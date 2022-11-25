Read full article on original website
Why Brad Marchand Feels His Play Has Gone ‘Downhill’ Since Season Debut
Boston Bruins star winger Brad Marchand is his own toughest critic at the moment. Marchand, who got a late start to the campaign after undergoing double hip surgery in the offseason, offered a blunt assessment of his play following practice Saturday. He feels much hasn’t gone right for him on the ice since jumping into the lineup ahead of schedule on Oct. 27 against the Detroit Red Wings, a game in which the 34-year-old veteran scored twice and added an assist.
Jake DeBrusk Has Terrific Response To His NHL Combine Photo
Tom Brady’s NFL combine photo lives in infamy and has stuck with the quarterback throughout his legendary career. While it doesn’t rise up nearly to the level of Brady’s, Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk had his own combine photo resurface while taking part in the “NHL ’23 Awkward or Awesome Cup.”
Patrice Bergeron Remains One Of NHL’s Most Underrated Players
Patrice Bergeron has five Selke Trophiesrds, is a Stanley Cup champion and a three-time All-Star. Yet somehow, he remains one of the most underrated players in the NHL. The five Selke’s are an NHL record Bergeron set with his latest win for the 2021-22 season. He’s constantly named a finalist and even though he’s not always on the highlight reel like Connor McDavid, Bergeron is one of the NHL’s most complete players — and has been for several years.
Jim Montgomery Provides Update On Status Of Bruins Goalie Linus Ullmark
Linus Ullmark won’t seem to be missing any time after all. Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery had welcome news regarding the team’s starting goaltender Monday as Ullmark will be in uniform for the Black and Gold against the Tampa Bay Lightning. “No, Ullmark is good,” Montgomery told...
Jim Montgomery Has ‘No Bad News’ On Injured Bruins Players
The Bruins have been bitten by the injury bug of late, but head coach Jim Montgomery had good news on the injured Boston players. Derek Forbort, Linus Ullmark, Craig Smith and Trent Frederic all are dealing with injuries, with Forbort landing on long-term injured reserve with a broken finger he underwent surgery on. The soonest the defenseman could return is Nov. 29 when the Bruins host the Tampa Bay Lightning, but it sounds like he won’t be ready by then, but is getting very close to a return.
Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Ruled Out With Injury Vs. Wizards
Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum appeared in jeopardy to miss Wednesday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks when he popped up on the injury report with a left ankle sprain. It didn’t end up preventing Tatum from suiting up or putting together an MVP-like performance, though, especially with Luka Doncic in town.
Red Sox Star Undergoes Apparent Jersey Number Change
The Boston Red Sox haven’t been overly active in the first weeks of free agency, but they’ll still have a new look in 2023. One glance at the Red Sox’s official team roster will provide Boston fans with a sneak peek at some change for next season, as pitcher Garrett Whitlock is listed as No. 22.
NBA Rumors: Ex-Celtic Kemba Walker To Sign With New Team
The Dallas Mavericks intend to sign veteran point guard Kemba Walker, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Walker, who has been a free agent since being waived by the Detroit Pistons in mid-October, last played for the New York Knicks during the 2021-22 season. He averaged 11.6 points and 3.5 assists while playing an average of 25.6 minutes in 37 games before eventually falling out of the rotation. New York traded the four-time NBA All-Star to Detroit on draft night in a financially driven decision.
Celtics Wrap: Reserve Players Shine In Win On Back-To-Back
The Boston Celtics picked up a league-leading 17th victory Monday night with a win over the Charlotte Hornets, 140-105, at TD Garden. The Celtics improved to 17-4 on the year, while the Hornets dropped to 6-15. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. Coming into a back-to-back with the NBA’s...
How Jamie Collins Is Impressing Bill Belichick Despite Not Playing
FOXBORO, Mass. — When the Patriots in early October brought back Jamie Collins for a fourth tour of duty, many viewed the move as a referendum on New England’s linebacking corps and an indication the veteran could see decent playing time. Well, Collins has appeared in just one...
Malcolm Brogdon Calls Playing With Celtics ‘Treat For Any NBA Player’
The Celtics have been dominant to start the season, and it’s thanks to a complete team effort. After Monday, Boston leads the league in points per game (121.3), offensive rating (120.9), net rating (9.0) and true shooting (63%). Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have led the way for the C’s, but players like Marcus Smart and Malcolm Brogdon have provided solid contributions as well.
Celtics Wrap: No Jayson Tatum? No Problem For Jaylen Brown, Boston
The Boston Celtics picked up a third-consecutive victory Sunday night with a win over the Washington Wizards, 130-121, at TD Garden. The Celtics improved to 16-4 on the year, while the Wizards dropped to 10-10. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The Celtics were without the NBA’s leading scorer...
How Drew Bledose Paved Way For Tom Brady In Patriots History
Everybody wants to focus on “The Hit.” And when it comes to the most impactful play in Patriots history, it’s easy to understand. When New York Jets linebacker Mo Lewis stuck his forearm into the chest of New England Patriots quarterback Drew Bledsoe, he unknowingly paved the way for the greatest dynasty in modern professional sports history.
Why Isaiah Thomas’ Brief But Magical Celtics Run Was Unforgettable
It’s a shame the brief Isaiah Thomas era with the Boston Celtics ended the way it did. Because for a span of two-plus seasons, Green Teamers couldn’t help but be entranced by the self-proclaimed “King of the Fourth.”. The 5-foot-9, 185-pound point guard, who so frequently drove...
Five Biggest Red Sox Offseason Moves Of ‘World Series’ Era
The Red Sox have made some notable offseason moves over the years. You might have even heard of some. None is more famous, of course, than the infamous decision to sell Babe Ruth to the Yankees in 1919. That decision kicked off nearly an entire century of futility in which the club spent years and years trying to reestablish itself as a baseball power.
How Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Has Grown In Eyes Of Marcus Smart
The Boston Celtics may have looked different personnel wise Sunday night, but their on-court dominance stayed consistent with what has been on display throughout their fast start to the season. Jayson Tatum, who has made it abundantly clear he doesn’t enjoy missing games, sat out in the Celtics’ 130-121 win...
Watch Mic’d-Up Highlights From Wild Patriots-Vikings Game
The Patriots unraveled when it mattered most Thursday night in Minnesota. But for three quarters, New England actually provided an entertaining product for frustrated fans to sink their teeth into. Sophomore quarterback Mac Jones enjoyed his best game of the season, completing 28 of 39 passes for two touchdowns and...
Patriots Defense Motivated To Make Amends For 2021 Bills Blowouts
FOXBORO, Mass. — Two stats tell the story of the last two Patriots-Bills matchups:. Those were numbers Josh Allen and Buffalo’s vaunted offense put up across their Week 16 visit to Gillette Stadium last December and their wild-card playoff game against New England at Highmark Stadium last January.
