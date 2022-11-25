ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

USA advances after defeating Iran 1-0 with World Cup win

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Christian Pulisic scored while crashing headfirst into the goalkeeper in the 38th minute and the United States advanced to the knockout round of the World Cup with a 1-0 win over Iran on Tuesday night in a politically charged rematch of their famous meeting a quarter-century ago. Pulisic sprawled on the […]
KION News Channel 5/46

USMNT advances to World Cup knockout stage with hard-fought victory over Iran

Originally Published: 29 NOV 22 16:04 ETBy Matias Grez, CNN     (CNN) -- The US Men's National Team (USMNT) was made to work hard for its place in the World Cup knockout stage, earning a tough 1-0 win over Iran in a nerve-racking Group B decider at Qatar 2022. Christian Pulisic's first-half goal was all that The post USMNT advances to World Cup knockout stage with hard-fought victory over Iran appeared first on KION546.
The Hill

US defeats Iran in politically charged World Cup match

The U.S. men’s soccer team defeated Iran in Tuesday’s World Cup match, winning 1-0 and advancing to the knockout stage of the tournament amid heightened political tensions between the two nations. The U.S. won with a goal from midfielder Christian Pulisic in the 38th minute, allowing the American team to advance. Pulisic reportedly suffered an…

