From the Barton County Conservation District... Earlier this week the district attended the annual convention of the Kansas Association of Conservation Districts. There, we received an update on what NASA is working on to increase the value of data collected by satellites for the benefit of agriculture, and attended breakout sessions about well received outreach and education events around the state this past year, panels on Climate Smart Agriculture and Precision Agriculture. We received program updates, and learned about new opportunities coming up in 2023.

BARTON COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO