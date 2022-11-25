Read full article on original website
More Mountain Lion Sightings From Around Jersey – and a Photo!
I believe I have become New Jersey's own Mountain Lion whisperer. Since publishing a story about a woman in Galloway Township (Atlantic County) seeing a cougar or mountain lion while walking her dog, my email address has become popular with people who've witnessed seeing a big cat in New Jersey.
NJ Has a Plan to Chop Down 2.4M Trees — To Save the Pinelands?
BASS RIVER — Up to 2.4 million trees would be cut down as part of a project to prevent major wildfires in a federally protected New Jersey forest heralded as a unique environmental treasure. New Jersey environmental officials say the plan to kill trees in a section of Bass...
Mansion owned by Starbucks executive goes up in flames in NJ
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP — A mansion owned by a Starbucks executive went up in flames early Friday morning. Fire broke out at the 6,300-square-foot home on Madison Avenue. The building was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived around 1:35 a.m. Units and tankers from several surrounding communities in both New Jersey and Pennsylvania provided assistance.
New Jersey, you’ve definitely broken one of these wacky marriage rules
There are so many marriage laws on the books that I bet you're breaking at least one of them! From cousins to false teeth, there is quite a wacky range to be aware of. Let’s start with the topic of kissing cousins. Mind you, this is not the marriage rule I’m assuming that you are breaking. Believe it or not, marrying your cuz is legal in every state in one form or another. According to the Legal Inquirer, these 21 states allow you to get hitched to your first cousin:
10 great delights of the NJ Shore in winter
There’s no avoiding it. It occurred to me as I was walking along the beachfront in Pier Village on Saturday night that I much prefer this bustling, buzzy cool New Jersey destination in the summer. After all, rushing from your parked car to a restaurant, pulling your coat as...
NJ road closures making less and less sense
As I mentioned before the holiday, it was a busy travel weekend for the Spadea family. All the airport runs were successful, but the experience had me thinking that communication is something missing in our government. On the way for the first run Tuesday morning before Thanksgiving, the truck lanes...
Can You Help? 18 Unidentified People Found Dead in Southern NJ Since 2000
18 unidentified people have been found dead in South Jersey since the year 2000. These fatalities range from an infant that was only a matter of days old to adults that were well into their 40s and 50s. Their bodies were found along the side of a road or in...
The world’s largest go-kart track will open in NJ in December
We now have an opening date for what is being billed as the world’s largest indoor go-kart track in Edison. The grand opening is scheduled for Dec. 16. The operation is owned by Supercharged Entertainment and in addition to go-karts, the facility will have axe throwing, a gaming arcade, bionic bumper cars, a drop and twist tower, and virtual reality.
Trail map for sanctioned motorbikes in N.J.’s Pinelands moves forward, despite enviro concerns
Campers visiting the New Jersey Pinelands or residents who have called the region home for years sometimes hear the echoes of a revving engine and the sloshing of mucky tires against the forest floor as a motorbike races through the trees nearby. “They assume it’s an enduro. It probably isn’t,”...
Outstanding Christmas Tree Farms in NJ to cut down your own tree
Fake Christmas tree vs real Christmas tree, that’s the real debate between New Jerseyans during this time of year. Pros of having a real Christmas tree are the smell of pine which is a winner for many people, and family tradition of course. But there are cons like pine needles all over the house, allergens, and the risk of bringing some creepy crawler friends into your home.
Two Local Spots Make List of 30 Best Bowls of Chili in New Jersey
Looking to find the best chili in Atlantic and Cape May counties? There was one place in each county that make the list of NJ.com's 30 best bowls of chili (and chili dogs) in New the entire state. Writers Pete Genovese and Jeremy Schneider do a great job of ranking...
Spectacular rainbow lights up the sky over New Jersey
NEW YORK - A beautiful sight had people across our area looking up at the sky Monday morning. A massive rainbow formed and could be seen over New Jersey. Rainbows are caused by light that interacts with water droplets in the air. This one had some people wondering if climate change is playing a role in how big and how often we see rainbows. "I don't think climate change is much of a cause for rainbows, aside from the fact that there may be more rain. A warmer atmosphere holds more water, which may lead to more rain showers, but I don't think what we're seeing at this point is any significantly more rainbows that are occurring," said Stephen Holler, chair of the physics department at Fordham University. Holler says you need to have your back to the sun to see a rainbow. He says it's always at a 42-degree angle from your point of view.
Have you noticed? Rude behavior on the rise in NJ
If it seems to you like rude behavior is on the rise in New Jersey, you’re right. A new study published in the Harvard Business Review finds incivility, ranting and rudeness has been increasing for the past couple of years, especially on the front lines of health care, the retail sector, transportation and education.
First-Time Drug Offenses in New Jersey
Consequences and Options to Avoid Jail for First-Time Offenders Charged with Drug Offenses in NJ. Many people mistakenly assume that a first-time drug offense will not have serious consequences when nothing could be further from the truth. Several components determine what you are charged with and their corresponding penalties. If you are accused of a drug offense, your first response should be to contact a criminal attorney immediately. The lawyers at our Bergen County firm can assist in defending your rights and preventing these types of violations from developing into a more serious, long-term, or even permanent issue for you or a close person who has been charged with a first-time drug offense or similar criminal offenses in New Jersey. Drug-related issues can have significant and negative consequences in several ways.
The richest and poorest counties in New Jersey, ranked
💵 Personal incomes in New Jersey grew by 7.7% in 2021, according to federal data. 📈 Statewide per capita income in New Jersey last year was $77,016. In 2020, it was $71,505. 💲 New Jersey's income growth last year narrowed the gap slightly but remained behind Massachusetts and...
A sweet treat hidden gem in South NJ
If you head way down Route 206 a couple of miles before it turns into Route 54, you'll pass The Red Barn. Evelyn Penza has been in business here for about 50 years. I went there as a teen, took my kids there when they were young and still go for unbelievable pies and cookies.
Pa. weighs proposal to reintroduce this weasel species back into woods | Lehigh Valley Nature Watch
On a recent cold morning, I took a walk down through our fields. I wasn’t looking for birds or anything else in particular, which was a good thing because the wind kept bird activity to a minimum. But it was nice seeing wood ducks on the creek. In the...
After Natural Gas Prices Went Up 25% In New Jersey, Lawmakers Intend To Get Rid Of Taxation On Energy!
This winter, the cost of natural gas for people in New Jersey will go up by almost 25% because of tax hikes. Now, two state senators are trying to help people who have to pay more because of the increase. Senators Joe Pennacchio and Declan O’Scanlon have introduced a bill...
Powerball ticket worth $500K sold at N.J. convenience store
A rare, third-prize $500,000 Powerball ticket was sold for Saturday’s drawing at a convenience store in Morris County. The lucky ticket was purchased at Minute Mart on Netcong Road in Budd Lake, New Jersey Lottery officials said. The ticket was worth a half-million million because the Power Play was 10X, which only has a 1 in 43 chance of being selected.
Why do NJ police warn us about DWI checkpoints?
Roadside sobriety checkpoints are not all about the element of surprise in New Jersey. In fact, police need to notify the public when they plan to create a detour and check drivers for signs of impairment. So the next time you get frustrated by a newspaper or social media announcement...
