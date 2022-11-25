RHINELANDER, WI (WSAU-WXPR) – A Northwoods restaurant may be under new ownership, but it will continue a Thanksgiving tradition set by the previous owners. Dave Holt and his wife Traia bought Backwaters Bar and Grill just north of Rhinelander last April. They plan to give out free to-go dinners just as the previous owners did. “We both thought it was a fantastic idea that the previous owners had done. One of the biggest excitements for us about becoming business owners in the community was the ability to donate.”

RHINELANDER, WI ・ 11 DAYS AGO