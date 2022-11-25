Read full article on original website
Evelyn Rebecca “Becky” Grant
Evelyn Rebecca “Becky” Grant, age 77, was called home by her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, peacefully in her sleep on November 27, 2022, after gracefully living many years with an illness. A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, November 30, in...
Northeast Georgia History Center to kick off telethon on Friday
The Northeast Georgia History Center is preparing to host its third virtual telethon, and for the first time, the event will benefit Gainesville Reads. The 24-hour telethon will start this Friday, Dec. 2, at 9 a.m. and viewers can stream the event from the Northeast Georgia History Center’s Youtube or Facebook.
Metro Atlanta’s first Whataburger officially opens today
KENNESAW, Ga. — The day that Whataburger fans in metro Atlanta have been waiting for has arrived. The popular Texas chain opens its Kennesaw location at 11 a.m. Monday. The restaurant at 705 Town Park Lane is the first of several locations that Whataburger plans to open within the next year.
Some Forsyth County lake parks to close this week
(Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Parks and Recreation Department recently alerted residents about upcoming closures at popular lakeside parks. Charleston Park will be closed on November 29, Young Deer Creek Park on November 30, and Six Mile Creek Park on December 1. The closures are scheduled to last one day each and are required so certain work items may be completed safely.
Metro Atlanta’s first Whataburger now open; company says big plans in store
KENNESAW, Ga. — Lines wrapped around the block on Townpark Lane as Atlanta's first Whataburger opened Monday, bringing the chain's bold colors and flavors to the metro. Kennesaw's location has double-drive thru lanes and digital menu boards. Customers can also view the custom mural inside the restaurant – featuring...
Restaurant and other food service inspection scores in Cobb County: Friday, November 18 – Thursday, November 24, 2022
The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotel and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health. This covers the week from Friday, November 18 to Thursday, November 24, 2022. For more information visit the inspection page at the...
Gwinnett County facility at risk of closing permanently if money not raised by deadline
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County facility that often cares for adults with dementia is at risk of closing its doors permanently, as caregivers and supporters try and raise money before a Tuesday night deadline. Peachtree Christian Health in Duluth has been operating as an adult day health...
Holiday Events Galore!
The holiday celebrations are back in full force, and everyone is ready to get out and get together for a good time. Here are some of the area events, shows, concerts, and parties that will get your holiday spirit burning bright. Family Fun and Shopping Buckhead Village The Veranda Jewel Box welcomes guests into an […] The post Holiday Events Galore! appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Candlight Shopping in downtown Monroe Dec. 1, 15, 22
The Christmas season is in full swing in Monroe and you’re invited to take advantage of it Thursdays downtown with candlelight shopping, carriage rides, marshmallow roasting and photographs. Stores will remain open until 8 p.m.to give you the opportunity to find that special gift. The cost for the carriage...
Marietta man who was missing for nearly 3 weeks found dead in Roswell pond
A Marietta man who was missing for nearly three weeks was found dead in a small pond in Roswell Thursday. The Roswell police department confirmed Thursday that 64-year-old Hussein Esmail had been found dead in east Roswell. Roswell Police Officers spoke with Esmail twice the day he went missing, the...
Annual Parade of Lights to be held in downtown Athens
Editor's note: The Red & Black is a participant in this year's Parade of Lights. As the season of turkey and dressing passes quickly, many people of Athens and surrounding areas are anticipating the transition to colorful lights, fresh hot chocolate and cultural holiday traditions. Among the many seasonal traditions...
Breaking: 1 eastbound lane of Hwy 78 blocked due to crash
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Nov. 28, 2022) – At 4:45 p.m. Monday, Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League reported that crews were on the scene of a 2-vehicle crash on Highway 78 at Youth-Monroe Road. “One lane eastbound is blocked. Units are checking on injuries,” League said.
UNG Police Department gets new K-9 officer
The University of North Georgia Police Department has a new member: K-9 Rex, a 2-year-old German Shepherd-Belgian Malinois mix. According to a release from UNG, Rex joined the police force in October. Rex's partner, Officer Dustin Singleton, described the K-9 as "sweet, loves everyone and wants to work all the time."
2 injured in single-vehicle wreck in Hall County
Two people were injured after their car reportedly crashed into a tree in Hall County Saturday evening on Shirley Road. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said the single-vehicle accident was reported to Hall County Dispatch just before 7:40 p.m. Passersby reportedly saw the vehicle off the roadway that had...
The 69th annual Christmas Parade in Monroe scheduled for Dec. 8
Another year is almost over and what better way to celebrate than with the 69th Annual Christmas Parade in downtown Monroe. This tradition didn’t even end for the pandemic in 2020, hosting a stationary parade with the floats remaining in one place while the community walked up and down the streets taking in the different designs. Last year, the parade returned to normal, albeit down Broad Street instead of up, and celebrated the city’s Bicentennial year, and this year the parade will again be heading south on Broad Street.
One dead, one in hospital after Cobb County weekend car crash
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are still investigating a fatal crash on Due West Road at Lanesborough Drive in Cobb County from over the weekend. The Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit said the accident happened on Sunday around 7:27 a.m. 23-year-old Amarjeet S. Ranhotra of Acworth was driving eastbound...
2 arrested in shoe robberies at Cobb library
Two minors have been arrested in connection with two recent robberies of people trying to sell shoes at a Cobb County li...
Eight new businesses took out licenses with Cobb County over the past week
Here are the eight new businesses listed by Cobb County with licenses taking effect by Sunday November 27. This is far fewer than the norm (one report in October listed 60 new businesses over a one-week period), but it was also a short holiday week. We’ve edited out some of...
Be alert: Holiday scam callers already busy, authorities say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. - The Hall County Sheriff's Office warned constituents that phone scammers are alive and well this holiday season. The office reported getting as many as five phone calls per day from community members who have received calls about missed jury duty or court appearances. The thing is, the calls are not real.
Dollar General Robbed in Georgia
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:Rockdale Newton Citizenand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
