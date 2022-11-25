Read full article on original website
The Alexandria City Council met on Monday night, Tom Chorley has more
(Alexandria, MN)--The Alexandria City Council met on Monday, November 28, 2022. Tom Chorley files this report. Your browser does not support the audio element. Buffers are part of the THC amended ordinance. ATCC Foundation aquires some land. A CPU approved for "Central Lakes Apartment/Twenty 08" . Engineering agreement approved for...
Three are injured in crash in central Minnesota
(Stearns County, MN)--Last week, the Stearns County Emergency Communications Center received a call regarding a two-vehicle crash with injuries in Wakefield Township, southwest of Cold Spring. According to the report, Kelly Breuchel, 45, of Cold Spring, was driving a Chevy Traverse southbound on Stearns County Highway 49, while Virginia Sharples,...
Two elderly people die following crash near Carlos
(Douglas County, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol says that two elderly people who were fighting for their lives following a Thanksgiving Day crash in central Minnesota have died. The State Patrol says the accident happened in Douglas County at the intersection of Highway 29 and County Road Five in Carlos Township. The 80-year-old driver of the vehicle, Marilyn Grover, and her 91-year-old passenger, William Grover, were rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. They were later pronounced dead. Five people in the other car were injured but are expected to survive.
One person is injured following crash in Otter Tail County
(Otter Tail County, MN)--On Saturday, one person is injured following a two-vehicle crash in Otter Tail County. According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office, the crash took place on Minnesota Highway 108 and County Road 21 west of Pelican Rapids. A 2009 Toyota Prius, driven by Paul Stenholm, 88,...
