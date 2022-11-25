Read full article on original website
50 grams of meth seized during arrest south of Great Bend
On Sunday, Nov. 27, at about 4:30 a.m., a Barton County Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped a white Chrysler Sebring on US 281 Highway, near mile post 100, south of the city of Great Bend. When the deputy approached the vehicle to contact the driver, the officer saw what they...
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (11/28)
BOOKED: Ray Mark on Barton County District Court case for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, no drug tax stamp, driving while suspended, bond set at $10,000 C/S. BOOKED: Harry Casper on Barton County District Court case for burglary of a dwelling with intent to commit felony/theft, held on...
Dog dies in fire east of Hutchinson
A fire kept crews from the Hutchinson and Buhler fire departments busy Monday morning.
KSN.com
Camper stolen in Great Bend found in Hutchinson almost two months later
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Jayco camper that was reported stolen in Great Bend was recovered on Tuesday night in Hutchinson. A news release from the Barton County Sheriff’s Office says on Oct. 3, deputies responded to a report of a theft in the 2300 block of Railroad Ave. south of Great Bend.
Former Hays PD officer, KHP Lt. Kahle returns to Troop D
TOPEKA — Colonel Herman T. Jones, superintendent of the Kansas Highway Patrol, announced that Technical Trooper Benjamin Kahle has been promoted to lieutenant and will serve Troop D, Zone D in northwest Kansas. Kahle attended the Kansas Highway Patrol Training Academy and graduated with Class 50 in 2012. His...
Great Bend man injured after accident in heavy fog
On November 23 at about 5 a.m., the Barton County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a report of an injury accident in the 10 block of NE 20th Road. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a single-vehicle accident in which a 1991 Chevrolet pickup struck a parked 2003 Peterbilt tractor-trailer unit.
KAKE TV
Motorcyclist found dead after crashing, sheriff's office says
RICE COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - A fatal motorcycle accident scene was found on Monday after a report of a dead body in central Kansas. The Rice County Sheriff's Office say they were informed of a dead body found at 31st road and Ave S in the southeastern part of the county. When deputies arrived they found a single motorcycle accident and the body of the rider.
🎥 A Day In The Life: Wells Aircraft
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — One of the more popular and unique small airplanes is the Cirrus. The small, single-engine airplane became a news headline when it became the first aircraft to sport its own parachute, which can bring the aircraft down if it becomes disabled and can’t glide or fly.
greatbendpost.com
Loren Unruh, age 79
Loren Harold Unruh, 79, passed away November 17, 2022, at Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, Wichita, KS. He was born on February 9, 1943, to Ira & Ella (Ward) Unruh in Great Bend, KS, where he grew up on the family farm. He met the love of his life, Connie Yuebanks, at church camp and they were married on January 19, 1964 in Great Bend, KS.
Barton Co. Conservation District newsletter
From the Barton County Conservation District... Earlier this week the district attended the annual convention of the Kansas Association of Conservation Districts. There, we received an update on what NASA is working on to increase the value of data collected by satellites for the benefit of agriculture, and attended breakout sessions about well received outreach and education events around the state this past year, panels on Climate Smart Agriculture and Precision Agriculture. We received program updates, and learned about new opportunities coming up in 2023.
🎙Mental Health Awareness show
“Ask the Expert Show” hosted by Scott Donovan. Guests include Dr. Patrick Stang with the Center for Counseling and Consultation in Great Bend. Dr. Stang will be joined by APRN's Jill Hulse and Scot Yarnell to talk about the medication assisted treatment program for opioid dependence. The show aired Nov. 28, 2022.
Santa making an appearance at Fort Larned Open House
Even the reindeer need to rest ahead of a big day of Christmas deliveries. That's why Santa will be driving a horse-drawn carriage at the Fort Larned Christmas Open House on Dec. 10. A free event for the entire family, Park Ranger Celeste Dixon said it's a good way to remember some of the sacrifices soldiers made then and now.
'Pain Center' outreach clinic from Larned hospital
HaysMed has recently opened a Pain Center. Dr. Keith Green, Anesthesiologist will be providing services in a clinic located at 2500 Canterbury, Suite 206. While Green has been providing pain management for over 25 years in the hospital setting this will be the first time that a dedicated clinic area will be utilized.
Planning Commission to meet Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Planning Commission will look at a rezoning request from Richardson Brothers Construction at its meeting on Tuesday. The applicant is requesting a zone change of its property at 2400 Line Road from C-4 Special Commercial District to I-3 Heavy Industrial District. If approved, the applicant will then request a Special Use to allow Motor Vehicle Repair (Heavy) on the site.
Prescott: Pawnee Rock improvements still on the horizon
A trio of new Barton County Commissioners will be seated in early January. Tricia Schlessiger will replace current Commissioner Jon Prescott, who has been active in the revitalization of Pawnee Rock in his final months on the governing body. He may be leaving one role, but said he hopes to continue working to improve the small community.
BOOR: Winter forage conference in Great Bend
The Kansas Forage and Grassland Council and Kansas State University are teaming up to host their Annual Winter Forage Conference: Drought Survival, Recovery, and Success, on Thursday, December 15, in Great Bend, Kansas. The meeting will be held at the Burnside Room, 1214 Stone Street, and will run from 9:00 a.m.to 3:00 p.m., with a meal included.
Poppelreiter celebrates 20 years at Great Bend's Stueder Contractors
As Stueder Contractors' business manager, Marla Poppelreiter wears a lot of hats – HR, Office manager, Accounts, purchasing, weekly employee meetings with our 20+ team, handling media and payroll taxes – now it’s an anniversary hat to celebrate 20 years at Stueder Contractors on Dec. 1. “Marla...
🎤City Edition: Human Resources Director Randy Keasling
Hear this week's City Edition episode with Eagle Radio's Cole Reif and Great Bend Human Resources Director Randy Keasling that aired Nov. 23, 2022. The City Edition program airs every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Great Bend hospital's orthopedics care team continues to grow
The University of Kansas Health System is pleased to announce the addition of three members to its orthopedic care team at Central Kansas Orthopedic Group – Matthew Vopat, MD, orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine specialist, and physician assistants Dane Mitchell and Jessica Onken. Dr. Vopat is looking forward to...
ksal.com
Brookville Planning First Parade of Lights
A Saline County community which has been hosting a Labor Day celebration and parade for over 50 years is planning for the first time a Christmas parade. The Brookville Community Foundation, which has been involved in a Labor Day Celebration dating back to the 1970s, is planning its first “Parade of Lights”.
