Louisville, KY

WHAS11

Iroquois Park shelter burned over Thanksgiving weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the shelters at Iroquois Park has been burned according to officials. In a Facebook post, the Louisville Olmsted Parks Conservancy said the shelter was burned over Thanksgiving weekend. The shelter had just gotten new level floor surfacing and a mown path. “One of the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
99.5 WKDQ

Walk Through Kentucky Woods Glowing With Millions of Lights

It's the most magical time of year, and these woods in Kentucky are glowing!. My son is one now, and this is the first Christmas with him where he really notices the lights, and while looking at them he is in awe. It really has brought back those childhood memories of "Christmas magic" for my husband and me. It is so cool to see Riley look at the lights in amazement and wonder.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

New Bubba's 33, Jaggers locations to open in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Texas Roadhouse is planning to open a new Bubba's 33 and Jaggers location in Louisville. The company has filed plans to open a Bubba's 33 restaurant at Southpointe Commons, off Bardstown Road. Texas Roadhouse will also open a Jaggers — another of the company's concepts — in the east end, near Shelbyville Road and the Gene Snyder.
LOUISVILLE, KY
gotodestinations.com

The 7 Must-Try & Best Breakfast Spots in Louisville, Kentucky

Local diners and coffee shops have become popular among tourists and locals in Louisville’s restaurant scene. They often offer a quick and easy breakfast option. These establishments are trendy on weekends and holidays when people want to meet for a meal before starting their day. Many of these establishments...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

The Salvation Army still in need of more bell ringers this holiday season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign needs more volunteers. Captain Jimmy Parrish says they need hundreds of volunteers for their roughly 50 locations throughout Louisville and just a few hours of volunteering can make a big difference for families. “A kettle without a volunteer is...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

StormTALK! Weather Blog 11/28

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Quiet today, just cloudy and cold. We will start to thin the clouds out tonight which will help in temperatures dropping into the 30s or lower. However, high clouds will stream in from the west Tuesday along with a rapid increase in warmth....temps into the 60s.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Butchertown music venue to reopen under new owner

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly two months after The Whirling Tiger announced it would be closing, the music venue is reopening under a new owner. Located at 1335 Story Ave., in Butchertown, The Whirling Tiger was purchased by Mark Evans and Alley McDowell. It was formerly owned by one of Louisville's largest breweries, Against the Grain.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Sherman Minton Bridge to close for 9 days

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Heads up for drivers, officials announced that the 9-day closure of the Sherman Minton Bridge will start on Wednesday, Dec. 14. During the Eastbound I-64 closure, the I-64 Eastbound entrance ramp from West Spring Street will be closed along with the I-64 Eastbound to I-264 Eastbound ramp.
NEW ALBANY, IN
WLKY.com

Traffic: Injury crash creates significant traffic delays on I-71

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Update: All lanes are back open after nearly four of closures. An injury crash shut down Interstate-71's northbound lanes near Frankfort Avenue. It involved an overturned tanker truck. The left lane was open for a period of time letting traffic crawl through before all lanes were...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Amarie M.

Fight breaks out at Louisville bar

It was so chaotic it looked like they were fighting in time with the music, as the brawl went on, caught on video by on-lookers. **This article is for informational purposes only and is based on information sourced from news and social media websites, cited throughout the story**
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

New 'lateral class' program offers promise for Metro Corrections' staffing woes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Tanisha Sutton left her hometown of New York City and her job of ten years at Rikers Island to come to Louisville Metro Department Corrections. She's one of six graduates of LMDC's first-ever "lateral class," a training program for experienced corrections officers that lasts four weeks, instead of the 12 weeks for new recruits with no corrections experience.
LOUISVILLE, KY

