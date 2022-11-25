(Douglas County, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol says that two elderly people who were fighting for their lives following a Thanksgiving Day crash in central Minnesota have died. The State Patrol says the accident happened in Douglas County at the intersection of Highway 29 and County Road Five in Carlos Township. The 80-year-old driver of the vehicle, Marilyn Grover, and her 91-year-old passenger, William Grover, were rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. They were later pronounced dead. Five people in the other car were injured but are expected to survive.

