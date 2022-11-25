You can now 'Adopt a Senior' and gift a happy Christmas to the elderly living in assisted facilities

Our childhood nannies often play a great role in our formative years. They often influence us in several ways and become an important part of our lives. A woman from Florida surprised her childhood nanny and met her after 25 years. The video went viral and the story behind their relationship is extremely heartwarming. Crystal went to her nanny, Rufina's workplace, and the video show her approaching with sheer excitement. Rufina gently accepts the woman's greeting but is visibly perplexed as to why this stranger is approaching her and hugging her. However, after she recognizes her, she goes in for a long and passionate hug. This video went viral and moved everyone on the internet to tears.

Image Source: TikTok

Rufina told Good Morning America , "When she came toward me, I thought it was some customer coming to say hello." She added, "When she came in and give me the hug. I never thought I would see her again." She explains that she doesn't have "technology" and doesn't use social media which is a powerful tool when it comes to connecting with people. Moreover, Rufina thought that she didn't want to see her and she adds with tears in her eyes, "Because it's been a long time, you know? and she didn't call me or come looking for me." However, she was proved wrong and Crystal did actually come looking for her after 25 years. Crystal and her sister grew up in the Dominican Republic for 10 years. They moved back to Florida 25 years ago and hadn't seen their nanny Rufina in a long time.

via GIPHY

Rufina says that she was "extremely" happy when the woman identified herself as Crystal. In the video, she lovingly strokes Crystal's hair which shows that they are still connected and have admiration for each other. "When you love somebody and you don't see them anymore," she adds while wiping away tears from her eyes. Crystal's family kept in touch with Rufina's family on Facebook for several years. Rufina adds, "When you give love, you receive love. So, I tell everybody, please make something go for the world and never know when it'll return to you." The love that she gave to Crystal and her sisters was returned to her 25 years after with love and beauty.

via GIPHY

In another loving story , a 7-year-old made an extremely sweet gesture for his 17-year-old babysitter. Rachel Chapman's prom was canceled due to the COVID-19 lockdowns and Curtis Rogers wanted her to have that beautiful experience. Chapman had been his babysitter for over a year and Rogers arranged a socially distanced prom night for her in his backyard.

Young Rogers immediately said, "We can organize a tiny prom," when his mother told him about the present health situation and that Rachel couldn't have a prom. So, when there was a neighborhood parade to honor the class of 2020, Rogers held a cute sign asking Rachel to his mini-prom. For Rachel's mini-prom, Rogers went all out, dressing up in a sharp suit, choosing the cuisine based on what he and Rachel would often eat together, and creating a playlist of all their favorite music.

Shane Adams, a native of Utah, underwent a lot of significant life changes during the eight years that his beloved horse, Mongo, was missing, after running away. Adams experienced a life-threatening car accident that resulted in a significant brain injury, a divorce and the loss of his home. Then, in September, he, at last, learned the astounding news that his horse Mongo had been discovered. "I thought, ‘There is no way. You have got to be kidding me,’" Adams told New York Post , adding, "It didn’t even seem real … To have him back is still not real."

Adams, 40, had spent his entire life riding and training horses, but he had never formed a connection as powerful as he did with Mongo with another horse.

On March 31, 2014, a routine camping excursion in the West Desert, two hours outside Salt Lake City, started to go south. In the early morning hours, Adams heard horses stirring outside his tent and peered out amid the ruckus. He observed Mongo, his quarter and half-Percheron-bred horse, escaping and pursuing a herd of savage Mustangs nearby. Adams hurried to prepare so he could pursue Mongo, but he became stranded in a snowstorm. "I thought he’d just come right back. That was his mentality — he never went far. I didn’t think he would ever be gone," said Adams.

Adams' quest for his horse lasted three years and never ended. He made every effort to spread the word about Mongo's disappearance and he got in touch with the local brand inspector and the Bureau of Land Management in Utah (BLM Utah). He went in search of Mongo every weekend, escorted by his father Scott Adams. But his father passed away in August. He said that he wished his father was around to partake in this special time with him.

As time passed, he returned to his previous position as a supervisor for a sizable construction firm. He had to be more active and present at work because of his position. Adams had given up and believed Mongo had passed away by 2017. The fate of the horse was a mystery to the BLM Utah team as well. "Since we didn’t capture [Mongo] in 2017, we did not know what had happened. We thought maybe he was gone," said Lisa Reid, public affairs specialist at BLM Utah.

