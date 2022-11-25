Read full article on original website
Related
USA advances after defeating Iran 1-0 with World Cup win
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Christian Pulisic scored while crashing headfirst into the goalkeeper in the 38th minute and the United States advanced to the knockout round of the World Cup with a 1-0 win over Iran on Tuesday night in a politically charged rematch of their famous meeting a quarter-century ago. Pulisic sprawled on the […]
KION News Channel 5/46
USMNT advances to World Cup knockout stage with hard-fought victory over Iran
Originally Published: 29 NOV 22 16:04 ETBy Matias Grez, CNN (CNN) -- The US Men's National Team (USMNT) was made to work hard for its place in the World Cup knockout stage, earning a tough 1-0 win over Iran in a nerve-racking Group B decider at Qatar 2022. Christian Pulisic's first-half goal was all that The post USMNT advances to World Cup knockout stage with hard-fought victory over Iran appeared first on KION546.
The USMNT advances to the knockout stage of the World Cup, but not without a number of injuries to its star players
Both Christian Pulisic and Josh Sargent were forced off with injuries during USA's 1-0 win over Iran on Tuesday night.
US defeats Iran in politically charged World Cup match
The U.S. men’s soccer team defeated Iran in Tuesday’s World Cup match, winning 1-0 and advancing to the knockout stage of the tournament amid heightened political tensions between the two nations. The U.S. won with a goal from midfielder Christian Pulisic in the 38th minute, allowing the American team to advance. Pulisic reportedly suffered an…
Comments / 0