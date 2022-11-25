Patrice Bergeron has five Selke Trophiesrds, is a Stanley Cup champion and a three-time All-Star. Yet somehow, he remains one of the most underrated players in the NHL. The five Selke’s are an NHL record Bergeron set with his latest win for the 2021-22 season. He’s constantly named a finalist and even though he’s not always on the highlight reel like Connor McDavid, Bergeron is one of the NHL’s most complete players — and has been for several years.

BOSTON, MA ・ 52 MINUTES AGO