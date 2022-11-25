Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
‘Access to 60+ state parks, forests, & recreation areas across Wisconsin’: State park stickers, passes available now
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has announced the 2023 state park and forest annual admission stickers and trail passes are officially on sale. The Wisconsin DNR made the announcement on Wednesday, and the passes were eligible to buy on Friday, November 25. “We’re delighted to...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin AG reaches $300k+ settlement with American Tax Solutions for operating in the state illegally
(WFRV) – A Los Angeles-based debt adjustment service company is required to pay more than $300,000 in consumer restitution for operating in Wisconsin without a proper license. The announcement was made by Wisconsin’s Attorney General Josh Kaul on November 22, which reported that American Tax Solutions is required to...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin ranked first in the country for Fall Drug Take Back numbers
(WFRV) – During fall’s 2022 Drug Take Back Event, the state of Wisconsin finished first throughout the entire country for most prescription medications collected. The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) made the announcement on November 23. The dairy state, which collected 54,040 pounds of unwanted medications this last...
wearegreenbay.com
Mild for now; rain/snow maker Tuesday
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Not a bad day Monday as we’ll bring in similar weather to Sunday. Filtered sunshine and a high of 43 degrees. Winds pick up out of the south from 10 to 15 miles per hour. Cloudy and a bit...
wearegreenbay.com
Two-day, multi-agency, Highway Criminal Interdiction in western Wisconsin leads to 14 arrests
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol and local law enforcement executed a two-day Highway Criminal Interdiction throughout two counties in western Wisconsin earlier in November that resulted in 14 arrests. According to Wisconsin State Patrol, the interdiction was conducted in La Crosse and Monroe counties along I-90 on November...
wearegreenbay.com
Large playhouse fire in Outagamie County threatened nearby barn, 3 departments responded
BUCHANAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Fire crews responded to a large playhouse that was ‘engulfed’ in flames near a barn in Outagamie County that contained animals. According to the Combined Locks Public Safety, the incident happened around 2:45 p.m. on Friday in the Town of Buchanan. Fire crews...
wearegreenbay.com
Tuesday’s Winter Storm brings us mostly rain & wind
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. A strong November storm will be impacting the state Tuesday. The heavy snow band will set up in northern and northwest Wisconsin, while our local forecast has highs in the upper 40s which will keep the dominant precipitation type as rain. Cloudy, mild and breezy with a chance for rain around mid day into the afternoon.
wearegreenbay.com
Head-on collision on U.S. Highway 18 in western Wisconsin kills two
BRIDGEPORT, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash on Sunday left two people dead after a head-on collision on U.S. Highway 18 in western Wisconsin. According to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, around 11:22 a.m., deputies were notified of a two-vehicle crash in the township of Bridgeport, between the bridges of Prairie du Chien and Marquette, Iowa.
wearegreenbay.com
Holiday recipes from the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin
(WFRV) – This holiday season, you can support local farmers by looking for the Proudly Wisconsin Dairy logo. Karen Doster from the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin shows Local 5 Live how to put some items to good use with three holiday recipes. Ingredients. 36 wonton wrappers. 1 pound bulk...
wearegreenbay.com
Rain likely on Tuesday, accumulating snow further west
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Tonight: Temperatures will hold steady in the mid to upper 30s for lows as clouds gradually increase. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph. Tuesday: A storm system moving through Wisconsin will bring rain to our area...
wearegreenbay.com
Hobart-Lawrence Police Department names new Chief of Police
HOBART, Wis. (WFRV) – The Hobart-Lawrence Police Department is promoting within the agency to name its next Chief of Police. Michael A. Renkas, currently a Captain with the department, will be the next Chief of Police following Randy Bani’s retirement on January 2, 2023. The Police Commission narrowed...
wearegreenbay.com
Seasonal wrap to the holiday weekend
High temperatures rose into the 50s under mostly sunny skies Saturday across northeastern Wisconsin. Clouds will build into the area overnight Saturday as a low-pressure system approaches from the south. Sunday morning will start out mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers possible to the south and east of the Fox Valley. Skies will then gradually clear Sunday afternoon as high temperatures peak in the low 40s.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Find hidden gems or trendy new collectibles’: Collectorabilia Con packed the Resch Center
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – People from all over Wisconsin gathered at the Resch Center to find hidden gems, as well as trendy new collectibles at Collectorabilia Con. Collectorabilia Con is a pop-culture expo that features booths and tables of artists, writers, guests, crafters, dealers, and collectors displaying and selling their pop-culture items.
wearegreenbay.com
Rain & snow early this week, chilly start to December
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Tonight: Winds will ease as skies turn partly cloudy through the overnight. Lows temperatures will drop into the 20s. There will be some filtered sunshine to start the new week as clouds gradually return on Monday. A storm system crossing...
