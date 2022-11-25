Sierra Native Alliance brings awareness to missing, murdered indigenous women

Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Indian colony exhibit looks at mining impact on native people
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Reno-Sparks Indian Colony Exhibit through March 8 shows art reflecting the mining industry impact on native people. It is called “Wounded Souls: Extracting from the Land and Our Spirits.”. “What has brought wealth and job opportunities for some, has often meant the destruction of sacred...
2news.com
After-Thanksgiving Craft Fair Benefits Local Native American Dance Group
Over 40 Native American vendors participated at the annual Eagle Wings Dance Fundraiser and after-Thanksgiving craft fair on November 26, 2022. There was a craft fair, Indian taco sale, as well as performances by the Eagle Wings Pageant Dance Group. All proceeds from the event will help support the dance...
seminoletribune.org
‘Protecting Our Children’ conference to return in-person
It’s been three years since the National Indian Child Welfare Association (NICWA) has hosted its annual conference in-person. The previous three have taken place in a virtual format because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Organizers chose Reno, Nevada, to be the host city for its 41st “Protecting Our Children” conference....
Sierra Sun
Citizen science weather tracking effort start at Tahoe goes national
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — A project started at Lake Tahoe to differentiate snow from rain near the freezing point has grown and has received funding from NASA for three more years. Satellite technologies often struggle to differentiate snow from rain near the freezing point in mountainous regions, with impacts...
Sierra Sun
Give Back Tahoe: Truckee Community Foundation campaign lasts through Dec. 13
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Give Back Tahoe, the end-of-year giving campaign hosted by the Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation, kicks off on Giving Tuesday and lasts through through Dec. 13. When donating during this time, you can increase the chances of your favorite nonprofit winning a challenge grant from the $50,000 in awards raised by TTCF.
Teen Fends Off Attacking Mountain Lion on Her Own, Escapes With Only Minor Scratches
A brave Nevada teen is among the lucky few who have gone toe to toe with a mountain lion and walked away to tell about it. According to reports, the teen encountered the lion in a Reno, Nevada neighborhood earlier this month. And, with a bit of quick thinking and a whole lot of luck, she escaped with only a few minor scratches.
Sierra Sun
Truckee Tahoe Community Chorus to host holiday concert
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Truckee Tahoe Community Chorus will present “Images of Winter,” a holiday concert for the community at 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at the Resort at Squaw Creek. “Join the chorus for a multi-sensory exploration of four winter themes inspired by our Truckee...
New film highlights water struggle between rural high desert and LA
A new film about the transfer of water from the high desert to Los Angeles – called “Without Water” – has just been released on the internet. The film highlights the struggle between the community around Long Valley, which is between Mammoth and Bishop California – and the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.
Sierra Sun
Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue finds missing hiker
Tahoe Nordic Search & Rescue was called out to Paige Meadows last week to assist in the search for a missing hiker. With night setting in and temperatures dipping near freezing, the rescue team was able to locate a 78-year-old man roughly 1.5 miles from the trailhead. “Paige Meadows is...
Nevada Appeal
New book looks at being Airbnb host at Tahoe
Sleeping with Strangers: An Airbnb Host’s Life in Lake Tahoe and Mexico reveals what it’s like to oversee a short-term rental in two locations – South Lake Tahoe and Todos Santos, Baja California Sur, Mexico. The book is Kathryn Reed’s fourth. She is also the author of...
Sierra Sun
Holiday Gala in Tahoma to feature Santa handing out gifts
TAHOMA, Calif. — Santa Claus is making an appearance on Lake Tahoe’s West Shore this weekend. The Tahoe Cedars Property Owners Association is hosting a Holiday Gala from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, which will feature Santa arriving on a sled disguised as a fire truck complete with sirens and lights. Santa will hand out gifts to kids.
Tahoe Rescue Team Locates Missing 78-Year-Old Hiker Before ‘Freezing Temperatures’ Set In
Last week, Truckee-based Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue team responded to a call regarding a missing hiker in Paige Meadow. Luckily, officials were able to locate the 78-year-old man before freezing temperatures set in across the region that night. The Placer County Sherriff’s office reached out to the nonprofit, all-volunteer...
KTVU FOX 2
Video: 'Hungry' Lake Tahoe bear attacks inflatable Rudolph
STATELINE, Nev - A South Lake Tahoe area resident is mourning the loss of his young Rudolph yard decoration, after a violent mauling by a bear. Dave Lester said the attack happened early Saturday morning around 5 a.m. in front of his home in the community of Zephyr Cove in Nevada. He shared video of the unprovoked attack and said that by the time he found the deflated victim, there was nothing he could do to save it.
mynews4.com
Governor-elect Lombardo taps former state senator Ben Kieckhefer as chief of staff
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Former Nevada state senator Ben Kieckhefer has been tapped to become Governor-elect Joe Lombardo's chief of staff. “I’m delighted to announce Ben Kieckhefer as my incoming Chief of Staff today,” said Governor-elect Joe Lombardo. “Ben has dedicated his life and career to the service of Nevadans, and there is no one more qualified or better prepared for this role. I know that Ben’s exceptional leadership, unmatched integrity, and extensive legislative experience will be an important part of our success in Carson City.”
ksl.com
Lawsuit looms over tiny rare fish in drought-stricken Utah and Nevada
RENO, Nev. — Conservationists have notified U.S. wildlife officials that they will sue over delinquent decisions related to protections for two rare fish species that are threatened by groundwater pumping in the drought-stricken West. The Center for Biological Diversity sent a formal notice of intent to sue the Fish...
Sierra Sun
Town of Truckee approves 3rd phase of Soaring Ranch Project
TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Town of Truckee Planning Commission recently approved the third and final phase of the Soaring Ranch project, allowing for the completion of the mixed-use development that will bring much needed new housing options to the mountain town. In total, 178 new multi-family residential housing units will be built.
The history of California's largest single-span covered bridge | A Bartell's Backroads Pit Stop
PENN VALLEY, Calif. — Drive down Pleasant Valley Road into South Yuba River State Park and you’ll pass by California’s oldest and largest single-span wooden covered bridge. When miners rushed to the gold-rich hills of Nevada County, one of the biggest obstacles in their way was the Yuba River, and the easiest way to overcome that obstacle was to cross the Bridgeport Covered Bridge.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Reno, NV
Known as the Biggest Little City In The World, Reno sits along the Nevada-California border as the county seat of Washoe County. Reno has always been famous because of its casinos, but it is a great destination to enjoy a vibrant lifestyle. Reno has everything from food and games to...
goldrushcam.com
Chicken Ranch Rancheria of Me Wuk Indians in Tuolumne County Receives $630,000 as Governor Gavin Newsom Announces $47 Million in Homeless Housing Funding to California Tribes
16 Native American communities to receive homeless housing funding. Four new Homekey sites will create 75 homes for members of four tribes, including homeless youth. November 23, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday announced $47 million in new funding for California tribal nations to support their efforts to prevent and end homelessness and meet the housing and services needs of their communities.
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks Police Department: No mass casualty event in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A person monitoring the police and fire scanner tweeted about a possible mass casualty event in Sparks on Saturday afternoon in the 200 block of Sawyer Way. The Sparks Police Department released a statement saying there was no mass casualty event. Police said three people suffered drug...
