Sierra Native Alliance brings awareness to missing, murdered indigenous women

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Former Nevada state senator Ben Kieckhefer has been tapped to become Governor-elect Joe Lombardo's chief of staff. “I’m delighted to announce Ben Kieckhefer as my incoming Chief of Staff today,” said Governor-elect Joe Lombardo. “Ben has dedicated his life and career to the service of Nevadans, and there is no one more qualified or better prepared for this role. I know that Ben’s exceptional leadership, unmatched integrity, and extensive legislative experience will be an important part of our success in Carson City.”

NEVADA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO