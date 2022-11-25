Read full article on original website
Nebraska Democrats urge state party to campaign more moderately in future elections
After yet another election where Nebraska Democrats failed to claim top elected offices, several prominent party figures say the state party needs to take a more moderate tone when pitching its candidates to voters. But the current party chair, and others, contend Nebraska Democrats are already doing just that and...
WILL wants worker freedom for lawyers in Wisconsin
(The Center Square) – The next legal fight over whether someone has to belong to a group in order to do their job may be coming for the courtroom itself. The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty on Monday asked the United State Supreme Court to once again take a look at mandatory membership in the state bar.
Sheriff-elect and former chief dug up dirt for disgraced Dodge County attorney. What's next?
OMAHA -- Former Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass pleaded guilty last week to a misdemeanor civil rights conspiracy for cajoling his law enforcement buddies into digging into records of his estranged wife’s new boyfriend and keeping tabs on him. After that plea, the question remained: Will any of the...
Doug Ducey met with governor-elect Katie Hobbs as Kari Lake protests election results
(The Center Square) - Arizona Governor Doug Ducey met with his successor, Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, Wednesday. Hobbs, a Democrat, won a tightly-contested gubernatorial race; her Republican opponent Kari Lake has not yet accepted the election results. "I congratulated Governor-elect Katie Hobbs on her victory in a hard-fought...
Sanders announces inauguration plans, chief of staff
Arkansas Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders has announced details of her inauguration celebration to be held Jan. 7-10 in Little Rock. Philanthropists and business owners Jacqueline and Michael Retzer will co-chair the event. Cathy Lanier and Megan Turner will serve as inaugural coordinators. “When I take office in January, I will...
Survey shows rent delinquency rates for small businesses escalating in Illinois
(The Center Square) – Small businesses in Illinois and around the country continue to face difficulties paying their rent. A survey by the small businesses network Alignable shows 40% of those asked in Illinois could not pay their rent in November in full and on time, up 8% from October.
California high schools need a mission overhaul | Dan Walters
Most of the political debate in California over public education centers on money — particularly the annual exercise of determining how many billions of dollars the state will send to local school systems. Occasionally, the debate shifts to actual education issues — such as whether universal pre-kindergarten programs could...
DOL recovers over $1M in back wages for Texas, La. healthcare workers
Women of color working in health care are the most likely to lose out on wages they have earned because employers fail to pay what they owe, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Investigations have found 80% of violations affect home-care aides, nursing aides and licensed practical nurses, especially...
A second chance for Dana campus brings second chances at life for others
OMAHA — Jacob Whitney wasn't too sure about moving with his young son to an apartment on a largely empty former college campus in Blair. But Whitney, who had aged out of foster care and experienced homelessness and small-time troubles with the law, knew he needed a change. Now...
Early vote tips for Senate runoff election
ATLANTA — On Monday, the first mandatory statewide day of early voting, Georgia voters continued to turn out at record levels. However, early voting differs from Election Day and absentee-by-mail in several ways. Here are answers to several frequently asked questions:. ♦ The Secretary of State’s datahub is the...
Mississippi’s charter schools gaining enrollment as public school counts fall
(The Center Square) – Student enrollment at charter schools has been trending upward across Mississippi as counts in traditional public schools has been declining, a new study reveals. The National Alliance for Public Charter Schools, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit trade association, recently released “Changing Course: Public School Enrollment Shifts...
Illinois' executive inspector general fields record number of complaints, revolving door determinations
(The Center Square) – A record number of complaints were received by the Illinois Office of the Executive Inspector General in the past year. The OEIG released its fiscal year 2022 annual report that the agency said “featured notable record highs,” including the number of received and reviewed complaints and the number of revolving door determinations issued.
Governor announces second-term senior staff
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp announced the following senior staff appointees for his second term on Monday:. ▪ Current Chief of Staff Trey Kilpatrick, Executive Counsel David Dove, and Office of Planning and Budget Director and Chief Financial Officer Kelly Farr will remain in their positions. ▪ Deputy Chief...
Amendment 1 could force changes to Illinois' SAFE-T Act police regulations
(The Center Square) – Local governments in Illinois should brace for the unknown with some expecting conflicts between the SAFE-T Act and a looming constitutional amendment enshrining collective bargaining rights. Illinois state lawmakers are back in Springfield Tuesday for the final three days of session before the SAFE-T Act’s...
As Pennsylvania certifies and audits election, lawsuits and a deadlock may slow it down
(The Center Square) – As Pennsylvania counties submit certified election results to the Department of State, state officials are conducting audits to ensure no mistakes occurred. Counties were to submit their certified results on Monday, and the department will conduct risk-limiting audits to check counties for any errors. Lawsuits...
Officials: Risk of hitting a deer higher in the fall
State officials on Monday reminded drivers of a higher risk for deer-related crashes in the fall and that insurance companies cannot add a surcharge to auto insurance premiums for such crashes. “Late fall and early winter is when drivers are most likely to have a deer-related crash, and dawn and...
Louisiana audit finds state-funded boarding school had payroll, procurement issues
(The Center Square) — The state-funded boarding school Thrive Academy in Baton Rouge continues to struggle with controls over payroll, leave records, and other issues, according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued an audit report for Thrive Academy last week that found weaknesses in...
State announces broadband plan; county says it is following developments
Gov. Tom Wolf said Monday that the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority had released a Statewide Broadband Plan, that addresses both the immediate needs and long-term needs of the commonwealth. “Broadband is as essential today as electricity and water. But there is a digital divide in Pennsylvania,” Wolf said. “This plan...
Pa. Senator John Gordner resigns from Senate
State senator John Gordner (R-Columbia) announced his resignation from the chamber in a statement on Monday. His resignation takes effect Nov. 30. According to WKOK Newsradio, Gordner is planning to join the Pennsylvania Senate Interim President Pro Tempore Kim Ward (R-Westmoreland) as Counsel. Read Gordner's annoucement in full:. "On November...
Former Alvo fire chief sentenced to probation for embezzlement
A former fire chief in Alvo was sentenced Monday to two years' probation for three misdemeanor charges in connection with the embezzlement of nearly $18,000. Benjamin A. Glantz, 38, reached a plea agreement with Cass County prosecutors after repaying $17,965. Glantz first was charged with felony theft of over $5,000,...
