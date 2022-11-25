ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kendall Jenner Rocks Tights As Pants and Looks Amazing

By Cara O’Bleness
 4 days ago

The model shared her bold and daring look on Instagram.

Kendall Jenner at the 2022 CFDA Awards.

Just when it seems we as a society have collectively settled the argument about whether or not you can wear leggings as pants (yes, you can), tights have entered the chat. But can you really wear tights as pants? If you’re Kendall Jenner , the answer is a resounding “yes.”

The model and TV personality shared an Instagram photo of herself rocking a pair of sheer black tights as pants, and there’s no denying she looks incredible. While Jenner’s mile-long legs are the focal point of the image, she caps off her monochromatic look with a loose black sweater worn over a white top and pointed-toe black heels.

Singer/songwriter Charlotte Lawrence commented, “So sick,” while influencer Olivia Pierson said, “Obsessed with your legs! 🔥🔥 lol ❤️.” Khloe Kardashian’s bestie Malika Haqq kept her comment straightforward, saying, “Legs 🔥🔥🔥.”

Jenner gave her 263 million Instagram followers a sneak peak at more glimpses into her life in the same carousel post (which she captioned simply with a white heart emoji), sharing a video of herself on horseback, a charcuterie spread and a Prada billboard of herself.

Earlier this month, Jenner rang in her 27th birthday, and mom and Kardashian-Jenner matriarch Kris Jenner shared a heartfelt message to her daughter on Instagram in celebration.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful Kenny!! You stole my heart from the very moment you were born! You are such an incredibly special girl and I thank God every single day that He blessed me with being your mommy,” Kris captioned her post.

