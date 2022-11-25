Read full article on original website
This Massive Thrift Shop in Ohio is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, OH
Confirmed: President Kristina M. Johnson resignsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Strauss victims protest before Ohio State-Michigan game Saturday, seek transparency and justice from universityThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Hurley’s historic documentary ‘South’ to be shown at Wexner Center TuesdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
columbusunderground.com
Cheap Eats: Utensils Not Needed at Nile Vegan
Back when I was just a wee visitor to Columbus, I remember being pleasantly surprised at the wealth of vegan offerings in the city. Since moving here, I’ve become even more acquainted with the ever-growing list of places that either have entire menus dedicated to animal-free fare, or at the very least plenty of options to easily customize dishes to make them vegan.
614now.com
Find out which eatery was voted the best in Central Ohio through the Ohio Restaurant Association
According to the Ohio Restaurant Association, the best eatery in Central Ohio is located in Dublin. The ORA unveiled the winners of its 2022 Industry Awards last week, and Kona Craft Kitchen was named the best restaurant in Central Ohio. According to the association, the winners were named through a...
This Massive Thrift Shop in Ohio is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
myfox28columbus.com
Dublin store closing after 17 years, owner encourages community to shop local
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's the season of giving, and one local shop in Dublin is encouraging people to shop locally for the holidays. Unfortunately, after nearly 17 years, Extravagifts is closing its doors. "Extravagifts is an all-occasion gift store," said owner of Extravagifts Michele Alvarez. The shop has...
Tammy's Sign
Located at 1333 E. Canal Street in Nelsonville, Tammy’s Country Kitchen serves breakfast, lunch and dinner every Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should check out these places, which all serve tasty hot dogs (this list is by no means exhaustive!). Located in Northeast Ohio, this local staple is known for their delicious hot dogs, which are made to order with 100% Vienna beef. You can get a plain hot dog. If you visit the diner in the morning, check out their breakfast dog, which includes an all-beef hot dog covered in bacon and topped with egg and cheese. Patrons also love their diner dogs, which are topped with homemade coleslaw and chili.
This Might Be the Most Fascinating Ghost Town in Ohio
For the adventurous and the brave, ghost town exploring is an enjoyable hobby. There are several ghost towns in Ohio with questionable stories of abandonment but the following may be the most fascinating of them all, keep reading to learn more.
WLWT 5
Dogs enjoy Thanksgiving meal at Ohio animal shelters
Dogs at several Ohio animal shelters got a special meal this Thanksgiving. Shelters like the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter and Columbus Humane Society prepared special Thanksgiving meals for dogs celebrating at the shelter. Volunteers said they made the dog safe meals using bacon and peanut enhancements. "Our annual Thanksgiving dinner...
columbusunderground.com
Local Hate Group Plans to Disrupt Children’s Event in Clintonville
The Proud Boys, a far right extremist group, has announced that they will be gathering at a drag queen story time event in Columbus on December 3rd. The Holi-drag Storytime event is slated to be held at the First Unitarian Universalist Church of Columbus and is described as “a new family-friendly, LGBTQ+ holiday tradition in Central Ohio.”
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe – Local Farm Store Break-in Aimed at Gun Theft
Chillicothe – A local farm store was broken into over the weekend the thief was aimed at gun theft. According to the Chillicothe police department on 11/27/22, they were dispatched to Rural King located on Bridge Street for an alarm call around 2 am. When they arrived they found evidence of a forced entry, and an attempt to steal handguns.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Two people trapped following crash in Circleville
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to a crash along Route 23 in Circleville. The call came in shortly after 9:00 a.m. Dispatchers say the crash occurred north of Huston Street, near the Route 23 clover-leaf. The SUV, officials say, left the roadway and crashed into...
cwcolumbus.com
Bullets fly and bystanders take the brunt at Sheetz shootout in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Keimariyon Ross pleaded not guilty Monday to nine counts, including murder, in connection with the shooting last month that killed a bystander at a northeast side gas station. Kevin Sobnosky, 21, was a Youngstown State student who was shot in the head during the shootout....
WKYC
Halftime Show: Ohio State Marching Band ends regular season with a classical performance
COLUMBUS, Ohio — It's been a season to remember for the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Best Damn Band In The Land capped it off with a classical performance: "Finis à La Buckeye." TBDITL performed 10 songs from famous composers such as Johann Sebastian Bach and Claude Debussy.
12-year-old girl missing from north Columbus found
UPDATE: Columbus police said Sunday night that Roslyn McNeal, 12, had been found COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are seeking public assistance in locating a 12-year-old girl who has been missing since Friday evening from the north side. CPD state that officers went to the area of Harrison Avenue and West Hubbard Avenue near […]
WLWT 5
Traffic backed up on Interstate 71 south near Wilmington due to several minor crashes
WILMINGTON, Ohio — Traffic backed up on Interstate 71 south near Wilmington due to several minor crashes. Expect delays. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
I-675 NB reopened following crash in Beavercreek
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A crash closed a portion of I-675 in Beavercreek on Friday. According to Beavercreek Police, a call came in to authorities to respond at 5:47 p.m. ODOT cameras showed the crash, which closed the interstate around SR-844 at N. Fairfield Road on I-675 northbound. 2NEWS has reached out to Beavercreek Police […]
Sixteen driving-related fatalities reported over holiday weekend in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported that 16 people died, including two in Franklin County, in traffic accidents over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. According to the Thanksgiving Holiday Report, during the five-day period between midnight Wednesday, Nov. 23 and 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, 16 people died in 15 fatal crashes. […]
Body found in Ohio creek on Thanksgiving
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Emergency crews are responding Thursday to a report of a body found in a creek in the Huber Ridge area. A Columbus Division of Police dispatcher confirmed that officers found a body under the Alum Creek bridge near the intersection of East Dublin Granville Road and Strawberry Farms Boulevard. Medical crews […]
cleveland19.com
‘Strong and spunky’: Ohio zoo welcomes birth of baby white rhinoceros
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Wednesday, the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced the birth of a baby white rhinoceros. Kali, the newborn rhino’s mother, delivered the male calf during the early morning hours on Nov. 17. The rhinoceros species is classified as near threatened by standards set by the...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Crash causes travel delays along Route 23 in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A crash along Route 23 in Pickaway County has caused some travel delays this morning. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, as of 9:00 a.m., the left northbound lane is blocked at Logan Elm Road. Motorists are advised to avoid the area while crews...
