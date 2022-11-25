Read full article on original website
SC authorities investigating death of Coastal Carolina student at a residence hall
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating after a Coastal Carolina student died Sunday night at Magnolia Hall, according to an agency spokesperson. “It is with sadness that we provide an update to you that a CCU student passed away,” the university said Monday...
Fayetteville man wanted in 2 Cumberland County killings is arrested in Georgia, officials say
JESUP, Ga. (WNCN) – A man wanted for a Friday murder at a Cumberland County apartment complex was arrested in Georgia on Monday, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said. Zachary Maurice Richardson, 34, was also wanted for questioning in a Cumberland County murder case from last month, according...
