them have distinctive marks. One is described by police as having "blond dreadlocks, tattoos on (the) left hand and under both eyes," the other one was wearing clothes "with the letters 'MD' in white writing on the chest and a light-colored design on the back of his black hooded sweatshirt." The city is offering a $20,000 reward leading to an arrest and conviction for every homicide, police say. If you have any information, police are asking you to contact them.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Fatal Shooting Investigated In Camden: Prosecutor

Detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a 41-year-old man in Camden,. On Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at 6:46 p.m., Camden County Police received a 911 call with a report of a person shot at the 1100 block of Princess Avenue in Camden, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.
CAMDEN, NJ
