Giving Tuesday: Crossroads Rhode Island
During our limited-time Giving Tuesday match campaign, viewers wishing to help can TRIPLE their impact on ending homelessness by making a gift today at www.crossroadsri.org!. • Thanks to a $30,000 3X matching gift, your Giving Tuesday gift of $50 becomes $150 … $100 triples to become $300 … and $500 becomes $1,500 to help get more Rhode Islanders into safe, affordable homes.
Classic ice cream chain closes another NJ location
TOMS RIVER — The opportunity to grab a Fribble or Happy Ending sundae continues to become more scarce in New Jersey. The ice cream restaurant chain Friendly's has permanently closed its Toms River location along Route 37. The township was once home to four locations. Now it's down to...
Experience the holiday season within the pages of Rhode Island Monthly
With the Holidays upon us, our friends at Rhode Island Monthly have once again put together a terrific issue filled with “must do” activities and more across The Ocean State and beyond. This morning on The Rhode Show we were joined by the magazine’s Editor-in-Chief, Jamie Coelho as...
Landmark trial over Arkansas youth gender care ban resumes
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A psychiatrist called to the stand by Arkansas as the state defends its ban on gender-affirming care for children said Monday he was concerned about the impact the law could have on some transgender youth who would see their treatments cut off. Dr. Stephen...