Adams then got a Facebook message request from a BLM Utah employee on September 27 of this year. The horse specialist for BLM noticed right away that Mongo was different from the other horses. Unlike the majority of the horses, Mongo did not attempt to flee or fight. According to Adams, he settled down quickly, a sure sign of a domesticated horse.

Adams recognized this was his furry friend even though Mongo had lost almost 400 pounds and was no longer as thick as he was before he went missing. After spending years running with wild mustangs, Adams thought Mongo would be in a nervous state. However, Mongo retained the lessons Adams had imparted to him.

Reid said, “It was exciting to be eight years later and a horse that we knew was missing [had] actually come in and [could be] reunited with his owner.” Adams shared, "My dad would be all sorts of excited. He would be tickled pink." Adams said that reuniting with Mongo was a dream come true and a much-needed victory — "this was really good, the only positive thing to happen to me in two years," he said.

Happiness and kindness come from the most unexpected source at times and they can make somebody's day. For the students of Spring Garden Children Care, it comes from truck drivers who blow their horns intentionally while passing by. It absolutely cheers them up and it ends up being a yard talk among all of them. The teachers at the school saw the impact the truck drivers were having and decided to write a beautiful note thanking them for their efforts.

via GIPHY

The note was posted on Reddit by Melificient and it went viral since then. The teachers wrote, "To: All the truck drivers who blow your horns, we, the teachers at the school, just want to express our sheer joy and excitement you bring to our children when you blow your horn for them." They add that it is "the talk of the yard all morning and all afternoon" whenever they pass them by.

Image Source: Reddit

As children are often extremely curious about their surroundings, they end up discussing and wondering what the truck drivers are carrying. Moreover, they associate their trucks as "DRY (Rectangle Trailers) or LIQUID (Round trailers). They discuss where the truck drivers going and where they are coming from. The question of how many wheels are there and how horns are blown also crossed their young minds. The note accompanies a picture of several young children looking over a truck.

Image Source: Reddit

It is absolutely joyous to realize that these children are gathering so much happiness from truck drivers blowing their horns. A Reddit User Elvishgirl noted, "I love how easily small children can make themselves happy." Another shared their own experience making it obvious that this isn't so common. Bi-Bi-Bi24 wrote, "I work in a daycare and yes, one of the best parts of being outside is hearing, "Truck!", "big Truck!", or "airplane!" One day, a helicopter flew over. One of my favorite kids did that little dance of sheer excitement that toddlers do, and immediately ran to me as fast as he could go."

Some adults even admitted that truck drivers honking is still their favorite thing. No_Bee130 noted, "I’m almost 30 and getting a Trucker to honk the horn for fun is still the easiest way to make me happy." A Truck driver, LL_is_a_Cool_J joined the discussion and said, "The best part of my day is to see a little kid giving the arm pump and then jump up and down like a little maniac laughing when I blow the horn. Makes even the crappiest of days better."

via GIPHY

Image Source: Reddit

Another driver thatwolfieguy commented, "I used to drive a concrete truck back in the day. Blowing my horn for kids was the best part of the job. Sometimes I'd hit them with the city horn first, then hit the air horn when they looked disappointed, just to shake things up."

A user, goldlion also shared their own experience of hearing truck horns, "Me and my classmates used to love when truck drivers would drive past, we’d always do that arm gesture to get them to honk the horn."

Laundry day is one of the most dreadful days of our week. Whether you use a washer at home or go to a laundromat, it is a big task to accomplish or so we think. If you live in Nordic countries, closer to the north pole, doing laundry is such a big ordeal that will make us feel embarrassed to complain about our process. Jonna Jinton lives in Gothenburg, Sweden, and documents her life living in an extremely cold place.

Image Source: Jonna Jinton/Youtube

Everything is challenging when you are living around snow where the sun rises once in 6 months and sets in another 6. She recently posted a video describing how nordic people do laundry and it is no less than preparing for war. She walks quite far from her house with a basket full of dirty laundry and sets it down on a plain of ice. She then goes ahead to dig our snow from four holes in the ground to access water. It doesn't end here as she goes ahead to cut the sheet of ice with a big ice saw. It looks like this requires extreme arm strength and you might want to lift some weights before trying to do laundry in Sweden.

