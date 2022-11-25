Read full article on original website
Four Louisville area Walgreens have closed, amid reports of robberies and shoplifting nationallyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
New stimulus proposal would give Kentucky families hundreds each monthJake WellsKentucky State
Little girl waits for big sisters to get off school bus ever since she could walkAmy ChristieSellersburg, IN
3 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Iroquois Park shelter burned over Thanksgiving weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the shelters at Iroquois Park has been burned according to officials. In a Facebook post, the Louisville Olmsted Parks Conservancy said the shelter was burned over Thanksgiving weekend. The shelter had just gotten new level floor surfacing and a mown path. “One of the...
Toys For Tots Motorcycle Run brings in truckloads of gifts for Louisville area children in need
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hundreds of bikers hit the road in Louisville on Sunday for a good cause, making sure every child is able to enjoy the magic of the holiday season. The annual Toys For Tots Motorcycle Run was held in the afternoon as bikers started their ride on Greenbelt Highway, where trucks were loaded full of unwrapped toys.
Walk Through Kentucky Woods Glowing With Millions of Lights
It's the most magical time of year, and these woods in Kentucky are glowing!. My son is one now, and this is the first Christmas with him where he really notices the lights, and while looking at them he is in awe. It really has brought back those childhood memories of "Christmas magic" for my husband and me. It is so cool to see Riley look at the lights in amazement and wonder.
New Bubba's 33, Jaggers locations to open in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Texas Roadhouse is planning to open a new Bubba's 33 and Jaggers location in Louisville. The company has filed plans to open a Bubba's 33 restaurant at Southpointe Commons, off Bardstown Road. Texas Roadhouse will also open a Jaggers — another of the company's concepts — in the east end, near Shelbyville Road and the Gene Snyder.
Ask WAVE: Does curbside recycling in Louisville really get recycled?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - You break it down, bag it up, load it in and haul it to the curb every other week. But do you ever wonder if your home’s recyclables are actually converted into new materials?. Vance submitted a question to Ask WAVE:. “What happens to the...
Warehouse in Park Hill that caught fire ordered to be demolished months ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The warehouse that caught fire in Park Hall last week was ordered by the city to be demolished earlier this year. It failed a code inspection in March, so the city of Louisville ordered it to be demolished. There was a warning placed on the building...
The 7 Must-Try & Best Breakfast Spots in Louisville, Kentucky
Local diners and coffee shops have become popular among tourists and locals in Louisville’s restaurant scene. They often offer a quick and easy breakfast option. These establishments are trendy on weekends and holidays when people want to meet for a meal before starting their day. Many of these establishments...
More than 200,000 Kentucky families still don't have access to local waterlines
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- Without a second thought, many people turn on their sinks every day to wash their hands, take a shower, clean dishes or plug in the hose to water the garden. But for some Kentucky families, each drop makes a difference because of the work it takes to get that water home in the first place.
The Salvation Army still in need of more bell ringers this holiday season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign needs more volunteers. Captain Jimmy Parrish says they need hundreds of volunteers for their roughly 50 locations throughout Louisville and just a few hours of volunteering can make a big difference for families. “A kettle without a volunteer is...
Crestwood dance studio to perform 'Nutcracker in a Nutshell' at Louisville Palace
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Crestwood dance company is putting a twist on a classic Christmas ballet. MAGIC Dance Company will be performing "Nutcracker in a Nutshell" Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Louisville Palace. This shorter, family-friendly version of the traditional "Nutcracker" ballet still includes all of your favorites from...
Norton mobile unit helping expand health care access to west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Norton Healthcare is working to increase access to care for Louisvillians west of Ninth Street. On Monday, leaders announced that its mobile primary care unit will be adding a new destination. It will stop in between 29th and 30th streets on west Broadway at the NIA center.
Are customers choosing online over in-store shopping this holiday season?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you didn't shop on Black Friday, chances are you're probably going to buy something online on Cyber Monday. While customers are still choosing to shop online more than in-store, brick-and-mortar stores are starting to make a bit of a comeback. According to Forbes, in-person retail...
StormTALK! Weather Blog 11/28
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Quiet today, just cloudy and cold. We will start to thin the clouds out tonight which will help in temperatures dropping into the 30s or lower. However, high clouds will stream in from the west Tuesday along with a rapid increase in warmth....temps into the 60s.
Butchertown music venue to reopen under new owner
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly two months after The Whirling Tiger announced it would be closing, the music venue is reopening under a new owner. Located at 1335 Story Ave., in Butchertown, The Whirling Tiger was purchased by Mark Evans and Alley McDowell. It was formerly owned by one of Louisville's largest breweries, Against the Grain.
Sherman Minton Bridge to close for 9 days
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Heads up for drivers, officials announced that the 9-day closure of the Sherman Minton Bridge will start on Wednesday, Dec. 14. During the Eastbound I-64 closure, the I-64 Eastbound entrance ramp from West Spring Street will be closed along with the I-64 Eastbound to I-264 Eastbound ramp.
Traffic: Injury crash creates significant traffic delays on I-71
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Update: All lanes are back open after nearly four of closures. An injury crash shut down Interstate-71's northbound lanes near Frankfort Avenue. It involved an overturned tanker truck. The left lane was open for a period of time letting traffic crawl through before all lanes were...
'Look, you won $60,000.': Louisville man wins new Kentucky Lottery game's first jackpot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Lottery's newest game has only had five drawings, and there has already been a jackpot winner. A Louisville man, who wished to remain anonymous, is the first person to win the "Kentucky 5" jackpot. The game winnings from Friday night's drawing, for which the...
Weekly weather planner: Temperature swings in Louisville area with potential for storms
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The week starts out on a chilly note Monday with plenty of clouds and highs struggling to reach 50, but temperatures will be all over the place this week as the pattern becomes active. Impact weather arrives by the time we reach Tuesday and Wednesday with...
New 'lateral class' program offers promise for Metro Corrections' staffing woes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Tanisha Sutton left her hometown of New York City and her job of ten years at Rikers Island to come to Louisville Metro Department Corrections. She's one of six graduates of LMDC's first-ever "lateral class," a training program for experienced corrections officers that lasts four weeks, instead of the 12 weeks for new recruits with no corrections experience.
