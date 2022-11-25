ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
accesswdun.com

Evelyn Rebecca “Becky” Grant

Evelyn Rebecca “Becky” Grant, age 77, was called home by her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, peacefully in her sleep on November 27, 2022, after gracefully living many years with an illness. A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, November 30, in...
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Northeast Georgia History Center to kick off telethon on Friday

The Northeast Georgia History Center is preparing to host its third virtual telethon, and for the first time, the event will benefit Gainesville Reads. The 24-hour telethon will start this Friday, Dec. 2, at 9 a.m. and viewers can stream the event from the Northeast Georgia History Center’s Youtube or Facebook.
GAINESVILLE, GA
Kimberly Bond

Some Forsyth County lake parks to close this week

(Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Parks and Recreation Department recently alerted residents about upcoming closures at popular lakeside parks. Charleston Park will be closed on November 29, Young Deer Creek Park on November 30, and Six Mile Creek Park on December 1. The closures are scheduled to last one day each and are required so certain work items may be completed safely.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Holiday Events Galore!

The holiday celebrations are back in full force, and everyone is ready to get out and get together for a good time. Here are some of the area events, shows, concerts, and parties that will get your holiday spirit burning bright. Family Fun and Shopping Buckhead Village The Veranda Jewel Box welcomes guests into an […] The post Holiday Events Galore! appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Monroe Local News

Candlight Shopping in downtown Monroe Dec. 1, 15, 22

The Christmas season is in full swing in Monroe and you’re invited to take advantage of it Thursdays downtown with candlelight shopping, carriage rides, marshmallow roasting and photographs. Stores will remain open until 8 p.m.to give you the opportunity to find that special gift. The cost for the carriage...
MONROE, GA
Red and Black

Annual Parade of Lights to be held in downtown Athens

Editor's note: The Red & Black is a participant in this year's Parade of Lights. As the season of turkey and dressing passes quickly, many people of Athens and surrounding areas are anticipating the transition to colorful lights, fresh hot chocolate and cultural holiday traditions. Among the many seasonal traditions...
ATHENS, GA
Monroe Local News

Breaking: 1 eastbound lane of Hwy 78 blocked due to crash

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Nov. 28, 2022) – At 4:45 p.m. Monday, Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League reported that crews were on the scene of a 2-vehicle crash on Highway 78 at Youth-Monroe Road. “One lane eastbound is blocked. Units are checking on injuries,” League said.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

UNG Police Department gets new K-9 officer

The University of North Georgia Police Department has a new member: K-9 Rex, a 2-year-old German Shepherd-Belgian Malinois mix. According to a release from UNG, Rex joined the police force in October. Rex's partner, Officer Dustin Singleton, described the K-9 as "sweet, loves everyone and wants to work all the time."
DAHLONEGA, GA
accesswdun.com

2 injured in single-vehicle wreck in Hall County

Two people were injured after their car reportedly crashed into a tree in Hall County Saturday evening on Shirley Road. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said the single-vehicle accident was reported to Hall County Dispatch just before 7:40 p.m. Passersby reportedly saw the vehicle off the roadway that had...
HALL COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

The 69th annual Christmas Parade in Monroe scheduled for Dec. 8

Another year is almost over and what better way to celebrate than with the 69th Annual Christmas Parade in downtown Monroe. This tradition didn’t even end for the pandemic in 2020, hosting a stationary parade with the floats remaining in one place while the community walked up and down the streets taking in the different designs. Last year, the parade returned to normal, albeit down Broad Street instead of up, and celebrated the city’s Bicentennial year, and this year the parade will again be heading south on Broad Street.
MONROE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

One dead, one in hospital after Cobb County weekend car crash

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are still investigating a fatal crash on Due West Road at Lanesborough Drive in Cobb County from over the weekend. The Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit said the accident happened on Sunday around 7:27 a.m. 23-year-old Amarjeet S. Ranhotra of Acworth was driving eastbound...
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Be alert: Holiday scam callers already busy, authorities say

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - The Hall County Sheriff's Office warned constituents that phone scammers are alive and well this holiday season. The office reported getting as many as five phone calls per day from community members who have received calls about missed jury duty or court appearances. The thing is, the calls are not real.
HALL COUNTY, GA
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Dollar General Robbed in Georgia

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:Rockdale Newton Citizenand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
GEORGIA STATE