Image Source: Jonna Jinton/Youtube

via GIPHY

Jinton then has to pull big blocks of ice to clear her path to find freezing icy water. She then dumps all the clothes in the square she created with so much effort. Her difficulties don't end there after she brings back washed clothes to her house, almost 5 feet of ice greet her and she was to wade her way through it. She then has to fight strong cold winds to hang the clothes out for drying.

This video surprised the viewers on Youtube and several people from Sweden confirmed that this is completely accurate. One person even went ahead and said that they saw the first washing machine after traveling to a foreign country at 37 years of age. Another said, "I’m from Norway and moved to the UK about a year and a half ago. No idea how I’m supposed to do my laundry now!"

Image Source: Jonna Jinton/Youtube

via GIPHY

Jinton is living her dream in Gothenburg and she moved there in 2010 to her ancestral village. She described the experience as "coming home" and the place challenged her in beautiful ways. She wrote on her website , "This place gave me inspiration like nothing I’ve ever felt before. It became my passion to create beautiful things, and I started sharing it on social media platforms."

She has over 4 million subscribers on YouTube and people love watching her videos of her challenging life in a scenic village in Sweden. Her video describing her laundry process has 22 million views and another one of her videos describing living in darkness has 16 million views . She wrote in the video's description, "Dark winters with no sunlight for many weeks, and bright summers with sunlight 24 hours/day. How is it to live with the extreme light conditions that countries in the Northern hemisphere have?" The video again contains some surprising ways Nordic people adapt to living in darkness for 6 months.

Watch the video here:

Thanksgiving staple delicacy, a stuffed turkey, is consumed by millions around the country. However, these joyous times of us are actually terrifying for these birds who basically just want to avoid ending up in an oven. However, one group of turkeys is embodying the phrase "When the hunter becomes the hunted." A group of wild turkeys is terrorizing a small Massachusetts town, turning the tables on humans during Thanksgiving. They are apparently led by a gang leader named Kevin. A flock of five wild turkeys has been terrorizing and attacking residents in Woburn, which is northwest of Boston, reports The Guardian .

It sounds hilarious but if you are living in Woburn at this time, you need to prepare yourself with improvised weapons and be okay with being trapped inside because of a turkey. They attack the townspeople with pecks, kicks, and loud noises and everyone started fearing them. Two years ago, the turkeys made their appearance, led by a male bird known as 'Kevin.' The birds were initially peaceful, but with time they became increasingly antagonistic, making everyone concerned for their safety. They have forced people to adapt to their presence instead of the other way around.

Meaghan Tolson, a local resident told the outlet, "They don’t let you out of your house. They peck at cars, they stop traffic. They go after kids on bikes. If you’re walking or jogging, or anything like that, they come for you." One resident even shared footage of Kevin standing outside her door and staring inside. The woman shouts, "What do you want? Go away." However, Kevin doesn't fear anybody and stays put making loud noises in response.

via GIPHY

In recent years, the wild turkey population in Massachusetts has exploded. These wild Turkeys were reintroduced in the area in the 1970s and have multiplied since then. The Woburn gang of Turkeys sleep in trees or lamposts at night and spends their day on people's lawns. They might assault unsuspecting postal workers and pedestrians and they can even halt traffic by blocking the center of the road and attacking tires savagely. People are now adapting to keep themselves safe, according to Tolson.

She said, "A lot of people will leave brooms or rakes at their front door so that they can get them out if the turkeys are there." She also has been trapped inside her house several times due to the Turkeys. She said, "Some days it is frustrating. I’ll be like: ‘Oh my God, there’s an Amazon package’ and I can’t go get it, because the turkeys are there. Then I just have to wait until nightfall."

Tolson attributes the group's conduct to Kevin, the single male in the flock who stands out for his amazing size and ornate tail feathers. She observes that when Kevin is missing, the female turkeys are more likely to leave people and cars alone. She said, "When Kevin’s not around they’ll actually just mind their business and walk away from you."

"I think he kind of amps them up to get them going to chase people. But they’re never the instigators," she said. "When [Kevin] goes after you, he can kick pretty good." People have resorted to calling the authorities to scare these birds away but as soon as they leave, their reign of terror resumes.

via GIPHY

Tolson like many other residents has learned their routine and worked around it to ensure their safety. After their reintroduction in Massachusetts, there are now up to 35,000 turkeys in the area. Dave Scarpitti, Mass Wildlife’s turkey and upland game project leader, said that now the birds have started invading towns and cities. They have easy access to food in populated areas, eating even seeds from bird feeders.

