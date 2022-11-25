Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Case of Linda Ann Weston Part 1Tawana K WatsonPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia's Byberry Insane AsylumJulesPhiladelphia, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant has Some of the Biggest Cheesesteaks in all of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Mother Discovers Daughter Alive Six Years After Thinking Her Baby Died in a FireNikPhiladelphia, PA
KOP Grill & Tavern Launches Winter Menu Featuring Comfort FoodsMarilyn JohnsonKing Of Prussia, PA
Related
DEA, Police Investigate Murder Victim Dumped On Delco Street
Investigators believe the man found dead with multiple stab wounds on a Delaware County side street earlier this month was murdered elsewhere and then dumped there. Police in Norwood were called to Darby Crescent Road just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, the department said in a release. There, officers found the body of a man killed "under suspicious circumstances," they said.
Child taken in stolen car in West Philadelphia safe: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 4-year-old boy is now in safe hands after he was abducted as part of a carjacking in West Philadelphia on Monday night. The Philadelphia Police Department says a manhunt is underway for the alleged carjacker.The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 5200 block of Chancellor Street.The boy's father stopped at a restaurant where he delivers food and stocks shelves, police claim. He left his sleeping son in his car when a man jumped in the running car and sped off.Investigators say they caught some lucky breaks."So we had information from the witness, we had information...
fox29.com
Watch: Gunman opens fire on fleeing car in Fairmount street shooting
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities are searching for at least three people involved in a brazen street shooting Friday morning in Philadelphia's Fairmount neighborhood. The Philadelphia Police Department shared surveillance video of the shooting that unfolded on the 2300 block of Poplar Street around 8:30 a.m. A gunman is seen firing at...
NBC Philadelphia
Man Shot in Head, Killed in Northeast Philadelphia
A man is dead after being shot in the head in Northeast Philadelphia on Sunday night, police said. The 38-year-old victim was shot once inside of a property on the 7700 block of Fairfield Street near Hartel Avenue around 8 p.m., according to Philadelphia police. He died on the scene,...
Man involved in fatal Port Richmond crash charged
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with his involvement in a crash involving a stolen vehicle that left a man in a wheelchair dead and two others injured over the weekend in Port Richmond, the Philadelphia Police Department said Monday. Efrain Rosario was charged with VUFA-no license and VUFA. Police say it's unclear if Rosario was the driver of the vehicle. The crash happened at Aramingo and Castor Avenues after police were chasing the suspects in an alleged stolen Cadillac. It left 38-year-old Bill Repka, the man in a wheelchair, dead. A 27-year-old woman and an 11-year-old girl were also injured after the stolen vehicle crashed into another car. Rosario was one of four suspects inside the vehicle that took off after the crash, according to police.Three suspects are still on the run. On Sunday, friends set up a memorial for Repka where the crash happened. "They should pay for what they've done," a friend of Repka told CBS Philadelphia.
Search for man wanted in Norristown murder intensifies
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Authorities in Montgomery County are asking for the public's help to find a suspect wanted for gunning down a man along a busy street.Eugene Ware, 41, is facing first-degree murder charges for a shooting that happened last Monday.Ware is considered armed and dangerous.A witness says around 10 p.m. on Nov. 21, he and his daughter were driving down the 900 block of Main Street in Norristown minutes after a 35-year-old was shot just feet from a busy SEPTA stop and across from a church."Me and my family just moved in down the street," the man said. "We...
fox29.com
Man, 29, critically injured in West Philadelphia shooting, police say
WEST PHILADELPHIA - A 29-year-old man is in critical condition after a West Philadelphia shooting. Officials said the shooting happened Sunday afternoon, just after 1:30, at the intersection of 52nd and Arch streets. The man was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in a private vehicle, where he was treated...
Philadelphia murder suspect arrested in Dominican Republic
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- A man wanted for murder in Philadelphia is in custody, arrested in the Dominican Republic. The Camden County Prosecutor's Office said Monday that 37-year-old Kendall Almanzar was found late last week and returned to South Jersey.Almanzar is also facing drug charges stemming from 2018 in Camden County.The Camden County prosecutor said Almanzar was arrested on May 16, 2018, and charged with first degree possession with intent to distribute cocaine among other charges. The suspect was released from jail and then fled, according to the prosecutor's office.On Nov. 17, a bench warrant was issued for Almanzar, who was placed on the county's most wanted list.He was arrested last Wednesday by U.S. Marshals in the Dominican Republic and was returned to New Jersey.Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay claims Almanzar is also wanted on a murder charge in Philadelphia.
fox29.com
Police: 5 separate shootings injure 5 different men across Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating shootings across the city that injured five different men. Early Saturday morning, just before 1 a.m., a 36-year-old man was taken by a private vehicle to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center to be treated for multiple gunshot wounds. He is in stable condition and police are actively investigating the circumstances.
philadelphianeighborhoods.com
North Philadelphia: Can the Next Crimes be Prevented?
November 28 marks the one-year anniversary of the death of Temple University student Samuel Collington. After parking his car on the 2200 block of North Park Avenue, Collington was shot in a carjacking by a 17-year-old. Collington died from his injuries within the hour. The student reporters of Philadelphia Neighborhoods...
Police Need Help: 10 Teens Have Gone Missing in Philadelphia, PA, This Month
Authorities in the City of Philadelphia are asking for your help locating ten teenagers that have gone missing in the month of November. And it's not just this month that the city has seen several youths vanish, nor is it just people in that age group. Every month, the city...
Suspects assault woman in Frankford home invasion: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating an overnight home invasion in Philadelphia's Frankford section. It happened around 3 a.m. on the 4600 block of Worth Street on Monday. Police say the suspects assaulted a woman and took her phone before leaving. At least one shell casing was found in the basement, although no one was shot.
Man fatally shot after stabbing woman in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A woman shot and killed a 44-year-old man after he stabbed her in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section on Sunday, police say. The incident happened on the 3200 block of Montgomery Avenue just before 4 p.m.Police say the man was shot in the right side of his chest and pronounced dead at Temple Hospital at 4:12 p.m.The 44-year-old woman was stabbed in the left arm, according to police. She's being transported to Temple Hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time. Police say weapons were recovered, but no arrests have been made at this time.
3 suspects who stole $40,000 worth of items from Voorhees Verizon store arrested in Philly, 1 flees
Police say three of four armed suspects who stole thousands of dollars' worth of items from a Verizon store in South Jersey were taken into custody in Philadelphia. The fourth remains on the loose.
Toddler, woman injured in Germantown fire
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A toddler and a woman were hospitalized Tuesday morning after a fire in the city's Germantown section.The fire broke out before 6 a.m. on Collom Street. It was under control by 6 a.m.The two victims were taken to Einstein Medical Center to be treated for smoke inhalation.
Central Pa. teen shot in the neck while mishandling gun: police
Juveniles mishandling a gun over the weekend in Lancaster County led to one of them getting shot, police said. A 16-year-old boy was shot in the neck around 4:16 p.m. Saturday on High Street in Akron Borough, West Earl Township police said. Police said the 16-year-old is being treated at...
NBC Philadelphia
Robbery Suspect Captured Following Barricade at King of Prussia Apartment
A robbery suspect is now in custody following a barricade situation at a King of Prussia apartment complex, police said. The ordeal began Monday shortly after 10 a.m. Police said a man walked into the AT&T Wireless store on 305 Second Avenue in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, implied that he had a handgun and ordered the sales clerk to give him several cell phones. The man then fled the area, according to investigators.
Surveillance video of West Philadelphia double homicide released
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police released surveillance video showing the suspects in a double homicide in West Philadelphia. The shooting happened on June 11, 2021, around 2 p.m. on the 5500 block of Arch Street.Police believe the four suspects to be between 17 and 22 years old.While all suspects are described as "wearing all black clothing," two of them have distinctive marks. One is described by police as having "blond dreadlocks, tattoos on (the) left hand and under both eyes," the other one was wearing clothes "with the letters 'MD' in white writing on the chest and a light-colored design on the back of his black hooded sweatshirt." The city is offering a $20,000 reward leading to an arrest and conviction for every homicide, police say. If you have any information, police are asking you to contact them.
fox29.com
Officials announce funeral services for 28-year veteran of the Philadelphia Fire Department
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Fire Department released the funeral details for Firefighter John Flood, who they say died from cancer earlier this month. On November 18, The Philadelphia Fire Department announced that Firefighter Flood, 58, died from occupational cancer. Flood, a Northeast Philadelphia native, was a dedicated member of the...
Fatal Shooting Investigated In Camden: Prosecutor
Detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a 41-year-old man in Camden,. On Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at 6:46 p.m., Camden County Police received a 911 call with a report of a person shot at the 1100 block of Princess Avenue in Camden, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
194K+
Followers
83K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 3