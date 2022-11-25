ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Wisconsin ranked first in the country for Fall Drug Take Back numbers

(WFRV) – During fall’s 2022 Drug Take Back Event, the state of Wisconsin finished first throughout the entire country for most prescription medications collected. The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) made the announcement on November 23. The dairy state, which collected 54,040 pounds of unwanted medications this last...
Mild for now; rain/snow maker Tuesday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Not a bad day Monday as we’ll bring in similar weather to Sunday. Filtered sunshine and a high of 43 degrees. Winds pick up out of the south from 10 to 15 miles per hour. Cloudy and a bit...
Tuesday’s Winter Storm brings us mostly rain & wind

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. A strong November storm will be impacting the state Tuesday. The heavy snow band will set up in northern and northwest Wisconsin, while our local forecast has highs in the upper 40s which will keep the dominant precipitation type as rain. Cloudy, mild and breezy with a chance for rain around mid day into the afternoon.
Head-on collision on U.S. Highway 18 in western Wisconsin kills two

BRIDGEPORT, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash on Sunday left two people dead after a head-on collision on U.S. Highway 18 in western Wisconsin. According to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, around 11:22 a.m., deputies were notified of a two-vehicle crash in the township of Bridgeport, between the bridges of Prairie du Chien and Marquette, Iowa.
Holiday recipes from the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin

(WFRV) – This holiday season, you can support local farmers by looking for the Proudly Wisconsin Dairy logo. Karen Doster from the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin shows Local 5 Live how to put some items to good use with three holiday recipes. Ingredients. 36 wonton wrappers. 1 pound bulk...
Rain likely on Tuesday, accumulating snow further west

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Tonight: Temperatures will hold steady in the mid to upper 30s for lows as clouds gradually increase. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph. Tuesday: A storm system moving through Wisconsin will bring rain to our area...
Hobart-Lawrence Police Department names new Chief of Police

HOBART, Wis. (WFRV) – The Hobart-Lawrence Police Department is promoting within the agency to name its next Chief of Police. Michael A. Renkas, currently a Captain with the department, will be the next Chief of Police following Randy Bani’s retirement on January 2, 2023. The Police Commission narrowed...
Seasonal wrap to the holiday weekend

High temperatures rose into the 50s under mostly sunny skies Saturday across northeastern Wisconsin. Clouds will build into the area overnight Saturday as a low-pressure system approaches from the south. Sunday morning will start out mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers possible to the south and east of the Fox Valley. Skies will then gradually clear Sunday afternoon as high temperatures peak in the low 40s.
‘Find hidden gems or trendy new collectibles’: Collectorabilia Con packed the Resch Center

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – People from all over Wisconsin gathered at the Resch Center to find hidden gems, as well as trendy new collectibles at Collectorabilia Con. Collectorabilia Con is a pop-culture expo that features booths and tables of artists, writers, guests, crafters, dealers, and collectors displaying and selling their pop-culture items.
Rain & snow early this week, chilly start to December

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Tonight: Winds will ease as skies turn partly cloudy through the overnight. Lows temperatures will drop into the 20s. There will be some filtered sunshine to start the new week as clouds gradually return on Monday. A storm system crossing...