MassWildlife has a guide on how to " prevent conflicts with Turkey s." They say, "Don't let Turkeys intimidate you" and advise to "scare or threaten a bold, aggressive turkey with loud noises, swatting with a broom or water sprayed from a hose."

Nobody knows if Kevin and his gang can be handled by these methods but the people of Woburn have no choice but to try. Despite being terrorized by these Turkeys, Tolson and other residents don't wish anything bad on these birds. She said, "When I don’t see them for a couple of days, I think: ‘Oh, no, someone has run them over.' I mean, yeah, they can be a pain sometimes. But, you know, they’re just turkeys."

Keegan, his parents and his 7-month-old brother know what to be grateful for this Thanksgiving. Keegan, a 7-year-old woke up on Friday morning and went to his parent's room when he realized his fan and nightlight weren't working. Savannah Sinclair, his mother initially believed that the power in her son's room had gone out and instructed him to go back to bed. He returned a little while later to inform them of a fire. “He went back in there, ‘Mommy, Daddy, I smell smoke. You need to wake up.’” she said, per WSB-TV . The little boy helped everyone escape the fire unharmed.

Keegan was recognized by the fire department in north Georgia for his fast thinking in saving his family. White County Fire Service personnel joined by media, community members and the Sinclair Family, awarded him at a ceremony held at White County Fire Station Four. During the ceremony, the White County Fire Department presented Keegan Sinclair with a certificate. “Keegan, you were the hero of the night,” Director of Public Safety David L. Murphy, Jr. said. “We have these men and women that work every day running into burning buildings, answering the 911 calls. .. you’re part now of all these heroes.”

Kevin Sinclair, Keegan's father, said it was difficult to pinpoint the source of the fire. He spotted the source while running outside. “His bedroom was right on the other side of the wall from the fire,” he told Channel 2. Kevin reported that the fire size had doubled by the time he returned outside with a fire extinguisher. He is grateful that his son made the right decision.

On a Facebook post , the White County Public Safety department posted in honor of the young boy. “During this time of year, we reflect on things we are thankful for. This Thanksgiving season we are thankful for this young man (Keegan Sinclair) and his quick actions that ultimately saved his family and home,” states David Murphy, Director of the White County Office of Public Safety. White County Fire Services Division Chief Michael LeFevre states, “All of these firefighters and first responders have gathered this evening to recognize the true hero on this call. If it wasn’t for Keegan and his quick thinking, this call could have ended in a tragedy.”

Keegan received a Certificate of Recognition from White County Fire Services and a gift basket from Chick-fil-a Cleveland at the ceremony. Following that, firefighters gave Keegan a tour of the fire truck and the rescue vehicle. The fire department officials took pictures of the 7-year-old's proud moments, posting pictures of the boy posing and holding the certificate with a beautiful wide smile. The pictures also showcased Keegan posing with Division Chief Michael LeFevre and Director David Murphy. In another cute photo, 911 Dispatcher Will Slater-Baker who answered the Sinclair family's call, along with Firefighters Kevin Kochis, Steve Hopper and Thomas Stein, who responded to the fire, are seen posing with Keegan.

Your self-confidence, regardless of whether you're young or old, is greatly influenced by your support system. You can accomplish the seemingly impossible with the appropriate people's support. In a now-viral video posted by user u/thelonelyasshole on Reddit's subreddit r/MadeMeSmile, a child learns how vital the right kind of support is. The young child, aged about 4 or 5, is seen attempting to shatter a board with his foot while taking a karate lesson. The teacher is incredibly encouraging, but the child can't seem to execute the lesson correctly.

Although he is not able to break the board despite multiple tries, none of the children around him tease or demotivate him. After his first attempt, the youngster collapsed to the ground, and after several more failed tries, he began to cry openly. "You can do it, Phoenix!" the teacher keeps insisting. Cutely, his classmates started yelling his name and encouraging him, which motivated him to keep trying. Finally, with one kick amid the cheering, the boy manages to kick through the board, splitting it into two at last! His classmates and coach surrounded him with joyful hugs as a result.

Many users commented on how rare it is to see uplifting moments like these. The post has over 11,100 upvotes on Reddit since it was posted a day ago. u/Courageous_Chameleon commented , saying they wish more people were like this, "I'm a teacher and I really wish that more parents let their kids have experiences like this. Too many parents don't let their kids struggle, which is a mistake because struggling is an important part of learning. The instructor played it perfectly: firm, but encouraging. He let him feel his feelings but helped him persist too. We need more of this."

via GIPHY

u/Mediumokrahmom commented , "He looks 4/5 and that’s such a tough age. Soo many emotions you’re trying to learn and regulate at that age!" u/jrc83 commented , saying, "This is one of my favorite videos ever. Good for that kid to persevere. it’s so awesome that the other kids were cheering him on and his teacher was so great at inspiring him. Warms my heart to see."

u/Annie0minous commented , "That's pure positive energy from his teammates. They did not let him down." u/smellzgoodbabe agreed with them, commenting , "Transfer of energy. And little man tapped in… board didn’t have a chance :)"

Another instance of children supporting each other was winning hearts on the internet when last month, a young child got this love from his mates at school. A little boy was surprised by one such heartwarming celebration at his school after he beat blood cancer. In August 2021, the young child, Bernardo, "was diagnosed with leukemia and underwent long and painful chemotherapy treatment." Last month, he returned to school after he was declared cancer-free. His schoolmates and teachers gathered around to celebrate the milestone!

Bernardo is moved to see his entire school decorated with balloons and all his schoolmates lined up on the sides of the entrance, gathered to celebrate the young boy beating cancer. The video is captioned, “A hero’s return! Cancer-free and back at school!!!" Bernardo’s schoolmates can be seen welcoming him with messages of support. One of the cardboards read, "Bernardo, we are glad for your presence!" as the boy enjoys a "hero’s return to school.”

The holiday season can become quite lonely for elderly people staying in assisted living facilities. But Bridgewater Assisted Living Facility Deer Valley decided to change that. They started a campaign called Adopt-A-Senior where people can donate seniors items from their wishlist, according to abc15 Arizona . There are close to 153 seniors living at the facility. Jessica Newbourn, Executive Director, made sure to make a Christmas wish list for all the seniors living there. One resident said, "I asked for a nightgown." Another resident Angelo Burton wants a "nice, warm coat to keep me warm cause it's cold outside."

via GIPHY

To make the whole process easy for the people who want to donate, Newbourn has handpicked these items on Amazon. Newbourn came up with the idea for the campaign when they began to "notice during the holidays, there's a decline in their emotional and mental status." Moreover, Christmas is Newbourn's favorite holiday so she thought that this was the best way to spread happiness among the old and new residents of the facility. "Our residents, who have been through Christmas with us the last couple of years, are so excited. They tell them, 'just wait til Christmas, you get presents.' So, they are all looking forward to getting something because a lot of them have been homeless, don't have anything, haven't had family," said Newbourn.

Last year, after ABC15 covered the campaign, the facility received a very good amount of donations. Newbourn said that they "had so much stuff pour in, it didn't just benefit our residents here." They were able to help residents of three different properties. About 500 senior residents received gifts. Elaine Parsons, one of the residents said, "Last year's Christmas was phenomenal. I had never in all of my life had a Christmas like that. We were from a very poor family of 14 kids."

The staff at the facility is hoping that they will receive a similar response this year as well. Burton said that she wants this year's Christmas to be "very special" and "something" that she can treasure for the rest of her life.

In other news, 16-year-old Elle Gianelli started a similar campaign for seniors called Socks4Seniors. She wants to provide patterned socks and considerate letters to people staying in assisted living homes. She has already covered 40 states. She also started a GoFundMe page for the cause. At the platform, she explained that she loves socks and helping elders in the commnunity. "Silly socks have always been a passion of mine bringing a smile to my face and my hope is, especially in these crazy times, to give some seniors of our community and in all 50 states something to smile about. I personally provide silly socks to seniors living in nursing homes and assisted living facilities along with a note from me letting them know that they're being thought of and hoping the socks can be a reminder of that."

Rachelle, Elle's mother said, "For such a small investment of her time, the impact is overwhelming. She wants to put a smile on the faces of these seniors, one pair of socks at a time."

In 2019, Nancy Galloway purchased a DNA test kit in the hopes that it would reveal some intriguing family history. The test results would reveal a long-kept family secret and fundamentally change the life of this Louisville mother of six (three biological children and three stepchildren). The information affected not just Galloway, but also of 79-year-old former surfer Alan Freedman in Australia, per Yahoo! News . "It was like a bomb had gone off when I first learned I have had a daughter who was out in the world for 50 years without me knowing," Freedman told The Courier Journal . Galloway expressed, "Growing up I never felt like I was missing having a dad, but in hindsight, for 50 years, there was a hole in my life."

When Freedman went to Kentucky to gather information about perhaps launching a business in Louisville, he met Galloway's mother Rosalind Mudd. Before Freedman continued his travels, they were together for a few weeks. For 26 years, Mudd kept the identity of the Australian guy who fathered her child a secret from everyone. "Through the years, people have asked me about my ethnic background and my kids would come home from school with a family tree to fill out," remembers Galloway. "I found my birth certificate when I was 12 years old and the line for 'father' was empty. I never had any information about where I came from on my father's side. It was just a blank, and I had nothing to pass on to my children."

She had made an effort to locate her father, that much is certain. Galloway learned the identity of her father when she was 26 years old. Her mother was terminally ill at the time. "I was so shocked by what she was telling me that I didn't think to ask for specifics like how to spell my dad's name," Galloway said. "By the time I realized I needed that information it was too late — Mom died the day after she told me."

More than other families who have known one another their entire lives, the father and daughter chat with one another frequently. Daily face-to-face video chats with smiles and laughter are part of their routine. They organize visits to each other's houses, play Wordle, and share family news. Galloway describes her father as "the sweetest man alive" and is happy that she has two younger brothers who reside in Australia and have their own families. In addition, she has grandparents, great-grandparents, uncles, and aunts she was unaware of.

"I was blessed to grow up in Louisville with an amazing older and a large and loving family," she said. "Now, I have two younger brothers in Sydney and younger nephews and nieces there, too. Best of all, my own children can now fill in their family tree and it includes so much more family than we could have ever imagined."

"Nancy is such a gift, " Freedman said. "I tell anyone who will listen, 'I have a daughter and I don't want to waste a moment of getting to know everything about her.'"

This Thanksgiving serves as a further reminder for Galloway of the priceless gift she received three years ago: a father she never realized she needed and who she is incredibly grateful to have in her life right now. "I have unconditional love," she said. "I have this wonderfully large and loving family on both sides, and a sense of completeness which is indescribable."

Graphic designer Darren Pearson will leave one in awe looking at his stunning light paintings. He has created everything from a coyote with rainbow hues, to a dinosaur against the night sky to a butterfly near his California home. It took him more than 15 years to master the art of light painting photography. Pearson started his work after being inspired by a 1949 black-and-white photograph of Pablo Picasso at work captured by a photographer called Gjon Mili, according to National Geography . In that picture, Mili made Picasso use light to "paint" his creation in mid-air. Mili used the technique of setting up the camera to a slow shutter speed. And that's the same technique Pearson uses just that he makes the photos and paintings his subjects. And he works only at night.

Pearson's company is called Dariustwin, and social media channels with the same name. "Darren has been lighting up the world for over a decade and has expanded his glowing artwork into more than just still images, but also moving animations composed of hundreds and thousands of light painting photographs all straight out of the camera," says his website. He has worked with companies like Apple, Pixar, Google, Honda, and, Samsung.

Moreover, Pearson lives in the mountains of Southern California with his wife, Jordan, and their son, Jasper. It sometimes takes him months to record a video. Moreover, he has to plan shoots around the weather and moon phases, also look for locations and storyboard his ideas, according to Digitalcameraworld . After which, he places his camera on a tripod looking at the backdrop he wants for the picture. Then, he wears black to be hidden and then starts painting.

He has close to 185,000 followers on Instagram and 4.9 million likes on Tiktok. He has been making these paintings for the last 15 years. Here are 20 of his amazing light paintings:

1. Neon Dinosaur

2. Mustang

3. Hitchhiking ghosts for Halloween

4. Ghost Rider

5. Light Butterfly

6. Colors

7. Stairway to stars

8. Spirit Deer

9. Juniper

10. Hummingbird

11. Spiral Warp

12. Cherry Blossoms

13. Pink Flamingo

14.Bonneville Brontosaurus

15. Human Condition

16. Mind Flight

17. Psychedelic Shores

18. Lightning

19. Ghost Band

20. Enter the Rainbow

You can follow his work on Instagram and on his personal website .